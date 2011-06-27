  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,815
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,815
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,815
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Smokers Packyes
Lariat Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,815
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,815
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,815
SYNC Connectyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
B&O PLAY Premium Audio System Single-CD w/HD Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis (Fleet)yes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifteryes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,815
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,815
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Box Side Stepsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Assistyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length250.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity11900 lbs.
Curb weight4644 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Wheel base163.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Gold/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,815
265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,815
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles