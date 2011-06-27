  1. Home
2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,835
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque410 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity13,800 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,135 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Bed Length6'7”
Curb weight5,014 lbs.
Gross weight7,150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height77.6 in.
Length243.5 in.
Maximum payload2,135 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity13,800 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors95.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Wheel base157.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
