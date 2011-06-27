  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. 2019 Ford F-150
  5. Cost to Own

2019 Ford F-150 Cost to Own

More about the 2019 F-150

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-150 SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$71,108*

Total Cash Price

$67,532

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$51,157*

Total Cash Price

$48,584

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$52,180*

Total Cash Price

$49,556

Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$60,365*

Total Cash Price

$57,329

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,155*

Total Cash Price

$69,475

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,201*

Total Cash Price

$71,418

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$67,527*

Total Cash Price

$64,131

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$70,085*

Total Cash Price

$66,560

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$64,458*

Total Cash Price

$61,216

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,481*

Total Cash Price

$62,188

XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,203*

Total Cash Price

$50,527

XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,458*

Total Cash Price

$61,216

XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$69,574*

Total Cash Price

$66,074

F-150 Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,969*

Total Cash Price

$61,702

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,969*

Total Cash Price

$61,702

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,273*

Total Cash Price

$53,442

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,203*

Total Cash Price

$50,527

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,131*

Total Cash Price

$68,503

XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,226*

Total Cash Price

$51,499

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,157*

Total Cash Price

$48,584

XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,597*

Total Cash Price

$67,046

F-150 SuperCrew

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$75,201*

Total Cash Price

$71,418

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$73,155*

Total Cash Price

$69,475

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$56,273*

Total Cash Price

$53,442

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,550*

Total Cash Price

$65,103

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,296*

Total Cash Price

$54,414

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$62,412*

Total Cash Price

$59,272

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$63,946*

Total Cash Price

$60,730

XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$61,388*

Total Cash Price

$58,301

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$53,715*

Total Cash Price

$51,013

XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,157*

Total Cash Price

$48,584

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$56,273*

Total Cash Price

$53,442

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,296*

Total Cash Price

$54,414

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,504*

Total Cash Price

$63,159

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$55,761*

Total Cash Price

$52,957

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,157*

Total Cash Price

$48,584

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$63,946*

Total Cash Price

$60,730

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$76,224*

Total Cash Price

$72,390

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,296*

Total Cash Price

$54,414

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,807*

Total Cash Price

$54,900

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$68,039*

Total Cash Price

$64,617

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,319*

Total Cash Price

$55,386

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$76,224*

Total Cash Price

$72,390

Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$62,412*

Total Cash Price

$59,272

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,187$1,229$1,272$1,316$6,151
Maintenance$391$1,062$582$2,922$2,850$7,806
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$2,766$64$64$64$64$3,022
Financing$3,632$2,920$2,163$1,352$489$10,557
Depreciation$20,630$2,388$2,259$2,654$2,512$30,442
Fuel$2,210$2,277$2,345$2,414$2,488$11,734
True Cost to Own®$30,776$9,898$8,845$11,162$10,428$71,108

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$281$764$419$2,102$2,050$5,616
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$1,990$46$46$46$46$2,174
Financing$2,613$2,101$1,556$973$352$7,595
Depreciation$14,842$1,718$1,625$1,909$1,807$21,901
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$22,141$7,121$6,363$8,030$7,502$51,157

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$871$902$933$966$4,514
Maintenance$287$779$427$2,144$2,091$5,728
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$2,030$47$47$47$47$2,217
Financing$2,665$2,143$1,587$992$359$7,747
Depreciation$15,139$1,752$1,658$1,947$1,843$22,339
Fuel$1,622$1,671$1,721$1,772$1,826$8,611
True Cost to Own®$22,584$7,263$6,490$8,191$7,652$52,180

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,008$1,043$1,080$1,117$5,222
Maintenance$332$902$494$2,480$2,419$6,627
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$2,348$54$54$54$54$2,565
Financing$3,083$2,479$1,836$1,148$415$8,962
Depreciation$17,514$2,027$1,918$2,253$2,132$25,843
Fuel$1,876$1,933$1,991$2,050$2,112$9,962
True Cost to Own®$26,126$8,403$7,508$9,475$8,852$60,365

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,221$1,264$1,308$1,354$6,328
Maintenance$402$1,093$599$3,006$2,932$8,031
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$2,846$66$66$66$66$3,109
Financing$3,737$3,004$2,225$1,391$503$10,861
Depreciation$21,224$2,457$2,324$2,730$2,584$31,318
Fuel$2,274$2,342$2,412$2,484$2,560$12,072
True Cost to Own®$31,662$10,183$9,099$11,483$10,728$73,155

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,255$1,299$1,345$1,392$6,505
Maintenance$413$1,123$616$3,090$3,014$8,256
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$2,925$68$68$68$68$3,196
Financing$3,841$3,088$2,287$1,430$517$11,165
Depreciation$21,818$2,525$2,389$2,806$2,656$32,194
Fuel$2,337$2,408$2,480$2,553$2,631$12,410
True Cost to Own®$32,547$10,468$9,354$11,804$11,028$75,201

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,089$1,127$1,167$1,208$1,250$5,841
Maintenance$371$1,008$553$2,775$2,706$7,413
Repairs$0$0$193$459$673$1,325
Taxes & Fees$2,627$61$61$61$61$2,870
Financing$3,449$2,773$2,054$1,284$465$10,025
Depreciation$19,591$2,268$2,145$2,520$2,385$28,909
Fuel$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$2,363$11,143
True Cost to Own®$29,226$9,400$8,399$10,600$9,903$67,527

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,170$1,211$1,254$1,297$6,062
Maintenance$385$1,047$574$2,880$2,809$7,694
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$2,726$63$63$63$63$2,978
Financing$3,580$2,878$2,132$1,333$482$10,405
Depreciation$20,334$2,354$2,226$2,615$2,476$30,004
Fuel$2,178$2,244$2,311$2,380$2,452$11,566
True Cost to Own®$30,333$9,756$8,717$11,001$10,278$70,085

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,076$1,114$1,153$1,193$5,576
Maintenance$354$963$528$2,649$2,583$7,076
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$2,507$58$58$58$58$2,739
Financing$3,292$2,647$1,961$1,226$444$9,570
Depreciation$18,701$2,165$2,048$2,405$2,277$27,595
Fuel$2,003$2,064$2,126$2,189$2,255$10,637
True Cost to Own®$27,898$8,972$8,017$10,118$9,453$64,458

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,093$1,132$1,171$1,212$5,664
Maintenance$360$978$536$2,691$2,624$7,188
Repairs$0$0$187$445$653$1,285
Taxes & Fees$2,547$59$59$59$59$2,783
Financing$3,345$2,689$1,992$1,245$451$9,722
Depreciation$18,998$2,199$2,080$2,444$2,313$28,033
Fuel$2,035$2,097$2,159$2,223$2,291$10,806
True Cost to Own®$28,340$9,115$8,145$10,278$9,603$65,481

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$888$919$952$985$4,602
Maintenance$292$795$436$2,186$2,132$5,841
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,070$48$48$48$48$2,261
Financing$2,718$2,185$1,618$1,012$366$7,899
Depreciation$15,436$1,787$1,690$1,985$1,879$22,777
Fuel$1,654$1,704$1,754$1,806$1,862$8,780
True Cost to Own®$23,027$7,406$6,618$8,351$7,802$53,203

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,076$1,114$1,153$1,193$5,576
Maintenance$354$963$528$2,649$2,583$7,076
Repairs$0$0$184$438$643$1,265
Taxes & Fees$2,507$58$58$58$58$2,739
Financing$3,292$2,647$1,961$1,226$444$9,570
Depreciation$18,701$2,165$2,048$2,405$2,277$27,595
Fuel$2,003$2,064$2,126$2,189$2,255$10,637
True Cost to Own®$27,898$8,972$8,017$10,118$9,453$64,458

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,122$1,161$1,202$1,244$1,288$6,018
Maintenance$382$1,039$570$2,859$2,788$7,638
Repairs$0$0$199$473$694$1,365
Taxes & Fees$2,706$63$63$63$63$2,957
Financing$3,554$2,857$2,116$1,323$479$10,329
Depreciation$20,185$2,336$2,210$2,596$2,458$29,785
Fuel$2,162$2,228$2,294$2,362$2,434$11,481
True Cost to Own®$30,112$9,685$8,654$10,921$10,203$69,574

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,085$1,123$1,162$1,203$5,620
Maintenance$357$970$532$2,670$2,604$7,132
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$2,527$58$58$58$58$2,761
Financing$3,319$2,668$1,976$1,236$447$9,646
Depreciation$18,849$2,182$2,064$2,424$2,295$27,814
Fuel$2,019$2,080$2,142$2,206$2,273$10,721
True Cost to Own®$28,119$9,044$8,081$10,198$9,528$64,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,085$1,123$1,162$1,203$5,620
Maintenance$357$970$532$2,670$2,604$7,132
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$2,527$58$58$58$58$2,761
Financing$3,319$2,668$1,976$1,236$447$9,646
Depreciation$18,849$2,182$2,064$2,424$2,295$27,814
Fuel$2,019$2,080$2,142$2,206$2,273$10,721
True Cost to Own®$28,119$9,044$8,081$10,198$9,528$64,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$309$840$461$2,312$2,255$6,178
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,189$51$51$51$51$2,391
Financing$2,874$2,311$1,712$1,070$387$8,355
Depreciation$16,326$1,890$1,788$2,100$1,988$24,091
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$24,355$7,833$6,999$8,833$8,252$56,273

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$888$919$952$985$4,602
Maintenance$292$795$436$2,186$2,132$5,841
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,070$48$48$48$48$2,261
Financing$2,718$2,185$1,618$1,012$366$7,899
Depreciation$15,436$1,787$1,690$1,985$1,879$22,777
Fuel$1,654$1,704$1,754$1,806$1,862$8,780
True Cost to Own®$23,027$7,406$6,618$8,351$7,802$53,203

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,163$1,204$1,246$1,290$1,335$6,239
Maintenance$396$1,077$591$2,964$2,891$7,919
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$2,806$65$65$65$65$3,065
Financing$3,684$2,962$2,194$1,372$496$10,709
Depreciation$20,927$2,422$2,291$2,692$2,548$30,880
Fuel$2,242$2,310$2,379$2,449$2,524$11,903
True Cost to Own®$31,219$10,041$8,972$11,322$10,578$72,131

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$905$937$970$1,004$4,691
Maintenance$298$810$444$2,228$2,173$5,953
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$2,109$49$49$49$49$2,304
Financing$2,770$2,227$1,649$1,031$373$8,051
Depreciation$15,733$1,821$1,723$2,024$1,915$23,215
Fuel$1,685$1,736$1,788$1,841$1,897$8,949
True Cost to Own®$23,469$7,548$6,745$8,512$7,952$54,226

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$281$764$419$2,102$2,050$5,616
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$1,990$46$46$46$46$2,174
Financing$2,613$2,101$1,556$973$352$7,595
Depreciation$14,842$1,718$1,625$1,909$1,807$21,901
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$22,141$7,121$6,363$8,030$7,502$51,157

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,179$1,220$1,263$1,307$6,106
Maintenance$388$1,054$578$2,901$2,829$7,750
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$2,746$63$63$63$63$3,000
Financing$3,606$2,899$2,147$1,343$486$10,481
Depreciation$20,482$2,371$2,243$2,634$2,494$30,223
Fuel$2,194$2,260$2,328$2,397$2,470$11,650
True Cost to Own®$30,555$9,827$8,781$11,081$10,353$70,597

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,255$1,299$1,345$1,392$6,505
Maintenance$413$1,123$616$3,090$3,014$8,256
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$2,925$68$68$68$68$3,196
Financing$3,841$3,088$2,287$1,430$517$11,165
Depreciation$21,818$2,525$2,389$2,806$2,656$32,194
Fuel$2,337$2,408$2,480$2,553$2,631$12,410
True Cost to Own®$32,547$10,468$9,354$11,804$11,028$75,201

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,221$1,264$1,308$1,354$6,328
Maintenance$402$1,093$599$3,006$2,932$8,031
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$2,846$66$66$66$66$3,109
Financing$3,737$3,004$2,225$1,391$503$10,861
Depreciation$21,224$2,457$2,324$2,730$2,584$31,318
Fuel$2,274$2,342$2,412$2,484$2,560$12,072
True Cost to Own®$31,662$10,183$9,099$11,483$10,728$73,155

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$309$840$461$2,312$2,255$6,178
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,189$51$51$51$51$2,391
Financing$2,874$2,311$1,712$1,070$387$8,355
Depreciation$16,326$1,890$1,788$2,100$1,988$24,091
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$24,355$7,833$6,999$8,833$8,252$56,273

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,106$1,144$1,185$1,226$1,269$5,930
Maintenance$377$1,024$561$2,817$2,747$7,525
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$2,667$62$62$62$62$2,913
Financing$3,501$2,815$2,085$1,304$472$10,177
Depreciation$19,888$2,302$2,178$2,558$2,421$29,347
Fuel$2,131$2,195$2,261$2,328$2,399$11,312
True Cost to Own®$29,669$9,542$8,526$10,760$10,053$68,550

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$315$856$469$2,354$2,296$6,290
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,229$52$52$52$52$2,435
Financing$2,927$2,353$1,743$1,090$394$8,506
Depreciation$16,623$1,924$1,820$2,138$2,024$24,529
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$24,798$7,976$7,127$8,994$8,402$57,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,042$1,078$1,116$1,155$5,399
Maintenance$343$932$511$2,564$2,501$6,852
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$2,428$56$56$56$56$2,652
Financing$3,188$2,563$1,898$1,187$429$9,266
Depreciation$18,107$2,096$1,983$2,329$2,205$26,719
Fuel$1,940$1,998$2,058$2,119$2,184$10,299
True Cost to Own®$27,012$8,688$7,763$9,797$9,152$62,412

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,068$1,105$1,144$1,184$5,531
Maintenance$351$955$524$2,628$2,563$7,020
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$2,488$58$58$58$58$2,718
Financing$3,266$2,626$1,945$1,216$440$9,494
Depreciation$18,553$2,148$2,031$2,386$2,259$27,376
Fuel$1,988$2,048$2,109$2,171$2,238$10,553
True Cost to Own®$27,676$8,901$7,954$10,038$9,378$63,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,025$1,061$1,098$1,136$5,310
Maintenance$337$917$503$2,522$2,460$6,739
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$2,388$55$55$55$55$2,609
Financing$3,136$2,521$1,867$1,168$422$9,114
Depreciation$17,810$2,062$1,950$2,291$2,168$26,281
Fuel$1,908$1,966$2,024$2,084$2,148$10,130
True Cost to Own®$26,569$8,545$7,636$9,636$9,002$61,388

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$866$897$928$961$994$4,646
Maintenance$295$802$440$2,207$2,153$5,897
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$2,090$48$48$48$48$2,283
Financing$2,744$2,206$1,634$1,022$370$7,975
Depreciation$15,584$1,804$1,706$2,004$1,897$22,996
Fuel$1,670$1,720$1,771$1,824$1,880$8,864
True Cost to Own®$23,248$7,477$6,681$8,432$7,877$53,715

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$281$764$419$2,102$2,050$5,616
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$1,990$46$46$46$46$2,174
Financing$2,613$2,101$1,556$973$352$7,595
Depreciation$14,842$1,718$1,625$1,909$1,807$21,901
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$22,141$7,121$6,363$8,030$7,502$51,157

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$939$972$1,007$1,042$4,868
Maintenance$309$840$461$2,312$2,255$6,178
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$2,189$51$51$51$51$2,391
Financing$2,874$2,311$1,712$1,070$387$8,355
Depreciation$16,326$1,890$1,788$2,100$1,988$24,091
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$24,355$7,833$6,999$8,833$8,252$56,273

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$315$856$469$2,354$2,296$6,290
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,229$52$52$52$52$2,435
Financing$2,927$2,353$1,743$1,090$394$8,506
Depreciation$16,623$1,924$1,820$2,138$2,024$24,529
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$24,798$7,976$7,127$8,994$8,402$57,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,073$1,110$1,149$1,190$1,231$5,753
Maintenance$365$993$545$2,733$2,665$7,301
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$2,587$60$60$60$60$2,826
Financing$3,397$2,731$2,023$1,265$458$9,874
Depreciation$19,295$2,233$2,113$2,482$2,349$28,471
Fuel$2,067$2,129$2,193$2,258$2,327$10,975
True Cost to Own®$28,783$9,257$8,272$10,439$9,753$66,504

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$899$931$964$997$1,032$4,823
Maintenance$306$833$457$2,291$2,235$6,121
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$2,169$50$50$50$50$2,370
Financing$2,848$2,290$1,696$1,061$384$8,279
Depreciation$16,178$1,873$1,771$2,081$1,970$23,872
Fuel$1,733$1,785$1,839$1,893$1,951$9,202
True Cost to Own®$24,134$7,762$6,936$8,753$8,177$55,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$21,901

Taxes & Fees

$2,174

Financing

$7,595

Fuel

$8,442

Insurance

$4,425

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$5,616

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$854$884$915$947$4,425
Maintenance$281$764$419$2,102$2,050$5,616
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$1,990$46$46$46$46$2,174
Financing$2,613$2,101$1,556$973$352$7,595
Depreciation$14,842$1,718$1,625$1,909$1,807$21,901
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$22,141$7,121$6,363$8,030$7,502$51,157

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,068$1,105$1,144$1,184$5,531
Maintenance$351$955$524$2,628$2,563$7,020
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$2,488$58$58$58$58$2,718
Financing$3,266$2,626$1,945$1,216$440$9,494
Depreciation$18,553$2,148$2,031$2,386$2,259$27,376
Fuel$1,988$2,048$2,109$2,171$2,238$10,553
True Cost to Own®$27,676$8,901$7,954$10,038$9,378$63,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,272$1,317$1,363$1,411$6,593
Maintenance$419$1,138$624$3,132$3,055$8,368
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$2,965$69$69$69$69$3,239
Financing$3,893$3,130$2,318$1,450$524$11,317
Depreciation$22,115$2,560$2,421$2,844$2,692$32,632
Fuel$2,369$2,441$2,514$2,588$2,667$12,579
True Cost to Own®$32,990$10,610$9,481$11,965$11,178$76,224

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$956$990$1,025$1,061$4,956
Maintenance$315$856$469$2,354$2,296$6,290
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$2,229$52$52$52$52$2,435
Financing$2,927$2,353$1,743$1,090$394$8,506
Depreciation$16,623$1,924$1,820$2,138$2,024$24,529
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$24,798$7,976$7,127$8,994$8,402$57,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$965$999$1,034$1,070$5,000
Maintenance$318$863$473$2,375$2,317$6,346
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$2,249$52$52$52$52$2,457
Financing$2,953$2,374$1,758$1,099$398$8,582
Depreciation$16,771$1,941$1,836$2,157$2,042$24,748
Fuel$1,797$1,851$1,906$1,963$2,023$9,539
True Cost to Own®$25,019$8,047$7,190$9,074$8,477$57,807

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,097$1,136$1,176$1,217$1,260$5,885
Maintenance$374$1,016$557$2,796$2,727$7,469
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$2,647$61$61$61$61$2,891
Financing$3,475$2,794$2,069$1,294$468$10,101
Depreciation$19,740$2,285$2,161$2,539$2,403$29,128
Fuel$2,115$2,179$2,244$2,310$2,381$11,228
True Cost to Own®$29,448$9,471$8,463$10,680$9,978$68,039

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$974$1,008$1,043$1,080$5,045
Maintenance$320$871$478$2,396$2,337$6,402
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$2,269$52$52$52$52$2,478
Financing$2,979$2,395$1,774$1,109$401$8,658
Depreciation$16,920$1,959$1,852$2,176$2,060$24,967
Fuel$1,813$1,867$1,923$1,980$2,041$9,624
True Cost to Own®$25,241$8,118$7,254$9,154$8,552$58,319

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,272$1,317$1,363$1,411$6,593
Maintenance$419$1,138$624$3,132$3,055$8,368
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$2,965$69$69$69$69$3,239
Financing$3,893$3,130$2,318$1,450$524$11,317
Depreciation$22,115$2,560$2,421$2,844$2,692$32,632
Fuel$2,369$2,441$2,514$2,588$2,667$12,579
True Cost to Own®$32,990$10,610$9,481$11,965$11,178$76,224

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,042$1,078$1,116$1,155$5,399
Maintenance$343$932$511$2,564$2,501$6,852
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$2,428$56$56$56$56$2,652
Financing$3,188$2,563$1,898$1,187$429$9,266
Depreciation$18,107$2,096$1,983$2,329$2,205$26,719
Fuel$1,940$1,998$2,058$2,119$2,184$10,299
True Cost to Own®$27,012$8,688$7,763$9,797$9,152$62,412

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-150

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars