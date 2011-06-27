  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 F-250 Super Duty
5(83%)4(5%)3(5%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,642 - $3,388
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Diesel is Reliable and More

Lee Lomax, 06/09/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Truck has now been used 10 years and people still tell me it looks great and they have no idea it is that old. I pull horse trailers and it is great for that even on mountain roads. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a fantastic truck experience.

Report Abuse

Working Ford

Luv OurFrd Trks :-), 08/02/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We have owned our Working Ford to haul landscape equipment up mountains. Strong, Reliable. We hauled our home to Vegas and now driving it on the beach and recreational with our kayaks and to go fishing. We Love Ford Trucks, always owned them. One of the few investments that have turned out good for us "middle Class" folks!

Report Abuse

2000 F-250 4x4 SC Lariat sb 7.3, 3.55

justbrilliant, 10/01/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck off the first owner back in 2006 with 100k. I paid $14k for it. It is an amazing vehicle, with fit, finish and power. The paint is nicer then my new cars, no rust, no scratches, no dents. It now has 150k. I have done usual maintenance, water pump, fluids, brakes, tires. I HIGHLY recommend this vehicle. My only regret is that I didn't buy the Crew Cab dually, because then I could tow a HOUSE.

Report Abuse

One Awesome Truck

2000f-250psd, 06/19/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Upgraded from a f-150 what a change this is what driving a truck should feel like 7.3 P.S.D. great motor pulls anything you can hook it to. Exhaust, intake and, chip make it a whole new truck. Couldn't be happier with a vehicle.

Report Abuse

My big truck

Lonnie, 10/14/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My experience with this truck has been exceptional. I have owned it for 6 years and with 150,000 miles have never had it in the shop for anything other than routine maintenance and 2 recall notices. The truck has more than enough power and towing capacity to meet any job I have.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles