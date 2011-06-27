  1. Home
2022 Ford F-150 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ford F-150

XL

XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Bonus Cash (#14048). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Bonus Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Farm Bureau for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 Farm Bureau Association Exclusive Cash Reward (#38326).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 College Student Purchase Program (#38322).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 College Student Purchase Program (#38322).

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/2023. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#38320).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21302). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.5 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.9%7201/04/202201/31/2022
    4.9%7501/04/202201/31/2022
    0%3601/04/202201/31/2022
    0.9%4801/04/202201/31/2022
    1.9%6001/04/202201/31/2022

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21306). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.9%8401/04/202201/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2022 Ford F-150 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Tremor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Limited 4dr SuperCrew SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

