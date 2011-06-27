  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room42.5 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length241.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height80.8 in.
Maximum payload2865.0 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles