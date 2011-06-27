  1. Home
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Lariat Black Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
Lariat Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Lariat Bed Utility Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packyes
Lariat Sport Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifteryes
110V/400W Outletyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bed Rampsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Box Side Stepsyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight4495 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach24.4 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1860 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Blue Jeans
  • Oxford White
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Race Red
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
