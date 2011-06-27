2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,535
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.0/572.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|410 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|13,900 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,135 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|24.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.3 degrees
|Bed Length
|5'7”
|Curb weight
|4,912 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Height
|77.2 in.
|Length
|231.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2,135 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|13,900 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|95.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Turning circle
|47.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|145.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A5 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2009
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2003 For Sale
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 1995
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2000
- Used Volvo XC90 2012
- Used Jaguar XF 2012
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2007
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Kia
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Kia Niro
- Honda Pilot 2021
- 2022 Buick Envision
- 2022 Kia Seltos
- 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2021 Kia Rio
- 2021 Elantra
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2021 Mirage
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2020 Fit
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Honda HR-V
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Nissan Pathfinder 2022
- 2021 INFINITI QX50
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2021
- 2022 Toyota 4Runner
- Jeep Compass 2022
- 2022 HR-V
- 2021 Cayenne
- 2022 GMC Yukon
Latest updates on new cars
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2022 Jeep Cherokee News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS News
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne News
Other models
- Used Toyota Prius-V in Vacaville, CA
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in Bethlehem, PA
- Used BMW M3-CS in Westminster, CA
- Used BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe in Livermore, CA
- Used BMW X4 in Hemet, CA
- Used Honda Insight in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Dodge Viper in New Rochelle, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class in Saint Cloud, MN
- Used Honda Odyssey in North Richland Hills, TX
- Used Hyundai Kona-Electric in Gary, IN
- Used Ferrari F12-Berlinetta in Redwood City, CA
- Used BMW M3-CS in Norwalk, CA
- Used Mclaren 600LT in Encinitas, CA
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Murrieta, CA
- Used BMW X7 in Passaic, NJ
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-1500 in Alhambra, CA
- Used Bentley Mulsanne in Buena Park, CA
- Used Nissan Altima in West Des Moines, IA
- Used Lincoln MKT in Upland, CA
- Used Mazda CX-30 in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Dodge Grand-Caravan in San Bernardino, CA