  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. 2021 Ford F-150
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Specs & Features

More about the 2021 F-150
More about the 2021 F-150
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Equipment Group 801A +$6,150
Tow Tech Package +$880
Raptor 37 Performance Package +$7,500
Raptor Carbon Fiber Package +$995
Power Tech Package +$1,995
Exterior Graphics Package +$1,075
Convenience Package +$795
Torsen Package +$695
Equipment Group 800Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Ash Cup w/Coin Holder +$45
Ash Cup w/Lighter +$75
In-Vehicle Safe +$390
First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo +$50
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Twin Panel Moonroof +$1,495
Raptor 37 Graphics Deleteyes
Bed Divider +$365
Bed Tray +$240
Pivot Storage Box +$280
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender +$385
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$70
Sportliner +$540
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Bed Tailgate Lock +$40
Horizontal Bed Cargo Net +$65
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Plastic Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Tailgate "FORD" Applique Deleteyes
17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheels +$1,895
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Vertical Bed Cargo Net +$75
5,5 Bed Mat +$165
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Height78.5 in.
Length231.9 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width86.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Code Orange Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Rhapsody Blue, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars