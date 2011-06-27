  1. Home
2020 Ford F-150 Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-150 SuperCab

Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$89,515*

Total Cash Price

$87,410

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$62,598*

Total Cash Price

$61,126

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$63,850*

Total Cash Price

$62,349

XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,866*

Total Cash Price

$72,129

XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,515*

Total Cash Price

$87,410

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$92,019*

Total Cash Price

$89,855

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$82,629*

Total Cash Price

$80,686

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,759*

Total Cash Price

$83,743

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$78,873*

Total Cash Price

$77,019

XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,125*

Total Cash Price

$78,241

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$65,102*

Total Cash Price

$63,571

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,873*

Total Cash Price

$77,019

XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$85,133*

Total Cash Price

$83,131

F-150 Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,736*

Total Cash Price

$69,072

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,255*

Total Cash Price

$81,298

XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,362*

Total Cash Price

$69,684

XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,271*

Total Cash Price

$91,078

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,354*

Total Cash Price

$64,794

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,370*

Total Cash Price

$74,574

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,598*

Total Cash Price

$61,126

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,385*

Total Cash Price

$84,354

F-150 SuperCrew

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$62,598*

Total Cash Price

$61,126

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$79,499*

Total Cash Price

$77,630

Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$79,499*

Total Cash Price

$77,630

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,858*

Total Cash Price

$67,239

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$65,102*

Total Cash Price

$63,571

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$88,263*

Total Cash Price

$86,188

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$92,019*

Total Cash Price

$89,855

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,858*

Total Cash Price

$67,239

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$83,881*

Total Cash Price

$81,909

XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$70,110*

Total Cash Price

$68,461

XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,370*

Total Cash Price

$74,574

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,248*

Total Cash Price

$76,408

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$75,118*

Total Cash Price

$73,351

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,728*

Total Cash Price

$64,182

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$87,011*

Total Cash Price

$84,965

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,598*

Total Cash Price

$61,126

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,858*

Total Cash Price

$67,239

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$70,110*

Total Cash Price

$68,461

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$81,377*

Total Cash Price

$79,464

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,232*

Total Cash Price

$66,627

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$78,248*

Total Cash Price

$76,408

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$93,271*

Total Cash Price

$91,078

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$70,110*

Total Cash Price

$68,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,221$1,264$1,308$1,354$6,328
Maintenance$423$1,048$572$2,989$3,037$8,069
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$3,616$66$66$66$66$3,880
Financing$4,700$3,781$2,799$1,750$633$13,664
Depreciation$29,133$3,312$3,132$3,674$3,479$42,730
Fuel$2,525$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,843$13,409
True Cost to Own®$41,579$12,029$10,721$13,044$12,142$89,515

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$296$733$400$2,090$2,124$5,643
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,529$46$46$46$46$2,713
Financing$3,287$2,644$1,957$1,224$443$9,555
Depreciation$20,373$2,316$2,190$2,569$2,433$29,881
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$29,076$8,412$7,497$9,122$8,491$62,598

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$871$902$933$966$4,514
Maintenance$302$748$408$2,132$2,166$5,756
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$2,580$47$47$47$47$2,767
Financing$3,353$2,697$1,996$1,248$452$9,746
Depreciation$20,780$2,362$2,234$2,620$2,482$30,479
Fuel$1,801$1,855$1,911$1,969$2,028$9,565
True Cost to Own®$29,658$8,580$7,647$9,304$8,661$63,850

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,008$1,043$1,080$1,117$5,222
Maintenance$349$865$472$2,466$2,506$6,659
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$2,984$54$54$54$54$3,201
Financing$3,879$3,120$2,309$1,444$523$11,275
Depreciation$24,040$2,733$2,584$3,031$2,871$35,260
Fuel$2,084$2,146$2,211$2,277$2,346$11,065
True Cost to Own®$34,310$9,926$8,846$10,764$10,019$73,866

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,221$1,264$1,308$1,354$6,328
Maintenance$423$1,048$572$2,989$3,037$8,069
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$3,616$66$66$66$66$3,880
Financing$4,700$3,781$2,799$1,750$633$13,664
Depreciation$29,133$3,312$3,132$3,674$3,479$42,730
Fuel$2,525$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,843$13,409
True Cost to Own®$41,579$12,029$10,721$13,044$12,142$89,515

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,255$1,299$1,345$1,392$6,505
Maintenance$435$1,078$588$3,072$3,122$8,295
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$3,718$68$68$68$68$3,988
Financing$4,832$3,887$2,877$1,799$651$14,046
Depreciation$29,948$3,405$3,219$3,776$3,577$43,925
Fuel$2,596$2,674$2,755$2,837$2,922$13,784
True Cost to Own®$42,742$12,366$11,021$13,409$12,482$92,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,089$1,127$1,167$1,208$1,250$5,841
Maintenance$391$968$528$2,759$2,804$7,449
Repairs$0$0$193$459$673$1,325
Taxes & Fees$3,338$61$61$61$61$3,581
Financing$4,339$3,490$2,583$1,616$585$12,613
Depreciation$26,892$3,057$2,891$3,391$3,212$39,443
Fuel$2,331$2,401$2,474$2,548$2,624$12,378
True Cost to Own®$38,380$11,104$9,896$12,041$11,208$82,629

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,170$1,211$1,254$1,297$6,062
Maintenance$406$1,004$548$2,863$2,910$7,731
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$3,465$63$63$63$63$3,717
Financing$4,503$3,622$2,681$1,677$607$13,090
Depreciation$27,911$3,173$3,000$3,520$3,333$40,937
Fuel$2,419$2,492$2,567$2,644$2,724$12,846
True Cost to Own®$39,834$11,524$10,271$12,497$11,633$85,759

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,076$1,114$1,153$1,193$5,576
Maintenance$373$924$504$2,633$2,676$7,110
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,187$58$58$58$58$3,418
Financing$4,142$3,331$2,466$1,542$558$12,039
Depreciation$25,670$2,918$2,759$3,237$3,066$37,650
Fuel$2,225$2,292$2,361$2,432$2,505$11,815
True Cost to Own®$36,636$10,599$9,446$11,494$10,699$78,873

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,093$1,132$1,171$1,212$5,664
Maintenance$379$938$512$2,675$2,719$7,223
Repairs$0$0$187$445$653$1,285
Taxes & Fees$3,237$59$59$59$59$3,473
Financing$4,207$3,384$2,505$1,567$567$12,230
Depreciation$26,077$2,964$2,803$3,288$3,114$38,248
Fuel$2,260$2,328$2,399$2,470$2,545$12,003
True Cost to Own®$37,217$10,767$9,596$11,676$10,868$80,125

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$888$919$952$985$4,602
Maintenance$308$762$416$2,174$2,209$5,869
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,630$48$48$48$48$2,822
Financing$3,418$2,750$2,035$1,273$461$9,937
Depreciation$21,188$2,409$2,278$2,672$2,530$31,076
Fuel$1,837$1,892$1,949$2,007$2,068$9,752
True Cost to Own®$30,239$8,748$7,797$9,487$8,831$65,102

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,076$1,114$1,153$1,193$5,576
Maintenance$373$924$504$2,633$2,676$7,110
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$3,187$58$58$58$58$3,418
Financing$4,142$3,331$2,466$1,542$558$12,039
Depreciation$25,670$2,918$2,759$3,237$3,066$37,650
Fuel$2,225$2,292$2,361$2,432$2,505$11,815
True Cost to Own®$36,636$10,599$9,446$11,494$10,699$78,873

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,122$1,161$1,202$1,244$1,288$6,018
Maintenance$403$997$544$2,842$2,889$7,674
Repairs$0$0$199$473$694$1,365
Taxes & Fees$3,439$63$63$63$63$3,690
Financing$4,470$3,596$2,662$1,665$602$12,995
Depreciation$27,707$3,150$2,978$3,494$3,309$40,638
Fuel$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$2,704$12,753
True Cost to Own®$39,543$11,440$10,196$12,406$11,548$85,133

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$965$999$1,034$1,070$5,000
Maintenance$334$828$452$2,362$2,400$6,377
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$2,858$52$52$52$52$3,066
Financing$3,714$2,988$2,211$1,383$501$10,797
Depreciation$23,021$2,617$2,475$2,903$2,749$33,766
Fuel$1,996$2,055$2,118$2,181$2,246$10,596
True Cost to Own®$32,856$9,506$8,472$10,308$9,595$70,736

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,097$1,136$1,176$1,217$1,260$5,885
Maintenance$394$975$532$2,780$2,825$7,505
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$3,364$61$61$61$61$3,608
Financing$4,372$3,517$2,603$1,628$589$12,708
Depreciation$27,096$3,080$2,913$3,417$3,236$39,742
Fuel$2,349$2,419$2,492$2,567$2,644$12,471
True Cost to Own®$38,671$11,188$9,971$12,132$11,293$83,255

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$974$1,008$1,043$1,080$5,045
Maintenance$337$836$456$2,383$2,421$6,433
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$2,883$52$52$52$52$3,093
Financing$3,747$3,014$2,231$1,395$505$10,893
Depreciation$23,225$2,640$2,497$2,929$2,774$34,064
Fuel$2,013$2,074$2,136$2,200$2,266$10,690
True Cost to Own®$33,147$9,590$8,547$10,399$9,680$71,362

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,272$1,317$1,363$1,411$6,593
Maintenance$441$1,092$596$3,114$3,165$8,408
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$3,768$69$69$69$69$4,042
Financing$4,898$3,940$2,916$1,824$660$14,237
Depreciation$30,356$3,451$3,263$3,828$3,625$44,523
Fuel$2,631$2,710$2,792$2,876$2,962$13,972
True Cost to Own®$43,323$12,534$11,171$13,592$12,652$93,271

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$905$937$970$1,004$4,691
Maintenance$314$777$424$2,215$2,251$5,982
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$2,681$49$49$49$49$2,876
Financing$3,484$2,803$2,074$1,297$470$10,128
Depreciation$21,595$2,455$2,321$2,723$2,579$31,674
Fuel$1,872$1,928$1,986$2,046$2,107$9,940
True Cost to Own®$30,821$8,917$7,947$9,669$9,000$66,354

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,042$1,078$1,116$1,155$5,399
Maintenance$361$894$488$2,550$2,591$6,884
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,085$56$56$56$56$3,310
Financing$4,010$3,226$2,388$1,493$540$11,657
Depreciation$24,855$2,826$2,672$3,134$2,968$36,455
Fuel$2,155$2,219$2,286$2,355$2,425$11,440
True Cost to Own®$35,473$10,263$9,146$11,129$10,359$76,370

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$296$733$400$2,090$2,124$5,643
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,529$46$46$46$46$2,713
Financing$3,287$2,644$1,957$1,224$443$9,555
Depreciation$20,373$2,316$2,190$2,569$2,433$29,881
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$29,076$8,412$7,497$9,122$8,491$62,598

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,179$1,220$1,263$1,307$6,106
Maintenance$408$1,012$552$2,884$2,931$7,787
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$3,490$63$63$63$63$3,744
Financing$4,536$3,649$2,701$1,689$611$13,186
Depreciation$28,115$3,196$3,022$3,545$3,358$41,236
Fuel$2,437$2,510$2,586$2,663$2,743$12,940
True Cost to Own®$40,125$11,609$10,346$12,588$11,718$86,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$29,881

Taxes & Fees

$2,713

Financing

$9,555

Fuel

$9,377

Insurance

$4,425

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$5,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$296$733$400$2,090$2,124$5,643
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,529$46$46$46$46$2,713
Financing$3,287$2,644$1,957$1,224$443$9,555
Depreciation$20,373$2,316$2,190$2,569$2,433$29,881
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$29,076$8,412$7,497$9,122$8,491$62,598

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,085$1,123$1,162$1,203$5,620
Maintenance$376$931$508$2,654$2,697$7,167
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,212$58$58$58$58$3,446
Financing$4,174$3,358$2,485$1,554$563$12,135
Depreciation$25,874$2,941$2,781$3,263$3,090$37,949
Fuel$2,243$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$11,909
True Cost to Own®$36,927$10,683$9,521$11,585$10,784$79,499

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,085$1,123$1,162$1,203$5,620
Maintenance$376$931$508$2,654$2,697$7,167
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,212$58$58$58$58$3,446
Financing$4,174$3,358$2,485$1,554$563$12,135
Depreciation$25,874$2,941$2,781$3,263$3,090$37,949
Fuel$2,243$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$11,909
True Cost to Own®$36,927$10,683$9,521$11,585$10,784$79,499

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$326$806$440$2,299$2,336$6,207
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,782$51$51$51$51$2,984
Financing$3,616$2,908$2,153$1,346$487$10,511
Depreciation$22,410$2,548$2,409$2,826$2,676$32,869
Fuel$1,943$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$10,315
True Cost to Own®$31,984$9,253$8,247$10,034$9,340$68,858

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$888$919$952$985$4,602
Maintenance$308$762$416$2,174$2,209$5,869
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,630$48$48$48$48$2,822
Financing$3,418$2,750$2,035$1,273$461$9,937
Depreciation$21,188$2,409$2,278$2,672$2,530$31,076
Fuel$1,837$1,892$1,949$2,007$2,068$9,752
True Cost to Own®$30,239$8,748$7,797$9,487$8,831$65,102

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,163$1,204$1,246$1,290$1,335$6,239
Maintenance$417$1,034$564$2,947$2,995$7,957
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$3,566$65$65$65$65$3,825
Financing$4,635$3,728$2,759$1,726$625$13,473
Depreciation$28,726$3,266$3,088$3,622$3,431$42,132
Fuel$2,490$2,565$2,642$2,721$2,803$13,222
True Cost to Own®$40,997$11,861$10,571$12,862$11,972$88,263

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,255$1,299$1,345$1,392$6,505
Maintenance$435$1,078$588$3,072$3,122$8,295
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$3,718$68$68$68$68$3,988
Financing$4,832$3,887$2,877$1,799$651$14,046
Depreciation$29,948$3,405$3,219$3,776$3,577$43,925
Fuel$2,596$2,674$2,755$2,837$2,922$13,784
True Cost to Own®$42,742$12,366$11,021$13,409$12,482$92,019

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$326$806$440$2,299$2,336$6,207
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,782$51$51$51$51$2,984
Financing$3,616$2,908$2,153$1,346$487$10,511
Depreciation$22,410$2,548$2,409$2,826$2,676$32,869
Fuel$1,943$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$10,315
True Cost to Own®$31,984$9,253$8,247$10,034$9,340$68,858

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,106$1,144$1,185$1,226$1,269$5,930
Maintenance$397$982$536$2,801$2,846$7,562
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$3,389$62$62$62$62$3,635
Financing$4,405$3,543$2,622$1,640$594$12,804
Depreciation$27,300$3,103$2,935$3,442$3,260$40,041
Fuel$2,366$2,437$2,511$2,586$2,664$12,565
True Cost to Own®$38,962$11,272$10,046$12,223$11,378$83,881

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$332$821$448$2,341$2,379$6,320
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,832$52$52$52$52$3,039
Financing$3,681$2,961$2,192$1,371$496$10,702
Depreciation$22,818$2,594$2,453$2,877$2,725$33,467
Fuel$1,978$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$10,502
True Cost to Own®$32,565$9,421$8,397$10,217$9,510$70,110

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,042$1,078$1,116$1,155$5,399
Maintenance$361$894$488$2,550$2,591$6,884
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,085$56$56$56$56$3,310
Financing$4,010$3,226$2,388$1,493$540$11,657
Depreciation$24,855$2,826$2,672$3,134$2,968$36,455
Fuel$2,155$2,219$2,286$2,355$2,425$11,440
True Cost to Own®$35,473$10,263$9,146$11,129$10,359$76,370

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,068$1,105$1,144$1,184$5,531
Maintenance$370$916$500$2,613$2,655$7,054
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,161$58$58$58$58$3,391
Financing$4,109$3,305$2,446$1,530$554$11,944
Depreciation$25,466$2,895$2,738$3,211$3,041$37,351
Fuel$2,208$2,274$2,343$2,413$2,485$11,721
True Cost to Own®$36,345$10,515$9,371$11,403$10,614$78,248

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,025$1,061$1,098$1,136$5,310
Maintenance$355$880$480$2,508$2,549$6,772
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$3,035$55$55$55$55$3,256
Financing$3,944$3,173$2,348$1,469$532$11,466
Depreciation$24,448$2,779$2,628$3,083$2,920$35,857
Fuel$2,119$2,183$2,249$2,316$2,386$11,252
True Cost to Own®$34,891$10,094$8,996$10,946$10,189$75,118

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$866$897$928$961$994$4,646
Maintenance$311$770$420$2,195$2,230$5,925
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$2,655$48$48$48$48$2,849
Financing$3,451$2,776$2,055$1,285$465$10,033
Depreciation$21,392$2,432$2,300$2,697$2,555$31,375
Fuel$1,854$1,910$1,968$2,027$2,087$9,846
True Cost to Own®$30,530$8,833$7,872$9,578$8,916$65,728

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,187$1,229$1,272$1,316$6,151
Maintenance$411$1,019$556$2,905$2,952$7,844
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$3,515$64$64$64$64$3,771
Financing$4,569$3,675$2,720$1,701$616$13,281
Depreciation$28,318$3,219$3,044$3,571$3,382$41,535
Fuel$2,455$2,528$2,605$2,683$2,763$13,034
True Cost to Own®$40,416$11,693$10,421$12,680$11,802$87,011

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$296$733$400$2,090$2,124$5,643
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,529$46$46$46$46$2,713
Financing$3,287$2,644$1,957$1,224$443$9,555
Depreciation$20,373$2,316$2,190$2,569$2,433$29,881
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$29,076$8,412$7,497$9,122$8,491$62,598

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$326$806$440$2,299$2,336$6,207
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,782$51$51$51$51$2,984
Financing$3,616$2,908$2,153$1,346$487$10,511
Depreciation$22,410$2,548$2,409$2,826$2,676$32,869
Fuel$1,943$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$10,315
True Cost to Own®$31,984$9,253$8,247$10,034$9,340$68,858

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$332$821$448$2,341$2,379$6,320
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,832$52$52$52$52$3,039
Financing$3,681$2,961$2,192$1,371$496$10,702
Depreciation$22,818$2,594$2,453$2,877$2,725$33,467
Fuel$1,978$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$10,502
True Cost to Own®$32,565$9,421$8,397$10,217$9,510$70,110

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,073$1,110$1,149$1,190$1,231$5,753
Maintenance$385$953$520$2,717$2,761$7,336
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,288$60$60$60$60$3,527
Financing$4,273$3,437$2,544$1,591$576$12,422
Depreciation$26,485$3,011$2,847$3,340$3,163$38,845
Fuel$2,296$2,365$2,436$2,509$2,584$12,190
True Cost to Own®$37,799$10,936$9,746$11,859$11,038$81,377

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$899$931$964$997$1,032$4,823
Maintenance$323$799$436$2,278$2,315$6,151
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$2,757$50$50$50$50$2,957
Financing$3,583$2,882$2,133$1,334$483$10,415
Depreciation$22,207$2,524$2,387$2,800$2,652$32,570
Fuel$1,925$1,983$2,043$2,104$2,167$10,221
True Cost to Own®$31,693$9,169$8,172$9,943$9,255$68,232

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,068$1,105$1,144$1,184$5,531
Maintenance$370$916$500$2,613$2,655$7,054
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,161$58$58$58$58$3,391
Financing$4,109$3,305$2,446$1,530$554$11,944
Depreciation$25,466$2,895$2,738$3,211$3,041$37,351
Fuel$2,208$2,274$2,343$2,413$2,485$11,721
True Cost to Own®$36,345$10,515$9,371$11,403$10,614$78,248

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,272$1,317$1,363$1,411$6,593
Maintenance$441$1,092$596$3,114$3,165$8,408
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$3,768$69$69$69$69$4,042
Financing$4,898$3,940$2,916$1,824$660$14,237
Depreciation$30,356$3,451$3,263$3,828$3,625$44,523
Fuel$2,631$2,710$2,792$2,876$2,962$13,972
True Cost to Own®$43,323$12,534$11,171$13,592$12,652$93,271

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$332$821$448$2,341$2,379$6,320
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,832$52$52$52$52$3,039
Financing$3,681$2,961$2,192$1,371$496$10,702
Depreciation$22,818$2,594$2,453$2,877$2,725$33,467
Fuel$1,978$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$10,502
True Cost to Own®$32,565$9,421$8,397$10,217$9,510$70,110

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2020 F-150

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

