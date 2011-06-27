  1. Home
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Smoker's Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Fleet)yes
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)yes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System (Fleet)yes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
BoxLinkyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Box Side Steps (Fleet)yes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Box Side Stepsyes
Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
Bed Divideryes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)yes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender (Fleet)yes
Bed Rampsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist (Fleet)yes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Measurements
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length209.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight4069 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1990 lbs.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Agate Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Blue Jeans
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Latest Updates On New Cars