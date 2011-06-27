  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)540.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Exterior Graphics Packageyes
Equipment Group 801Ayes
Equipment Group 802Ayes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Hood Graphics Packageyes
Raptor Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 800Ayes
Smokers Packyes
Interior Color Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Second Row Heated Seatsyes
SYNC Connectyes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Tailgate Appliqueyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pro Trailer Backup Assistyes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Assistyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5697 lbs.
Gross weight7050 lbs.
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Height78.5 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width86.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Orange Accents, premium leather
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
