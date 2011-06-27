  1. Home
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Specs & Features

More about the 2021 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/598.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque500 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 402A +$13,445
Equipment Group 401A +$6,065
Power Tailgate Package +$695
Tow Tech Package +$880
Raptor 37 Performance Package +$7,500
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Trailer Tow Package +$1,090
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
110V/400W Outlet +$340
Interior Work Surface +$165
SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant +$325
Trailer Brake Controller +$275
Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storage +$215
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radio +$610
B&O Unleashed w/HD Radio +$695
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats +$200
Ash Cup w/Coin Holder +$45
Ash Cup w/Lighter +$75
Keyless Entry Keypad +$115
In-Vehicle Safe +$390
First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo +$50
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners +$160
Power Adjustable Pedals +$170
Connected Built-In Navigation +$795
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Divider +$365
Bed Tray +$240
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Bed Ramps +$595
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface +$430
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels +$1,395
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$70
Fog Lamps (Fleet) +$140
Fog Lamps +$140
Tailgate Viscous Dampening +$135
Sportliner +$540
Two-Tone Paint +$250
Bed Tailgate Lock +$40
Horizontal Bed Cargo Net +$65
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Plastic Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Rear Privacy Glass +$100
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Vertical Bed Cargo Net +$75
5,5 Bed Mat +$165
Twin Panel Moonroof +$1,495
Power Sliding Rear Window +$350
Pivot Storage Box +$280
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender +$385
Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards +$220
Pro Power Onboard - 2kW +$995
Black Tailgate Decals +$90
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors +$305
LED Side-Mirror Spotlights +$175
BoxLink +$80
Dimensions
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Height78.5 in.
Length231.9 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width86.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Oxford White
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
275/70R18 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
