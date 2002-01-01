Skip to main content
2023 Ford F-150 XL Specs & Features

More about the 2023 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (FFV)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/E85)
EPA city/highway MPG19/22 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)437.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.3 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (FFV)
Horsepower290 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,600 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,775 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Part time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length209.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors95.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.9 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheelbase122.8 in.
Bed length78.9 in.
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Angle of departure26.2 degrees
Curb weight4,275 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,600 lbs.
Maximum payload1,775 lbs.
Gross weight6,050 lbs.
Country of final assemblyUnited States
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, vinyl
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Lane keep assistyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
3 front headrestsyes
Front height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
8.0" infotainment display sizeyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlayyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
265/70R17 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside assistance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
2.7L EcoBoost V6 +$1,285
5.0L V8 w/Flex-Fuel Capability +$2,335
E-Locking 3.55 Axle +$470
E-Locking 3.31 Axle +$420
E-Locking 3.73 Axle +$570
3.73 Non-Limited Slip Axle +$80
Auto Start-Stop Removal -$50
Engine Block Heater +$90
Packages
FX4 Off-Road Package +$1,095
FX4 Off-Road Package +$1,095
Trailer Tow Package +$1,325
Max Trailer Tow Package +$2,215
XL Chrome Appearance Package +$395
Snow Plow Prep +$50
Bed Utility Package +$695
Equipment Group 101A +$0
Safety & Security Options
Backup Alarm System (Fleet) +$145
Co-Pilot 360 2.0 +$655
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Interior Options
Carpeting and Floor Mats +$145
Ash Cup w/Lighter +$80
Ash Cup w/Coin Holder +$45
Commercial Roadside Assistance Kit +$230
SYNC 4 Mid w/Digital Assistant +$325
Keyless Entry Keypad +$130
40/20/40 Removable Cup Tray +$60
Interior Work Surface +$195
In-Vehicle Safe by Console Vault +$400
Roadside Assistance Kit w/Ford Logo +$70
First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo +$50
Trailer Brake Controller +$275
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat +$295
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet) +$350
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers (Fleet) +$175
Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards +$235
Sportliner by BedRug +$550
Rear Privacy Glass +$320
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$600
Chrome Exhaust Tips +$105
Skid Plates +$160
Bed Tray +$285
Bed Divider +$410
Bed Tailgate Lock by McGard +$70
Retractable Bed Hooks +$60
Fog Lamps w/Black Bezels +$140
Pivot Storage Box +$290
BoxLink +$80
Black Tailgate Decals +$90
Removable Bed Mat +$210
Class IV Trailer Hitch +$315
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors +$305
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet) +$295
Plastic Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Black Platform Running Boards +$250
Class IV Trailer Hitch +$315
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard +$950
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$590
Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$75
LED Side-Mirror Spotlights +$175
Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$75
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard +$950
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$600
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,200
Stowable Bed Ramps +$595
Horizontal Bed Cargo Net +$75
Vertical Bed Cargo Net +$75
Rear Window Defroster +$220
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$2,200
Other models