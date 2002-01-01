2023 Ford F-150 XL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,600
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (FFV)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/E85)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|19/22 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|437.0/506.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.3 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (FFV)
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|9,600 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,775 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Part time 4WD
|yes
|Electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|209.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|95.7 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Height
|77.0 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.8 in.
|Bed length
|78.9 in.
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|23.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.2 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,275 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9,600 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,775 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,050 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|United States
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Lane keep assist
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|Front height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8.0" infotainment display size
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|265/70R17 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside assistance
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|2.7L EcoBoost V6
|+$1,285
|5.0L V8 w/Flex-Fuel Capability
|+$2,335
|E-Locking 3.55 Axle
|+$470
|E-Locking 3.31 Axle
|+$420
|E-Locking 3.73 Axle
|+$570
|3.73 Non-Limited Slip Axle
|+$80
|Auto Start-Stop Removal
|-$50
|Engine Block Heater
|+$90
|Packages
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$1,095
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$1,095
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,325
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|+$2,215
|XL Chrome Appearance Package
|+$395
|Snow Plow Prep
|+$50
|Bed Utility Package
|+$695
|Equipment Group 101A
|+$0
|Safety & Security Options
|Backup Alarm System (Fleet)
|+$145
|Co-Pilot 360 2.0
|+$655
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Interior Options
|Carpeting and Floor Mats
|+$145
|Ash Cup w/Lighter
|+$80
|Ash Cup w/Coin Holder
|+$45
|Commercial Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$230
|SYNC 4 Mid w/Digital Assistant
|+$325
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$130
|40/20/40 Removable Cup Tray
|+$60
|Interior Work Surface
|+$195
|In-Vehicle Safe by Console Vault
|+$400
|Roadside Assistance Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$70
|First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$50
|Trailer Brake Controller
|+$275
|Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat
|+$295
|8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)
|+$350
|Exterior Options
|Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers (Fleet)
|+$175
|Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards
|+$235
|Sportliner by BedRug
|+$550
|Rear Privacy Glass
|+$320
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Chrome Exhaust Tips
|+$105
|Skid Plates
|+$160
|Bed Tray
|+$285
|Bed Divider
|+$410
|Bed Tailgate Lock by McGard
|+$70
|Retractable Bed Hooks
|+$60
|Fog Lamps w/Black Bezels
|+$140
|Pivot Storage Box
|+$290
|BoxLink
|+$80
|Black Tailgate Decals
|+$90
|Removable Bed Mat
|+$210
|Class IV Trailer Hitch
|+$315
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors
|+$305
|LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)
|+$295
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Black Platform Running Boards
|+$250
|Class IV Trailer Hitch
|+$315
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$950
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$590
|Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|+$175
|Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$950
|Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,200
|Stowable Bed Ramps
|+$595
|Horizontal Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|Vertical Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|Rear Window Defroster
|+$220
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$2,200
