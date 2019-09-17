2020 Ford F-150 Raptor
What’s new
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- High towing and payload capacities are ideal for work or play
- Comfort and safety tech runs the gamut from blue-collar basic to luxury living
- Multiple engines deliver balance of power and fuel economy
- Raptor model's gonzo off-road ability
- Ride can be rough with an unladen bed
- Fell short of some fuel economy estimates in our real-world testing
2020 Ford F-150 Review
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features. The combination makes it one of the most versatile trucks available and justifies the F-Series as the top-selling vehicle on the market.
A lot of the F-150's appeal comes from its wide range of configurations. On basic work trucks, the base 3.3-liter V6 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All other engines — including a fuel-efficient turbodiesel, two turbocharged V6s and a tried-and-true V8 — are equipped with a quick-shifting 10-speed. Depending on your needs, there are versions that excel in towing, comfort, fuel economy or off-road performance.
Ford has invested heavily to keep the F-150 updated with the times. In addition to its lightweight all-aluminum body, the truck offers a selection of advanced technologies. Standard on all models is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and most trim levels come with the Sync 3 infotainment system and an 8-inch touchscreen. Pre-collision assist with automatic braking is also standard equipment. New for 2020, the Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite comes on the Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims.
The F-150 is a well-rounded truck with few compromises for a full-size pickup. But it's been a while since this version first launched in 2014, and you should note that competitors offer newer models. In particular, the Ram 1500 goes above and beyond with its smoother ride quality and innovative storage areas. The Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are also freshly redesigned. But if you look to the F-150 for its advanced technology and user-friendliness, you won't be disappointed.
Notably, the 2020 Ford F-150 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with the F-150?
The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Overall, the F-150 is an enjoyable place to be. For such a large pickup, it's reasonably simple to maneuver in tight spaces, and the soft suspension keeps passengers comfortable on the road. It's clearly designed to pull heavy loads, though it's compliant enough for daily driving and long family trips.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is also pleasantly muted when cruising. The clearly labeled controls are well within reach and make it easy to navigate the climate settings.
How’s the interior?8.5
The truck's shifter is mounted in the center console versus a stalk coming from the steering wheel as in traditional trucks. This placement takes up some space in front of the center controls. But the buttons and knobs themselves are easy to reach and are large enough to manage while wearing thick work gloves.
How’s the tech?7.5
Both the front and rear seats have two USB inputs and one 12-volt power point, plus a 110-volt AC outlet in the back. Driver aids include standard collision warning with automatic emergency braking and available lane keeping assist, trailer monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
How’s the storage?8.5
Storage inside the cabin is good for the class, though recent challengers have raised the bar. The deep center console bin has a removable tray and helpful nook ahead of the transmission shifter. Seats in the rear flip up with the release of a handle to reveal a narrow bin for storing long items along the flat floor.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Overall build quality is also pretty typical. Entry-level F-150s have durable interior plastics, while the flashier luxury trims are lined with chrome and soft leather. All models exhibit a strong level of construction that holds up well over time. The truck's all-aluminum body, while more prone to minor damage than traditional steel, delivers enough benefit to justify the risk.
Wildcard7.5
Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ford F-150 models
As with most full-size pickups, there's a lot to choose from on the 2020 F-150, starting with six main trim levels: the base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Ford also offers the off-road-ready Raptor variant. There are three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style.
Across the lineup, the F-150 has an engine to suit almost any shopper. The base 3.3-liter V6 is not to be overlooked since 290 horsepower is more than adequate for many tasks. However, it works with an older six-speed automatic versus the modern 10-speed that's otherwise standard. And with just 265 lb-ft of torque, it's hardly a towing champ.
Fortunately, every other engine is a torque-monster in its own right, ranging from the 2.7-liter turbo V6 (325 hp, 400 lb-ft) to the non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 (395 hp, 400 lb-ft). An overachieving 3.5-liter turbo V6 is also available in spicy (375 hp, 470 lb-ft) and extra-hot (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) flavors — though you can only get the latter on the pricey Limited and Raptor trims. Don't sleep on the turbocharged diesel V6, by the way, which drops to 250 hp but delivers 440 lb-ft of torque down low — right where you need it.
Standard features on the base XL trim level include trailer sway control and pre-wired trailer connections, but you'll have to make do with manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring and a four-speaker stereo. The optional 101A package adds some power accessories and other desirables such as Bluetooth and USB connectivity. But for the most part, the XL is a bare-bones, no-nonsense truck.
A luxury-oriented side starts to shine through when stepping up through the trims. The XLT adds alloy wheels, chrome trim, front-seat lumbar adjustments, and an 8-inch touchscreen (with Ford's Sync 3 interface and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), while the Lariat boasts keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, and leather upholstery. At the top of the food chain, the King Ranch, Platinum and Limited deliver escalating layers of top-shelf luxury fittings across the board, only some of which are available as options on lesser trims.
Last but not least, the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor drops down to XLT-level standard equipment (many niceties are optional). But it offers a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified long-travel suspension, Fox shocks, flared fenders, skid plates, upgraded off-road tires, and distinctive interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery.
2020 Ford F-150 videos
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ford F-150, but since the 2020 Ford F-150 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
If you have around $60,000 to spend on a large off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up thinking Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram Power Wagon. These are the two most off-road-capable trucks from their respective brands, but they go about their business in two very different ways. This video shows the differences and similarities, and it explains the purpose of each truck.
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: If you've got $60,000 to spend--DAN EDMUNDS: Or more.CARLOS LAGO: --on your next full-size off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up with one of these two.DAN EDMUNDS: That's right, the Ford Raptor and the Ram Power Wagon represent the apex of what these truck makers bring to the table.CARLOS LAGO: And in this video through a mix of low-speed driving and high-speed driving on varied terrain we're going to show you what these trucks excel at and what they're not so suited for, and we've got the perfect weather to do it.DAN EDMUNDS: Or we will as soon as this storm moves out. We'll have no dust, a little bit of mud, maybe a lot.CARLOS LAGO: Look at us sensitive Californians. Anyway, before we get started, make sure to hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect truck.Though these trucks cost about the same, they're built for two very different off-road goals. That means we have to think of this video not like a traditional comparison but rather two reviews in one.Based on the F-150, the current version of the Raptor has been around for a few years. Though it has a smaller engine than the Power Wagon, the Raptor's twin-turbo 3 and 1/2 liter V6 packs more oomph. Not only that, the extra two gears in its 10-speed automatic transmission give that output more chances to work.It rides on 35-inch tires but has slightly less ground clearance than the Power Wagon. Where the Ram gets its approach angle from standing tall, the Raptor's comes from the construction of its front end. It's meant to clear berms and sand dunes.The interior features big controls that are well labeled and logically placed. Knobs are large and easy to reach. One of the best interior design features are the puddle shifters. They work as they would on any sports car because they allow good hand placement on the wheel and also good control of the transmission. It truly reflects the sport-forward design philosophy of this truck.DAN EDMUNDS: The new Power Wagon is, at its heart, a Ram 2500 crew-cab truck with the same V8 and eight-speed automatic you'll find elsewhere in the lineup. What's special here is its off-road suspension still delivers great towing and payload capabilities, and then it's got this factory-installed winch, something no other truck offers. All these features add up to an off-road truck that's ready to work.The Power Wagon's tall ride height and its 33-inch tires give it plenty of clearance and strong approach and departure angles, so there's no worry about dragging a bumper on an incline.Inside, we get a lot of the redesigned interior features that we love in the Ram 1500. It has this beautiful dash, great switches, and an impressively clear center display, but they didn't upgrade everything. First of all, this cab isn't as large as a 1500's crew cab. They also didn't bring over its new steering wheel. This old-school design doesn't telescope, and the buttons aren't nearly as nice. It has these inconveniently placed gear-select buttons that are designed for towing, which is nice. When you're going up a grade, you'll want to limit your gears. But these finicky buttons are a pain. I'd rather have shift paddles.You ready to do this?CARLOS LAGO: Let's rock. Well, now we're heading out to Randsburg. We're taking some of these muddy, dirty roads. The Raptor has a mission statement that's near and dear to my heart, and that is speed. Let's just dig into it a little bit. Let's thread the needle through here. [LAUGHS] What happened there?DAN EDMUNDS: I couldn't find the wipers fast enough.CARLOS LAGO: And what I just love about this truck is that you can go this fast on road this rough and really have a good time. This is what the truck is for, and it's so good at that.The suspension setup is fairly traditional, leaf springs in the rear, though you have internal bypass Fox Shox at all four corners. Rears are remote reservoir, and those are going to really help with the durability that the shocks need with doing constant whoops and constant washboard. That jittering really does a number on them.Now you only have a locking rear diff, not in the front. It's electronically controlled, as are the shocks, as is the four-wheel drive system. And you can control a lot of those settings through drive modes down here. Right now I have it parked in the Baja setting, and it gives me four high. And it gives me a lot of control and traction over this road.Dan, how are you doing back there?DAN EDMUNDS: Loving it. This V8 sounds awesome.[LAUGHTER]CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.Did I hear you right that the collision mitigation is going off?DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, you threw up a wall of water, and the collision-avoidance system detected it and thought it was a car something.CARLOS LAGO: That's great.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram Power Wagon is a 3/4-ton truck with a 6 and 1/2 foot bed and a crew cab, which makes it a really good work truck. It's got a solid axle in back with coil springs, which is a Ram exclusive. It's also got a solid axle upfront, and it's got an extra articulation link and a disconnecting stabilizer bar, which allows the front axle to really flex in rough going. It's also got front and rear locking differentials. You can think of it as a 3/4-ton-truck version of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.The Power Wagon's beefy suspension is controlled by Bilstein monotube shocks. And on this road, it feels stiff, but it also feels in control. You able to keep up?CARLOS LAGO: No problem. I may be down a few cylinders, but I think I got more power.[ENGINE REVVING][LAUGHTER]DAN EDMUNDS: Here's another one if that wasn't enough. Hang on there. Hang on.CARLOS LAGO: Yee-ha. This is the best. Oh, here come the whoops.[MUSIC PLAYING]DAN EDMUNDS: Oh! Ow.CARLOS LAGO: That was painful.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh man, this is something else.CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.DAN EDMUNDS: Let's get out of here.CARLOS LAGO: Hey, the [INAUDIBLE] are over. Yay!DAN EDMUNDS: Finally. I was getting beat up.CARLOS LAGO: One thing this Raptor does well, it should be able to soak up this washboard. I'm not so sure about Dan back there in the Power Wagon though.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, washboard roads, my favorite-- not.CARLOS LAGO: There's a car wash just ahead. I got to say, I really feel for these shocks right now.DAN EDMUNDS: Hey, this is what they were born to do.CARLOS LAGO: Oh man, the rear end of that thing is dancing.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, this just [INAUDIBLE] machine.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, so you have to take it up to about 60 before it disappears. That was a deep one.I see a lot of wide-open space in front of us. Do you think that locking read diff in that thing can let you have any fun?DAN EDMUNDS: I'd like to find out. All right, and punch it. This is big understeering. It feels like a donut, but I don't think it looks like a donut. It looks like a croissant or something. Stability control is coming on.CARLOS LAGO: All right. let's engage high-school mode. This is what this truck is made for right here. Let's flick it. Oh, I miss high school. Truck stuff.DAN EDMUNDS: I think that Raptor had the edge today. I wonder how it will do on the trail in the morning.CARLOS LAGO: We're here, right? We're at this turn out here?Well, the rain's gone. The wind persists. The rain also kind of modified our plans. At the outset we wanted to be more technical with our analysis, but the rain just decided we should have fun.DAN EDMUNDS: And we did.CARLOS LAGO: It was a good time through mud, over wash.DAN EDMUNDS: And it never gets old.CARLOS LAGO: At a good clip too, let's say.DAN EDMUNDS: At times.CARLOS LAGO: The rain also washed out the trail we wanted to take, so right now we're looking for a new one that is a bit more technical so where we can show off the articulation and the features that sort of separate these two trucks. Like for example, this one has a disconnectable front sway bar. That one doesn't.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram has front and rear locking differentials. The Raptor is just a rear locker.CARLOS LAGO: And then there's also the issue of dimensions. This is a larger truck except for width where it's actually quite a bit narrower than the Raptor. The Raptor has a stadium super truck like stance. In a highly unscientific experiment, we lined up the Raptor to the driver's side tire track of the Ram, and you can see a quick visualization of just how much wider the Raptor is.Let's find a trail.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, let's do it.The Power Wagon's four-wheel-drive system is really easy to engage using this lever. Once you're in four wheel drive high, you can lock the rear differential by pressing this button here, and you can lock the front and rear together by pressing the button just above it. You can also disconnect the front stabilizer bar with a touch of a button to improve articulation in rocky terrain or to just improve ride comfort on uneven surfaces and washboard.CARLOS LAGO: For four-wheel drive you have this dial here, and that gets you from two high to four all-wheel drive, which goes back and forth between two and four-wheel drive. This truck only can lock the rear diff, and you do that by just tapping the center button of that dial. There is a trail control system that's kind of like a low-speed off-road cruise control. You turn that on by pressing the button here next to the stability control.Now you do have a trailer backup control. Underneath that, you have a trailer brake controller. It's nice that the Raptor comes with those features or offers them, but it certainly can't tow as much as the Power Wagon, but nor is it trying to do the same thing. That's OK. Why tow your toys to the off-road park when your towing vehicle is the toy?There's just enough space here for this truck to fit through, just enough, but what happens is I don't get a lot of room for error. So if I'm coming around the corner and there's a big rock in the center, I've got to be very decisive about how I tackle it. Like this right here, I've got to try to squeeze between these two, and the tread width on this truck is just so much wider than that Ram.We're coming across rutted roads that don't really have an even thing for us to climb up. You have to drive the truck straight up to it and then hit it with a tire and then just crawl over it, and that can exhibit or at least show how the clearances on these trucks work.Dan, how are you feeling back there over those rocks?DAN EDMUNDS: You know, if I take my time and pick a good line, it's not a problem.CARLOS LAGO: What do you mean take your time? I thought we were supposed to be going fast.DAN EDMUNDS: Well, I'm doing that too, but every once in a while there's a rock. There's a lot of rocks that get exposed when the water runs through, and they can take out your tire in a heartbeat. So you've got to be really careful that you don't clip the edge and rip a gash in your sidewall. Probably going to have to hit a little bit. No harm, no foul, right?That's what's nice about having a truck like this. You've got a lot of capability. We're not exceeding its limits or even reaching them. This truck is really tall, certainly narrower than the Raptor. The widest point though is these mirrors. These mirrors are made for towing, and they stick way, way out. But I can press this button here if I have a tight squeeze and gain myself a foot of clearance at least just by doing that.Visibility is not too bad over the hood because Ram's signature styling has the hood dip down over low-mounted headlights, and that actually increases my sight lines when I'm trying to see the corners and pick my way through the rocks like I am right now.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor's visibility is pretty strong when you're on this flat surface like this. These shocks are doing a good job of keeping this thing composed over ruts. This truck still bounces around a lot, but I'll say I've never felt like I've had an issue trying to control the truck. I've just got to say too, these seats are really comfortable.Hey, a straightaway. That's what I want to be doing. I want to be hauling through this wash. Let's go faster, Dan. Come on. Let's go.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that is kind of a sporty truck. I mean, that's the difference. This thing's built to work. That one's built to play.A nice little water crossing here. Let's see if we drag our tails as we go through.CARLOS LAGO: I'm worried about that exhaust tip.DAN EDMUNDS: You're good. You're good.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah.DAN EDMUNDS: That wasn't so bad. Something looks interesting up ahead.CARLOS LAGO: This could be the technical stuff we've been looking for.DAN EDMUNDS: I think you're right.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, this does look pretty good.DAN EDMUNDS: Bringing [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I think just straddle the gully a little bit. There's a little bit of a shelf at the bottom, but I think if I go slow, I can make it.DAN EDMUNDS: You're up first.CARLOS LAGO: OK.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, I think we're ready, or I'm ready. I don't know about Carlos. And I got to put it in low range first. Neutral, back to drive. Pretty easy to control speed here, but I sure don't want to drop off this ledge up here and smack something too hard. Slow and steady, low-low. There's this ledge. Ease it over. Good. Didn't hit anything, or nothing hit me.CARLOS LAGO: Piece of cake.DAN EDMUNDS: Absolutely, and now it's your turn.CARLOS LAGO: All right, let's put it in neutral. Engage four low. I'm actually going to use the front-facing camera here too to find my way down the hill. Now's the time where my ideal position, which is super low, is not too ideal. No problems. Piece of cake.I thought this was supposed to be hard?DAN EDMUNDS: Well, that didn't look like a thing.CARLOS LAGO: That wasn't a thing.DAN EDMUNDS: It wasn't a thing?CARLOS LAGO: I used to say in grade school, that was a pizza cake.DAN EDMUNDS: I know how to make it a thing.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, how's that?DAN EDMUNDS: We go back up. We work against gravity rather than with it.CARLOS LAGO: All right. I go first.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that's what I was saying.CARLOS LAGO: All right, this was a piece of cake coming down. Let's see about the way up. Got it in first gear, still four low. So then I come up to this ledge here. Smooth, consistent throttle, and a little bit of left. Let's put the camera facing forward too. Why not? Come on, you're good. No problem. Bigger rock there than I thought. That's the problem with visibility. Easy.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, now it's my turn.Though their engines and transmissions couldn't be more different, these two trucks wind up with a similar crawl ratio of around 51 to 1. This super-low gearing delivers a ton of torque to each wheel at low speeds, which is great for traction, but it's even better for control.Hey Carlos, looking at the map, if we keep going on this trail, it looks like we'll end up in a mine.CARLOS LAGO: What really surprised me about this truck is we thought it was going to be pretty different than the Ram, and it is in a lot of ways. But it's not like these two aren't so dissimilar. Like the Venn diagram overlaps in more areas than you would think. This can still do a lot, even considering its width. It's still really capable, and it's still a ton of fun.DAN EDMUNDS: When we first came out here, we had one trail all picked out, but the paved road got washed out. The weather had other ideas. So we had to switch it up, but that's OK. A truck like this, it's got the equipment to handle anything you can throw at it, and that's the thing. I just like to come out and explore and know that my vehicle is going to be able to cope.[MUSIC PLAYING]CARLOS LAGO: Well, the weather prevented us from doing the trail that we wanted to do, but we still had a good time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, we found some pretty cool stuff out there.CARLOS LAGO: And we got to test some of the limits of these trucks like the articulation, how wide they are in some areas.DAN EDMUNDS: You found a few rocks.CARLOS LAGO: You know, maybe we'll talk about that. Tell me about the Power Wagon now.DAN EDMUNDS: I thought it was going to be big and ungainly, but it's actually a lot more maneuverable than it looks like it would be, and it's got the credentials underneath.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor on the other hand, that thing's more like a sports car of pickup trucks, and that's been like that for a long time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it begs to be driven wide open.The Ram, it feels more like a work truck. The solid front axle that's so great out here just doesn't feel so great on the freeway. And the steering that goes along with it, eh, it's a little bit [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and then on the Raptor's downsides, payload's pretty low.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. The Ram Power Wagon, it's still a 2500 truck, so it can do a lot of work.CARLOS LAGO: But overall, these are still some super rad trucks.Both of these trucks are equally capable over most terrain. So who's the winner? Well, that depends on the kind of off-roading you want to do. If you want to go fast, really fast, over dunes or through the wash, the Raptor can't be beat. If you're looking for more of a work-oriented rig, one that can confidently tow or crawl through unfamiliar terrain, then you'll find nothing better than the Power Wagon.
Features & Specs
|Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$56,440
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$53,455
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-150 safety features:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Lane-Keeping Aid
- Prevents unwanted drifting into another lane by gently steering the vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Speeds up and slows down to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even able to come to a complete stop and start again when traffic begins to move.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
Ford F-150 vs. the competition
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500
The 2020 Ram 1500 makes a splash with its dazzling interior and newly upgraded EcoDiesel engine. It also has a comfortable ride, especially in higher trims, and an innovative split tailgate option. We like this truck a lot, but there are still reasons to go with the Blue Oval such as the F-150's wide array of engines and more athletic handling. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500
Ford F-150 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
These Ford and Chevy pickup trucks continue one of the longest-running feuds in the automotive industry. Both the F-150 and the Silverado push the envelope by offering turbodiesel engines, plus the Silverado has a turbocharged four-cylinder and excellent steering and braking feel. The F-150 has the better interior, and its powertrains also come out on top.
Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is the luxury-focused cousin to the Silverado 1500, with flashy accents and unique styling that set it apart. The Sierra 1500 also offers a six-way modular tailgate and carbon-fiber pickup bed on higher trims. However, it shares powertrains with the Chevy, and its interior design is dated. The F-150 makes a stronger case for more buyers with the aluminum body, smooth powertrains and pleasant cabin materials.
FAQ
Is the Ford F-150 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford F-150?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Ford F-150:
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford F-150 reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford F-150 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford F-150?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford F-150 is the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,455.
Other versions include:
- Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $56,440
- Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,455
What are the different models of Ford F-150?
More about the 2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150 Raptor Overview
The 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor is offered in the following styles: Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-150 Raptor 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-150 Raptor.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-150 Raptor featuring deep dives into trim levels including Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ford F-150 Raptors are available in my area?
2020 Ford F-150 Raptor Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] F-150 Raptors listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,585 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] F-150 Raptor for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor F-150 Raptor you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-150 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,278.
Find a new Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,345.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor and all available trim types: Raptor, Raptor. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
