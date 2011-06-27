2020 Ford F-150 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-150 SuperCab
Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,515*
Total Cash Price
$87,410
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,598*
Total Cash Price
$61,126
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,850*
Total Cash Price
$62,349
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,866*
Total Cash Price
$72,129
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,515*
Total Cash Price
$87,410
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,019*
Total Cash Price
$89,855
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,629*
Total Cash Price
$80,686
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,759*
Total Cash Price
$83,743
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$78,873*
Total Cash Price
$77,019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,125*
Total Cash Price
$78,241
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$65,102*
Total Cash Price
$63,571
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,873*
Total Cash Price
$77,019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$85,133*
Total Cash Price
$83,131
F-150 Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,736*
Total Cash Price
$69,072
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,255*
Total Cash Price
$81,298
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,362*
Total Cash Price
$69,684
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,271*
Total Cash Price
$91,078
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,354*
Total Cash Price
$64,794
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,370*
Total Cash Price
$74,574
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,598*
Total Cash Price
$61,126
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,385*
Total Cash Price
$84,354
F-150 SuperCrew
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,598*
Total Cash Price
$61,126
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,499*
Total Cash Price
$77,630
Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,499*
Total Cash Price
$77,630
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,858*
Total Cash Price
$67,239
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$65,102*
Total Cash Price
$63,571
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,263*
Total Cash Price
$86,188
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,019*
Total Cash Price
$89,855
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,858*
Total Cash Price
$67,239
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$83,881*
Total Cash Price
$81,909
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,110*
Total Cash Price
$68,461
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,370*
Total Cash Price
$74,574
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,248*
Total Cash Price
$76,408
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$75,118*
Total Cash Price
$73,351
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,728*
Total Cash Price
$64,182
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$87,011*
Total Cash Price
$84,965
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,598*
Total Cash Price
$61,126
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,858*
Total Cash Price
$67,239
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,110*
Total Cash Price
$68,461
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,377*
Total Cash Price
$79,464
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,232*
Total Cash Price
$66,627
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$78,248*
Total Cash Price
$76,408
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,271*
Total Cash Price
$91,078
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,110*
Total Cash Price
$68,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,048
|$572
|$2,989
|$3,037
|$8,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,616
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,880
|Financing
|$4,700
|$3,781
|$2,799
|$1,750
|$633
|$13,664
|Depreciation
|$29,133
|$3,312
|$3,132
|$3,674
|$3,479
|$42,730
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,579
|$12,029
|$10,721
|$13,044
|$12,142
|$89,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$296
|$733
|$400
|$2,090
|$2,124
|$5,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,529
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,713
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,644
|$1,957
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,555
|Depreciation
|$20,373
|$2,316
|$2,190
|$2,569
|$2,433
|$29,881
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,076
|$8,412
|$7,497
|$9,122
|$8,491
|$62,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$302
|$748
|$408
|$2,132
|$2,166
|$5,756
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,580
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,767
|Financing
|$3,353
|$2,697
|$1,996
|$1,248
|$452
|$9,746
|Depreciation
|$20,780
|$2,362
|$2,234
|$2,620
|$2,482
|$30,479
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,658
|$8,580
|$7,647
|$9,304
|$8,661
|$63,850
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$5,222
|Maintenance
|$349
|$865
|$472
|$2,466
|$2,506
|$6,659
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,984
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,201
|Financing
|$3,879
|$3,120
|$2,309
|$1,444
|$523
|$11,275
|Depreciation
|$24,040
|$2,733
|$2,584
|$3,031
|$2,871
|$35,260
|Fuel
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,211
|$2,277
|$2,346
|$11,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,310
|$9,926
|$8,846
|$10,764
|$10,019
|$73,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,048
|$572
|$2,989
|$3,037
|$8,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,616
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,880
|Financing
|$4,700
|$3,781
|$2,799
|$1,750
|$633
|$13,664
|Depreciation
|$29,133
|$3,312
|$3,132
|$3,674
|$3,479
|$42,730
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,579
|$12,029
|$10,721
|$13,044
|$12,142
|$89,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,505
|Maintenance
|$435
|$1,078
|$588
|$3,072
|$3,122
|$8,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,718
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,988
|Financing
|$4,832
|$3,887
|$2,877
|$1,799
|$651
|$14,046
|Depreciation
|$29,948
|$3,405
|$3,219
|$3,776
|$3,577
|$43,925
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,742
|$12,366
|$11,021
|$13,409
|$12,482
|$92,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,841
|Maintenance
|$391
|$968
|$528
|$2,759
|$2,804
|$7,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,338
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,581
|Financing
|$4,339
|$3,490
|$2,583
|$1,616
|$585
|$12,613
|Depreciation
|$26,892
|$3,057
|$2,891
|$3,391
|$3,212
|$39,443
|Fuel
|$2,331
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$12,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,380
|$11,104
|$9,896
|$12,041
|$11,208
|$82,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$6,062
|Maintenance
|$406
|$1,004
|$548
|$2,863
|$2,910
|$7,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,465
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,717
|Financing
|$4,503
|$3,622
|$2,681
|$1,677
|$607
|$13,090
|Depreciation
|$27,911
|$3,173
|$3,000
|$3,520
|$3,333
|$40,937
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,834
|$11,524
|$10,271
|$12,497
|$11,633
|$85,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,576
|Maintenance
|$373
|$924
|$504
|$2,633
|$2,676
|$7,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,187
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,418
|Financing
|$4,142
|$3,331
|$2,466
|$1,542
|$558
|$12,039
|Depreciation
|$25,670
|$2,918
|$2,759
|$3,237
|$3,066
|$37,650
|Fuel
|$2,225
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$11,815
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,636
|$10,599
|$9,446
|$11,494
|$10,699
|$78,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,212
|$5,664
|Maintenance
|$379
|$938
|$512
|$2,675
|$2,719
|$7,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$445
|$653
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,237
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,473
|Financing
|$4,207
|$3,384
|$2,505
|$1,567
|$567
|$12,230
|Depreciation
|$26,077
|$2,964
|$2,803
|$3,288
|$3,114
|$38,248
|Fuel
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$2,470
|$2,545
|$12,003
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,217
|$10,767
|$9,596
|$11,676
|$10,868
|$80,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$308
|$762
|$416
|$2,174
|$2,209
|$5,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,630
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,822
|Financing
|$3,418
|$2,750
|$2,035
|$1,273
|$461
|$9,937
|Depreciation
|$21,188
|$2,409
|$2,278
|$2,672
|$2,530
|$31,076
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,239
|$8,748
|$7,797
|$9,487
|$8,831
|$65,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,576
|Maintenance
|$373
|$924
|$504
|$2,633
|$2,676
|$7,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,187
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,418
|Financing
|$4,142
|$3,331
|$2,466
|$1,542
|$558
|$12,039
|Depreciation
|$25,670
|$2,918
|$2,759
|$3,237
|$3,066
|$37,650
|Fuel
|$2,225
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$11,815
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,636
|$10,599
|$9,446
|$11,494
|$10,699
|$78,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$403
|$997
|$544
|$2,842
|$2,889
|$7,674
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$473
|$694
|$1,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,439
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,690
|Financing
|$4,470
|$3,596
|$2,662
|$1,665
|$602
|$12,995
|Depreciation
|$27,707
|$3,150
|$2,978
|$3,494
|$3,309
|$40,638
|Fuel
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$2,704
|$12,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,543
|$11,440
|$10,196
|$12,406
|$11,548
|$85,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$999
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$5,000
|Maintenance
|$334
|$828
|$452
|$2,362
|$2,400
|$6,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,066
|Financing
|$3,714
|$2,988
|$2,211
|$1,383
|$501
|$10,797
|Depreciation
|$23,021
|$2,617
|$2,475
|$2,903
|$2,749
|$33,766
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,856
|$9,506
|$8,472
|$10,308
|$9,595
|$70,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$394
|$975
|$532
|$2,780
|$2,825
|$7,505
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,364
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,608
|Financing
|$4,372
|$3,517
|$2,603
|$1,628
|$589
|$12,708
|Depreciation
|$27,096
|$3,080
|$2,913
|$3,417
|$3,236
|$39,742
|Fuel
|$2,349
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$12,471
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,671
|$11,188
|$9,971
|$12,132
|$11,293
|$83,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$5,045
|Maintenance
|$337
|$836
|$456
|$2,383
|$2,421
|$6,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,883
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,093
|Financing
|$3,747
|$3,014
|$2,231
|$1,395
|$505
|$10,893
|Depreciation
|$23,225
|$2,640
|$2,497
|$2,929
|$2,774
|$34,064
|Fuel
|$2,013
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$10,690
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,147
|$9,590
|$8,547
|$10,399
|$9,680
|$71,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,593
|Maintenance
|$441
|$1,092
|$596
|$3,114
|$3,165
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,768
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,042
|Financing
|$4,898
|$3,940
|$2,916
|$1,824
|$660
|$14,237
|Depreciation
|$30,356
|$3,451
|$3,263
|$3,828
|$3,625
|$44,523
|Fuel
|$2,631
|$2,710
|$2,792
|$2,876
|$2,962
|$13,972
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,323
|$12,534
|$11,171
|$13,592
|$12,652
|$93,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$4,691
|Maintenance
|$314
|$777
|$424
|$2,215
|$2,251
|$5,982
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,681
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,876
|Financing
|$3,484
|$2,803
|$2,074
|$1,297
|$470
|$10,128
|Depreciation
|$21,595
|$2,455
|$2,321
|$2,723
|$2,579
|$31,674
|Fuel
|$1,872
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$9,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,821
|$8,917
|$7,947
|$9,669
|$9,000
|$66,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$361
|$894
|$488
|$2,550
|$2,591
|$6,884
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,085
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,310
|Financing
|$4,010
|$3,226
|$2,388
|$1,493
|$540
|$11,657
|Depreciation
|$24,855
|$2,826
|$2,672
|$3,134
|$2,968
|$36,455
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$11,440
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,473
|$10,263
|$9,146
|$11,129
|$10,359
|$76,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$296
|$733
|$400
|$2,090
|$2,124
|$5,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,529
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,713
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,644
|$1,957
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,555
|Depreciation
|$20,373
|$2,316
|$2,190
|$2,569
|$2,433
|$29,881
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,076
|$8,412
|$7,497
|$9,122
|$8,491
|$62,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,106
|Maintenance
|$408
|$1,012
|$552
|$2,884
|$2,931
|$7,787
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,490
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,744
|Financing
|$4,536
|$3,649
|$2,701
|$1,689
|$611
|$13,186
|Depreciation
|$28,115
|$3,196
|$3,022
|$3,545
|$3,358
|$41,236
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,125
|$11,609
|$10,346
|$12,588
|$11,718
|$86,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$296
|$733
|$400
|$2,090
|$2,124
|$5,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,529
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,713
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,644
|$1,957
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,555
|Depreciation
|$20,373
|$2,316
|$2,190
|$2,569
|$2,433
|$29,881
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,076
|$8,412
|$7,497
|$9,122
|$8,491
|$62,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$376
|$931
|$508
|$2,654
|$2,697
|$7,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,212
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,446
|Financing
|$4,174
|$3,358
|$2,485
|$1,554
|$563
|$12,135
|Depreciation
|$25,874
|$2,941
|$2,781
|$3,263
|$3,090
|$37,949
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,927
|$10,683
|$9,521
|$11,585
|$10,784
|$79,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$376
|$931
|$508
|$2,654
|$2,697
|$7,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,212
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,446
|Financing
|$4,174
|$3,358
|$2,485
|$1,554
|$563
|$12,135
|Depreciation
|$25,874
|$2,941
|$2,781
|$3,263
|$3,090
|$37,949
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,927
|$10,683
|$9,521
|$11,585
|$10,784
|$79,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$326
|$806
|$440
|$2,299
|$2,336
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,782
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,616
|$2,908
|$2,153
|$1,346
|$487
|$10,511
|Depreciation
|$22,410
|$2,548
|$2,409
|$2,826
|$2,676
|$32,869
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,984
|$9,253
|$8,247
|$10,034
|$9,340
|$68,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$308
|$762
|$416
|$2,174
|$2,209
|$5,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,630
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,822
|Financing
|$3,418
|$2,750
|$2,035
|$1,273
|$461
|$9,937
|Depreciation
|$21,188
|$2,409
|$2,278
|$2,672
|$2,530
|$31,076
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,239
|$8,748
|$7,797
|$9,487
|$8,831
|$65,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$417
|$1,034
|$564
|$2,947
|$2,995
|$7,957
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,566
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,825
|Financing
|$4,635
|$3,728
|$2,759
|$1,726
|$625
|$13,473
|Depreciation
|$28,726
|$3,266
|$3,088
|$3,622
|$3,431
|$42,132
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,997
|$11,861
|$10,571
|$12,862
|$11,972
|$88,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,505
|Maintenance
|$435
|$1,078
|$588
|$3,072
|$3,122
|$8,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,718
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,988
|Financing
|$4,832
|$3,887
|$2,877
|$1,799
|$651
|$14,046
|Depreciation
|$29,948
|$3,405
|$3,219
|$3,776
|$3,577
|$43,925
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,742
|$12,366
|$11,021
|$13,409
|$12,482
|$92,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$326
|$806
|$440
|$2,299
|$2,336
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,782
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,616
|$2,908
|$2,153
|$1,346
|$487
|$10,511
|Depreciation
|$22,410
|$2,548
|$2,409
|$2,826
|$2,676
|$32,869
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,984
|$9,253
|$8,247
|$10,034
|$9,340
|$68,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$5,930
|Maintenance
|$397
|$982
|$536
|$2,801
|$2,846
|$7,562
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,389
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,635
|Financing
|$4,405
|$3,543
|$2,622
|$1,640
|$594
|$12,804
|Depreciation
|$27,300
|$3,103
|$2,935
|$3,442
|$3,260
|$40,041
|Fuel
|$2,366
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,962
|$11,272
|$10,046
|$12,223
|$11,378
|$83,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$332
|$821
|$448
|$2,341
|$2,379
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,832
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,039
|Financing
|$3,681
|$2,961
|$2,192
|$1,371
|$496
|$10,702
|Depreciation
|$22,818
|$2,594
|$2,453
|$2,877
|$2,725
|$33,467
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,565
|$9,421
|$8,397
|$10,217
|$9,510
|$70,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$361
|$894
|$488
|$2,550
|$2,591
|$6,884
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,085
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,310
|Financing
|$4,010
|$3,226
|$2,388
|$1,493
|$540
|$11,657
|Depreciation
|$24,855
|$2,826
|$2,672
|$3,134
|$2,968
|$36,455
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$11,440
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,473
|$10,263
|$9,146
|$11,129
|$10,359
|$76,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,531
|Maintenance
|$370
|$916
|$500
|$2,613
|$2,655
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,161
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,391
|Financing
|$4,109
|$3,305
|$2,446
|$1,530
|$554
|$11,944
|Depreciation
|$25,466
|$2,895
|$2,738
|$3,211
|$3,041
|$37,351
|Fuel
|$2,208
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$11,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,345
|$10,515
|$9,371
|$11,403
|$10,614
|$78,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$355
|$880
|$480
|$2,508
|$2,549
|$6,772
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,035
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,256
|Financing
|$3,944
|$3,173
|$2,348
|$1,469
|$532
|$11,466
|Depreciation
|$24,448
|$2,779
|$2,628
|$3,083
|$2,920
|$35,857
|Fuel
|$2,119
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$11,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,891
|$10,094
|$8,996
|$10,946
|$10,189
|$75,118
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$897
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$311
|$770
|$420
|$2,195
|$2,230
|$5,925
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,655
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,849
|Financing
|$3,451
|$2,776
|$2,055
|$1,285
|$465
|$10,033
|Depreciation
|$21,392
|$2,432
|$2,300
|$2,697
|$2,555
|$31,375
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$9,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,530
|$8,833
|$7,872
|$9,578
|$8,916
|$65,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,316
|$6,151
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,019
|$556
|$2,905
|$2,952
|$7,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,515
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,771
|Financing
|$4,569
|$3,675
|$2,720
|$1,701
|$616
|$13,281
|Depreciation
|$28,318
|$3,219
|$3,044
|$3,571
|$3,382
|$41,535
|Fuel
|$2,455
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$13,034
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,416
|$11,693
|$10,421
|$12,680
|$11,802
|$87,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$296
|$733
|$400
|$2,090
|$2,124
|$5,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,529
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,713
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,644
|$1,957
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,555
|Depreciation
|$20,373
|$2,316
|$2,190
|$2,569
|$2,433
|$29,881
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,076
|$8,412
|$7,497
|$9,122
|$8,491
|$62,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$326
|$806
|$440
|$2,299
|$2,336
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,782
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,616
|$2,908
|$2,153
|$1,346
|$487
|$10,511
|Depreciation
|$22,410
|$2,548
|$2,409
|$2,826
|$2,676
|$32,869
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,984
|$9,253
|$8,247
|$10,034
|$9,340
|$68,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$332
|$821
|$448
|$2,341
|$2,379
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,832
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,039
|Financing
|$3,681
|$2,961
|$2,192
|$1,371
|$496
|$10,702
|Depreciation
|$22,818
|$2,594
|$2,453
|$2,877
|$2,725
|$33,467
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,565
|$9,421
|$8,397
|$10,217
|$9,510
|$70,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$5,753
|Maintenance
|$385
|$953
|$520
|$2,717
|$2,761
|$7,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,288
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,527
|Financing
|$4,273
|$3,437
|$2,544
|$1,591
|$576
|$12,422
|Depreciation
|$26,485
|$3,011
|$2,847
|$3,340
|$3,163
|$38,845
|Fuel
|$2,296
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$12,190
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,799
|$10,936
|$9,746
|$11,859
|$11,038
|$81,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,032
|$4,823
|Maintenance
|$323
|$799
|$436
|$2,278
|$2,315
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,757
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,957
|Financing
|$3,583
|$2,882
|$2,133
|$1,334
|$483
|$10,415
|Depreciation
|$22,207
|$2,524
|$2,387
|$2,800
|$2,652
|$32,570
|Fuel
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$10,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,693
|$9,169
|$8,172
|$9,943
|$9,255
|$68,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,531
|Maintenance
|$370
|$916
|$500
|$2,613
|$2,655
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,161
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,391
|Financing
|$4,109
|$3,305
|$2,446
|$1,530
|$554
|$11,944
|Depreciation
|$25,466
|$2,895
|$2,738
|$3,211
|$3,041
|$37,351
|Fuel
|$2,208
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$11,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,345
|$10,515
|$9,371
|$11,403
|$10,614
|$78,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,593
|Maintenance
|$441
|$1,092
|$596
|$3,114
|$3,165
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,768
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,042
|Financing
|$4,898
|$3,940
|$2,916
|$1,824
|$660
|$14,237
|Depreciation
|$30,356
|$3,451
|$3,263
|$3,828
|$3,625
|$44,523
|Fuel
|$2,631
|$2,710
|$2,792
|$2,876
|$2,962
|$13,972
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,323
|$12,534
|$11,171
|$13,592
|$12,652
|$93,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$332
|$821
|$448
|$2,341
|$2,379
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,832
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,039
|Financing
|$3,681
|$2,961
|$2,192
|$1,371
|$496
|$10,702
|Depreciation
|$22,818
|$2,594
|$2,453
|$2,877
|$2,725
|$33,467
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,565
|$9,421
|$8,397
|$10,217
|$9,510
|$70,110
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 F-150
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500