Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.29 gal.29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm260 hp @ 4500 rpm260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle57.1 ft.52 ft.56.6 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
overhead console with storagenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room68 in.68 in.68 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.32.4 in.41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.68 in.68 in.
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.4 in.
Length247.6 in.231.4 in.245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Curb weight6133 lbs.5902 lbs.6193 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.8800 lbs.8800 lbs.
Height80.4 in.80.4 in.80.8 in.
Maximum payload2665 lbs.2895 lbs.2605 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.141.8 in.156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track68.0 in.68.0 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Black
  • Arizona Beige/Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
  • Black
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
chrome steel wheelsyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT235/85R E tiresyesyesno
LT265/75R E tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,025
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
