2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,505
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|468.0/598.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Torque
|500 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 402A
|+$13,445
|Equipment Group 401A
|+$6,065
|Power Tailgate Package
|+$695
|Tow Tech Package
|+$880
|Raptor 37 Performance Package
|+$7,500
|Equipment Group 400A
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,090
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|110V/400W Outlet
|+$340
|Interior Work Surface
|+$165
|SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant
|+$325
|Trailer Brake Controller
|+$275
|Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storage
|+$215
|B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radio
|+$610
|B&O Unleashed w/HD Radio
|+$695
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats
|+$200
|Ash Cup w/Coin Holder
|+$45
|Ash Cup w/Lighter
|+$75
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$115
|In-Vehicle Safe
|+$390
|First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$50
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners
|+$160
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|+$170
|Connected Built-In Navigation
|+$795
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bed Divider
|+$365
|Bed Tray
|+$240
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Bed Ramps
|+$595
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface
|+$430
|20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|+$1,395
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$70
|Fog Lamps (Fleet)
|+$140
|Fog Lamps
|+$140
|Tailgate Viscous Dampening
|+$135
|Sportliner
|+$540
|Two-Tone Paint
|+$250
|Bed Tailgate Lock
|+$40
|Horizontal Bed Cargo Net
|+$65
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Rear Privacy Glass
|+$100
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Vertical Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|5,5 Bed Mat
|+$165
|Twin Panel Moonroof
|+$1,495
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|+$350
|Pivot Storage Box
|+$280
|Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender
|+$385
|Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards
|+$220
|Pro Power Onboard - 2kW
|+$995
|Black Tailgate Decals
|+$90
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors
|+$305
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|+$175
|BoxLink
|+$80
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|30.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Ground clearance
|11.5 in.
|Height
|78.5 in.
|Length
|231.9 in.
|Wheel base
|146.0 in.
|Width
|86.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|275/70R18 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
