2022 Ford F-150 Tremor Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,735
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/520.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower400 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque500 lb-ft @ 3,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,900 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,885 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach27.6 degrees
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Bed Length5'7”
Curb weight5,115 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height79.3 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload1,885 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity10,900 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors95.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base145.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
275/70R18 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
