2022 Ford F-150 Lariat Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/598.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower325 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque400 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity14,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,925 lbs.
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Bed Length8'2”
Curb weight4,574 lbs.
Gross weight6,500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height75.6 in.
Length250.3 in.
Maximum payload1,925 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors95.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Wheel base164.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Space White Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Space White Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, leather
  • Black/Baja Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
