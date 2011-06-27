  1. Home
2022 Ford F-150 XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,385
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/572.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.3 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower290 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity13,900 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,765 lbs.
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Bed Length5'7”
Curb weight4,705 lbs.
Gross weight6,470 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height77.2 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload1,765 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity13,900 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors95.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Wheel base145.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Race Red/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Space White Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Baja Tan, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
265/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
