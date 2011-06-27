  1. Home
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,620
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Torque400 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,620
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,620
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Snow Plow Prepyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
Lariat Chrome Appearance Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Power Tailgate Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Tow Tech Packageyes
Lariat Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,620
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,620
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,620
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,620
B&O Unleashed w/HD Radioyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Interior Work Surfaceyes
110V/400W Outletyes
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radioyes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Linersyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifteryes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,620
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,620
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,620
6" Extended Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Skid Plates (Fleet)yes
Wheel Well Lineryes
20" Six-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bed Rampsyes
6" Extended Chrome Running Boardsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
LT275/65R18C Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
6" Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
Pro Power Onboard - 2kWyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length231.7 in.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach24.6 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base145.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Exterior Colors
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Space White Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Space White Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, leather
  • Black/Baja Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,620
275/65R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

