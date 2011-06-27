Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Diesel is Reliable and More Lee Lomax , 06/09/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Truck has now been used 10 years and people still tell me it looks great and they have no idea it is that old. I pull horse trailers and it is great for that even on mountain roads. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a fantastic truck experience. Report Abuse

Working Ford Luv OurFrd Trks :-) , 08/02/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have owned our Working Ford to haul landscape equipment up mountains. Strong, Reliable. We hauled our home to Vegas and now driving it on the beach and recreational with our kayaks and to go fishing. We Love Ford Trucks, always owned them. One of the few investments that have turned out good for us "middle Class" folks!

2000 F-250 4x4 SC Lariat sb 7.3, 3.55 justbrilliant , 10/01/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck off the first owner back in 2006 with 100k. I paid $14k for it. It is an amazing vehicle, with fit, finish and power. The paint is nicer then my new cars, no rust, no scratches, no dents. It now has 150k. I have done usual maintenance, water pump, fluids, brakes, tires. I HIGHLY recommend this vehicle. My only regret is that I didn't buy the Crew Cab dually, because then I could tow a HOUSE.

One Awesome Truck 2000f-250psd , 06/19/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Upgraded from a f-150 what a change this is what driving a truck should feel like 7.3 P.S.D. great motor pulls anything you can hook it to. Exhaust, intake and, chip make it a whole new truck. Couldn't be happier with a vehicle.