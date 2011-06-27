  1. Home
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/468.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower450 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,410 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Bed Length5'7”
Curb weight5,740 lbs.
Gross weight7,150 lbs.
Ground clearance12.0 in.
Height79.8 in.
Length232.6 in.
Maximum payload1,410 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors96.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors86.6 in.
Wheel base145.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Code Orange Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Rhapsody Blue, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
