2019 Ford F-150 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,560
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)612.0/828.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Torque470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Equipment Group 900Ayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,560
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,560
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,560
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,560
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Skid Plates (Fleet)yes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Box Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12700 lbs.
Curb weight4917 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload2030 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Agate Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Camelback, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,560
22 in. wheelsyes
P275/45R22 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
