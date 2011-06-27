Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,635
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,635
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)414.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,635
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,635
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
XLT Power Equipment Group Packageyes
Snow Plow Prepyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Smokers Packyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
XLT Special Edition Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Power Equipment Group Package Discountyes
XLT Special Edition Package - Graphic Deleteyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,635
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,635
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
SYNC 3yes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
SYNC Connectyes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis (Fleet)yes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,635
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,635
BoxLinkyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Box Side Stepsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Assistyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsyes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
Bed Divideryes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
LT275/65R18E Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Angle of departure26.1 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11800 lbs.
Curb weight4668 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload1780 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,635
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,635
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
