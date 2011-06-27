2019 Ford F-150 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-150 SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$71,108*
Total Cash Price
$67,532
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$51,157*
Total Cash Price
$48,584
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$52,180*
Total Cash Price
$49,556
Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$60,365*
Total Cash Price
$57,329
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,155*
Total Cash Price
$69,475
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,201*
Total Cash Price
$71,418
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$67,527*
Total Cash Price
$64,131
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,085*
Total Cash Price
$66,560
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$64,458*
Total Cash Price
$61,216
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,481*
Total Cash Price
$62,188
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,203*
Total Cash Price
$50,527
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,458*
Total Cash Price
$61,216
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,574*
Total Cash Price
$66,074
F-150 Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,969*
Total Cash Price
$61,702
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,969*
Total Cash Price
$61,702
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,273*
Total Cash Price
$53,442
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,203*
Total Cash Price
$50,527
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,131*
Total Cash Price
$68,503
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,226*
Total Cash Price
$51,499
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,157*
Total Cash Price
$48,584
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,597*
Total Cash Price
$67,046
F-150 SuperCrew
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$75,201*
Total Cash Price
$71,418
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,155*
Total Cash Price
$69,475
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,273*
Total Cash Price
$53,442
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,550*
Total Cash Price
$65,103
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,296*
Total Cash Price
$54,414
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,412*
Total Cash Price
$59,272
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,946*
Total Cash Price
$60,730
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$61,388*
Total Cash Price
$58,301
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$53,715*
Total Cash Price
$51,013
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,157*
Total Cash Price
$48,584
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,273*
Total Cash Price
$53,442
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,296*
Total Cash Price
$54,414
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,504*
Total Cash Price
$63,159
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$55,761*
Total Cash Price
$52,957
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,157*
Total Cash Price
$48,584
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,946*
Total Cash Price
$60,730
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,224*
Total Cash Price
$72,390
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,296*
Total Cash Price
$54,414
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,807*
Total Cash Price
$54,900
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,039*
Total Cash Price
$64,617
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,319*
Total Cash Price
$55,386
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,224*
Total Cash Price
$72,390
Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,412*
Total Cash Price
$59,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,316
|$6,151
|Maintenance
|$391
|$1,062
|$582
|$2,922
|$2,850
|$7,806
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,022
|Financing
|$3,632
|$2,920
|$2,163
|$1,352
|$489
|$10,557
|Depreciation
|$20,630
|$2,388
|$2,259
|$2,654
|$2,512
|$30,442
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$2,345
|$2,414
|$2,488
|$11,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,776
|$9,898
|$8,845
|$11,162
|$10,428
|$71,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$281
|$764
|$419
|$2,102
|$2,050
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,101
|$1,556
|$973
|$352
|$7,595
|Depreciation
|$14,842
|$1,718
|$1,625
|$1,909
|$1,807
|$21,901
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,141
|$7,121
|$6,363
|$8,030
|$7,502
|$51,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$287
|$779
|$427
|$2,144
|$2,091
|$5,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,030
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,217
|Financing
|$2,665
|$2,143
|$1,587
|$992
|$359
|$7,747
|Depreciation
|$15,139
|$1,752
|$1,658
|$1,947
|$1,843
|$22,339
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,584
|$7,263
|$6,490
|$8,191
|$7,652
|$52,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$5,222
|Maintenance
|$332
|$902
|$494
|$2,480
|$2,419
|$6,627
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,348
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,565
|Financing
|$3,083
|$2,479
|$1,836
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,962
|Depreciation
|$17,514
|$2,027
|$1,918
|$2,253
|$2,132
|$25,843
|Fuel
|$1,876
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$9,962
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,126
|$8,403
|$7,508
|$9,475
|$8,852
|$60,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,093
|$599
|$3,006
|$2,932
|$8,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,846
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,109
|Financing
|$3,737
|$3,004
|$2,225
|$1,391
|$503
|$10,861
|Depreciation
|$21,224
|$2,457
|$2,324
|$2,730
|$2,584
|$31,318
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,662
|$10,183
|$9,099
|$11,483
|$10,728
|$73,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,505
|Maintenance
|$413
|$1,123
|$616
|$3,090
|$3,014
|$8,256
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,925
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,196
|Financing
|$3,841
|$3,088
|$2,287
|$1,430
|$517
|$11,165
|Depreciation
|$21,818
|$2,525
|$2,389
|$2,806
|$2,656
|$32,194
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,547
|$10,468
|$9,354
|$11,804
|$11,028
|$75,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,841
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,008
|$553
|$2,775
|$2,706
|$7,413
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,627
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,870
|Financing
|$3,449
|$2,773
|$2,054
|$1,284
|$465
|$10,025
|Depreciation
|$19,591
|$2,268
|$2,145
|$2,520
|$2,385
|$28,909
|Fuel
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$2,363
|$11,143
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,226
|$9,400
|$8,399
|$10,600
|$9,903
|$67,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$6,062
|Maintenance
|$385
|$1,047
|$574
|$2,880
|$2,809
|$7,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,726
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,978
|Financing
|$3,580
|$2,878
|$2,132
|$1,333
|$482
|$10,405
|Depreciation
|$20,334
|$2,354
|$2,226
|$2,615
|$2,476
|$30,004
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,333
|$9,756
|$8,717
|$11,001
|$10,278
|$70,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,576
|Maintenance
|$354
|$963
|$528
|$2,649
|$2,583
|$7,076
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,507
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,739
|Financing
|$3,292
|$2,647
|$1,961
|$1,226
|$444
|$9,570
|Depreciation
|$18,701
|$2,165
|$2,048
|$2,405
|$2,277
|$27,595
|Fuel
|$2,003
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,898
|$8,972
|$8,017
|$10,118
|$9,453
|$64,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,212
|$5,664
|Maintenance
|$360
|$978
|$536
|$2,691
|$2,624
|$7,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$445
|$653
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,547
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,783
|Financing
|$3,345
|$2,689
|$1,992
|$1,245
|$451
|$9,722
|Depreciation
|$18,998
|$2,199
|$2,080
|$2,444
|$2,313
|$28,033
|Fuel
|$2,035
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,223
|$2,291
|$10,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,340
|$9,115
|$8,145
|$10,278
|$9,603
|$65,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$292
|$795
|$436
|$2,186
|$2,132
|$5,841
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,070
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,261
|Financing
|$2,718
|$2,185
|$1,618
|$1,012
|$366
|$7,899
|Depreciation
|$15,436
|$1,787
|$1,690
|$1,985
|$1,879
|$22,777
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,027
|$7,406
|$6,618
|$8,351
|$7,802
|$53,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,576
|Maintenance
|$354
|$963
|$528
|$2,649
|$2,583
|$7,076
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,507
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,739
|Financing
|$3,292
|$2,647
|$1,961
|$1,226
|$444
|$9,570
|Depreciation
|$18,701
|$2,165
|$2,048
|$2,405
|$2,277
|$27,595
|Fuel
|$2,003
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,898
|$8,972
|$8,017
|$10,118
|$9,453
|$64,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$382
|$1,039
|$570
|$2,859
|$2,788
|$7,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$473
|$694
|$1,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,706
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,957
|Financing
|$3,554
|$2,857
|$2,116
|$1,323
|$479
|$10,329
|Depreciation
|$20,185
|$2,336
|$2,210
|$2,596
|$2,458
|$29,785
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,112
|$9,685
|$8,654
|$10,921
|$10,203
|$69,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$357
|$970
|$532
|$2,670
|$2,604
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,761
|Financing
|$3,319
|$2,668
|$1,976
|$1,236
|$447
|$9,646
|Depreciation
|$18,849
|$2,182
|$2,064
|$2,424
|$2,295
|$27,814
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,119
|$9,044
|$8,081
|$10,198
|$9,528
|$64,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$357
|$970
|$532
|$2,670
|$2,604
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,761
|Financing
|$3,319
|$2,668
|$1,976
|$1,236
|$447
|$9,646
|Depreciation
|$18,849
|$2,182
|$2,064
|$2,424
|$2,295
|$27,814
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,119
|$9,044
|$8,081
|$10,198
|$9,528
|$64,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$309
|$840
|$461
|$2,312
|$2,255
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,189
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,391
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,311
|$1,712
|$1,070
|$387
|$8,355
|Depreciation
|$16,326
|$1,890
|$1,788
|$2,100
|$1,988
|$24,091
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,355
|$7,833
|$6,999
|$8,833
|$8,252
|$56,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$292
|$795
|$436
|$2,186
|$2,132
|$5,841
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,070
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,261
|Financing
|$2,718
|$2,185
|$1,618
|$1,012
|$366
|$7,899
|Depreciation
|$15,436
|$1,787
|$1,690
|$1,985
|$1,879
|$22,777
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,027
|$7,406
|$6,618
|$8,351
|$7,802
|$53,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$396
|$1,077
|$591
|$2,964
|$2,891
|$7,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,806
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,065
|Financing
|$3,684
|$2,962
|$2,194
|$1,372
|$496
|$10,709
|Depreciation
|$20,927
|$2,422
|$2,291
|$2,692
|$2,548
|$30,880
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,219
|$10,041
|$8,972
|$11,322
|$10,578
|$72,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$4,691
|Maintenance
|$298
|$810
|$444
|$2,228
|$2,173
|$5,953
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,304
|Financing
|$2,770
|$2,227
|$1,649
|$1,031
|$373
|$8,051
|Depreciation
|$15,733
|$1,821
|$1,723
|$2,024
|$1,915
|$23,215
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,469
|$7,548
|$6,745
|$8,512
|$7,952
|$54,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$281
|$764
|$419
|$2,102
|$2,050
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,101
|$1,556
|$973
|$352
|$7,595
|Depreciation
|$14,842
|$1,718
|$1,625
|$1,909
|$1,807
|$21,901
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,141
|$7,121
|$6,363
|$8,030
|$7,502
|$51,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,106
|Maintenance
|$388
|$1,054
|$578
|$2,901
|$2,829
|$7,750
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,746
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,000
|Financing
|$3,606
|$2,899
|$2,147
|$1,343
|$486
|$10,481
|Depreciation
|$20,482
|$2,371
|$2,243
|$2,634
|$2,494
|$30,223
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,555
|$9,827
|$8,781
|$11,081
|$10,353
|$70,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,505
|Maintenance
|$413
|$1,123
|$616
|$3,090
|$3,014
|$8,256
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,925
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,196
|Financing
|$3,841
|$3,088
|$2,287
|$1,430
|$517
|$11,165
|Depreciation
|$21,818
|$2,525
|$2,389
|$2,806
|$2,656
|$32,194
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,547
|$10,468
|$9,354
|$11,804
|$11,028
|$75,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,093
|$599
|$3,006
|$2,932
|$8,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,846
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,109
|Financing
|$3,737
|$3,004
|$2,225
|$1,391
|$503
|$10,861
|Depreciation
|$21,224
|$2,457
|$2,324
|$2,730
|$2,584
|$31,318
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,662
|$10,183
|$9,099
|$11,483
|$10,728
|$73,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$309
|$840
|$461
|$2,312
|$2,255
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,189
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,391
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,311
|$1,712
|$1,070
|$387
|$8,355
|Depreciation
|$16,326
|$1,890
|$1,788
|$2,100
|$1,988
|$24,091
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,355
|$7,833
|$6,999
|$8,833
|$8,252
|$56,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$5,930
|Maintenance
|$377
|$1,024
|$561
|$2,817
|$2,747
|$7,525
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,667
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,913
|Financing
|$3,501
|$2,815
|$2,085
|$1,304
|$472
|$10,177
|Depreciation
|$19,888
|$2,302
|$2,178
|$2,558
|$2,421
|$29,347
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,669
|$9,542
|$8,526
|$10,760
|$10,053
|$68,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$315
|$856
|$469
|$2,354
|$2,296
|$6,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,229
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,927
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$394
|$8,506
|Depreciation
|$16,623
|$1,924
|$1,820
|$2,138
|$2,024
|$24,529
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,798
|$7,976
|$7,127
|$8,994
|$8,402
|$57,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$343
|$932
|$511
|$2,564
|$2,501
|$6,852
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,428
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,652
|Financing
|$3,188
|$2,563
|$1,898
|$1,187
|$429
|$9,266
|Depreciation
|$18,107
|$2,096
|$1,983
|$2,329
|$2,205
|$26,719
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,012
|$8,688
|$7,763
|$9,797
|$9,152
|$62,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,531
|Maintenance
|$351
|$955
|$524
|$2,628
|$2,563
|$7,020
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,488
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,718
|Financing
|$3,266
|$2,626
|$1,945
|$1,216
|$440
|$9,494
|Depreciation
|$18,553
|$2,148
|$2,031
|$2,386
|$2,259
|$27,376
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,676
|$8,901
|$7,954
|$10,038
|$9,378
|$63,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$337
|$917
|$503
|$2,522
|$2,460
|$6,739
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,388
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,609
|Financing
|$3,136
|$2,521
|$1,867
|$1,168
|$422
|$9,114
|Depreciation
|$17,810
|$2,062
|$1,950
|$2,291
|$2,168
|$26,281
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,569
|$8,545
|$7,636
|$9,636
|$9,002
|$61,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$897
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$295
|$802
|$440
|$2,207
|$2,153
|$5,897
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,090
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,283
|Financing
|$2,744
|$2,206
|$1,634
|$1,022
|$370
|$7,975
|Depreciation
|$15,584
|$1,804
|$1,706
|$2,004
|$1,897
|$22,996
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$8,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,248
|$7,477
|$6,681
|$8,432
|$7,877
|$53,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$281
|$764
|$419
|$2,102
|$2,050
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,101
|$1,556
|$973
|$352
|$7,595
|Depreciation
|$14,842
|$1,718
|$1,625
|$1,909
|$1,807
|$21,901
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,141
|$7,121
|$6,363
|$8,030
|$7,502
|$51,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,868
|Maintenance
|$309
|$840
|$461
|$2,312
|$2,255
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,189
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,391
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,311
|$1,712
|$1,070
|$387
|$8,355
|Depreciation
|$16,326
|$1,890
|$1,788
|$2,100
|$1,988
|$24,091
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,355
|$7,833
|$6,999
|$8,833
|$8,252
|$56,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$315
|$856
|$469
|$2,354
|$2,296
|$6,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,229
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,927
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$394
|$8,506
|Depreciation
|$16,623
|$1,924
|$1,820
|$2,138
|$2,024
|$24,529
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,798
|$7,976
|$7,127
|$8,994
|$8,402
|$57,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$5,753
|Maintenance
|$365
|$993
|$545
|$2,733
|$2,665
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,587
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,826
|Financing
|$3,397
|$2,731
|$2,023
|$1,265
|$458
|$9,874
|Depreciation
|$19,295
|$2,233
|$2,113
|$2,482
|$2,349
|$28,471
|Fuel
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,193
|$2,258
|$2,327
|$10,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,783
|$9,257
|$8,272
|$10,439
|$9,753
|$66,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,032
|$4,823
|Maintenance
|$306
|$833
|$457
|$2,291
|$2,235
|$6,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,169
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,370
|Financing
|$2,848
|$2,290
|$1,696
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,279
|Depreciation
|$16,178
|$1,873
|$1,771
|$2,081
|$1,970
|$23,872
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,202
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,134
|$7,762
|$6,936
|$8,753
|$8,177
|$55,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$281
|$764
|$419
|$2,102
|$2,050
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,101
|$1,556
|$973
|$352
|$7,595
|Depreciation
|$14,842
|$1,718
|$1,625
|$1,909
|$1,807
|$21,901
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,141
|$7,121
|$6,363
|$8,030
|$7,502
|$51,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,531
|Maintenance
|$351
|$955
|$524
|$2,628
|$2,563
|$7,020
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,488
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,718
|Financing
|$3,266
|$2,626
|$1,945
|$1,216
|$440
|$9,494
|Depreciation
|$18,553
|$2,148
|$2,031
|$2,386
|$2,259
|$27,376
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,676
|$8,901
|$7,954
|$10,038
|$9,378
|$63,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,593
|Maintenance
|$419
|$1,138
|$624
|$3,132
|$3,055
|$8,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,965
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,239
|Financing
|$3,893
|$3,130
|$2,318
|$1,450
|$524
|$11,317
|Depreciation
|$22,115
|$2,560
|$2,421
|$2,844
|$2,692
|$32,632
|Fuel
|$2,369
|$2,441
|$2,514
|$2,588
|$2,667
|$12,579
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,990
|$10,610
|$9,481
|$11,965
|$11,178
|$76,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$4,956
|Maintenance
|$315
|$856
|$469
|$2,354
|$2,296
|$6,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,229
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,927
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$394
|$8,506
|Depreciation
|$16,623
|$1,924
|$1,820
|$2,138
|$2,024
|$24,529
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,798
|$7,976
|$7,127
|$8,994
|$8,402
|$57,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$999
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$5,000
|Maintenance
|$318
|$863
|$473
|$2,375
|$2,317
|$6,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,953
|$2,374
|$1,758
|$1,099
|$398
|$8,582
|Depreciation
|$16,771
|$1,941
|$1,836
|$2,157
|$2,042
|$24,748
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,019
|$8,047
|$7,190
|$9,074
|$8,477
|$57,807
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$374
|$1,016
|$557
|$2,796
|$2,727
|$7,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,647
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,891
|Financing
|$3,475
|$2,794
|$2,069
|$1,294
|$468
|$10,101
|Depreciation
|$19,740
|$2,285
|$2,161
|$2,539
|$2,403
|$29,128
|Fuel
|$2,115
|$2,179
|$2,244
|$2,310
|$2,381
|$11,228
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,448
|$9,471
|$8,463
|$10,680
|$9,978
|$68,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$5,045
|Maintenance
|$320
|$871
|$478
|$2,396
|$2,337
|$6,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,269
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,478
|Financing
|$2,979
|$2,395
|$1,774
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,658
|Depreciation
|$16,920
|$1,959
|$1,852
|$2,176
|$2,060
|$24,967
|Fuel
|$1,813
|$1,867
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,041
|$9,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,241
|$8,118
|$7,254
|$9,154
|$8,552
|$58,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,593
|Maintenance
|$419
|$1,138
|$624
|$3,132
|$3,055
|$8,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,965
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,239
|Financing
|$3,893
|$3,130
|$2,318
|$1,450
|$524
|$11,317
|Depreciation
|$22,115
|$2,560
|$2,421
|$2,844
|$2,692
|$32,632
|Fuel
|$2,369
|$2,441
|$2,514
|$2,588
|$2,667
|$12,579
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,990
|$10,610
|$9,481
|$11,965
|$11,178
|$76,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$343
|$932
|$511
|$2,564
|$2,501
|$6,852
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,428
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,652
|Financing
|$3,188
|$2,563
|$1,898
|$1,187
|$429
|$9,266
|Depreciation
|$18,107
|$2,096
|$1,983
|$2,329
|$2,205
|$26,719
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,012
|$8,688
|$7,763
|$9,797
|$9,152
|$62,412
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-150
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:not available
