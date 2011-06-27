Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|29.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|241.4 in.
|257.6 in.
|243.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8800 lbs.
|8800 lbs.
|8800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|80.8 in.
|77.0 in.
|76.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|2865.0 lbs.
|3220.0 lbs.
|3520.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|156.2 in.
|172.4 in.
|158.0 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
