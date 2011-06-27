Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|38 gal.
|29 gal.
|29 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 4500 rpm
|260 hp @ 4500 rpm
|260 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|57.1 ft.
|52 ft.
|56.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68 in.
|68 in.
|68 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|41 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|32.4 in.
|41.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68 in.
|68 in.
|68 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.4 in.
|Length
|247.6 in.
|231.4 in.
|245.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6133 lbs.
|5902 lbs.
|6193 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8800 lbs.
|8800 lbs.
|8800 lbs.
|Height
|80.4 in.
|80.4 in.
|80.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|2665 lbs.
|2895 lbs.
|2605 lbs.
|Wheel base
|158 in.
|141.8 in.
|156.2 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT235/85R E tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|LT265/75R E tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,025
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
