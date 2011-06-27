  1. Home
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,840
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)540.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Exterior Graphics Packageyes
Equipment Group 801Ayes
Equipment Group 802Ayes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Hood Graphics Packageyes
Raptor Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 800Ayes
Smokers Packyes
Interior Color Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,840
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,840
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Second Row Heated Seatsyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
KICKER Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,840
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,840
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assistyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Bed Divideryes
Tailgate "FORD" Applique Deleteyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5697 lbs.
Gross weight7050 lbs.
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Height78.5 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width86.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Blue Accents, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,840
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

