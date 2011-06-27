Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length222.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5195 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height79.7 in.
Maximum payload4705.0 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Parchment
