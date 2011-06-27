  1. Home
2021 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,960
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Tow Tech Packageyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,960
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,960
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,960
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)yes
Interior Work Surfaceyes
KICKER Subwooferyes
Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats (Fleet)yes
Connected Built-In Navigation (Fleet)yes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Matsyes
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
Connected Built-In Navigationyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
110V/400W Outletyes
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radioyes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Linersyes
SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,960
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,960
BoxLinkyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
20" Six-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Pickup Box LED Lighting w/Zone Lightingyes
18" Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boards (Fleet)yes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surfaceyes
Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)yes
Pro Power Onboard - 2kWyes
6" Extended Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Bed Divideryes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)yes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bed Rampsyes
6" Extended Chrome Running Boardsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface (Fleet)yes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)yes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach21.5 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base145.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Guard Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Agate Black Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Space White Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black/Baja Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,960
245/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

