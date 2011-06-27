Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.38.0 gal.29.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm260 hp @ 4500 rpm260 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.41.0 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.42.5 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length227.0 in.257.6 in.227.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5256 lbs.no5256 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.no9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.no8.1 in.
Height80.4 in.80.8 in.80.4 in.
Maximum payload4640.0 lbs.no4640.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.172.4 in.141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
