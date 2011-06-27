2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,375
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|16 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/468.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,410 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|31.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.9 degrees
|Bed Length
|5'7”
|Curb weight
|5,740 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,150 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|12.0 in.
|Height
|79.8 in.
|Length
|232.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,410 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|96.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|86.6 in.
|Wheel base
|145.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT315/70R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
