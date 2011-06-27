  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.38.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.41.0 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length241.4 in.257.6 in.243.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.8800 lbs.8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height80.8 in.77.0 in.76.5 in.
Maximum payload2865.0 lbs.3220.0 lbs.3520.0 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.172.4 in.158.0 in.
Width80.0 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
See F-250 Super Duty InventorySee F-250 Super Duty InventorySee F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles