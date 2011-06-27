  1. Home
2019 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
XLT Power Equipment Group Packageyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Smokers Packyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
XLT Special Edition Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Special Edition Package - Graphic Deleteyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Fleet)yes
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)yes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
KICKER Subwooferyes
110V/400W Outletyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System (Fleet)yes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
BoxLinkyes
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Box Side Steps (Fleet)yes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
265/60R18 Black Sidewall All-Season Tiresyes
18" Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boards (Fleet)yes
Box Side Stepsyes
Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)yes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal - Amber/White (Fleet)yes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsyes
Bed Divideryes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)yes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
275/65R18 Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Rampsyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender (Fleet)yes
Rear Window Defroster (Fleet)yes
Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)yes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12700 lbs.
Curb weight4529 lbs.
Gross weight6280 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach24.1 degrees
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1700 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
