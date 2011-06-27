  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,300
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Smokers Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,300
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
SYNC 3yes
SYNC Connectyes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis (Fleet)yes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
BoxLinkyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
Bed Divideryes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Box Side Stepsyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Assistyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length209.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight4069 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1990 lbs.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,300
245/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
