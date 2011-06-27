  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG202118
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg19/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/598.0 mi.494.0/624.0 mi.416.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG202118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm325 hp @ 5000 rpm395 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves242432
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
3 front headrestsyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
2 front headrestsnonoyes
LED headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyesyesyes
XLT Power Equipment Group Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prepyesyesno
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 302Ayesnono
Smokers Packyesyesyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyesnono
XLT Special Edition Packageyesnono
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
XLT Power Equipment Group Package Discountyesnono
XLT Special Edition Package - Graphic Deleteyesnono
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 300Ayesnono
Equipment Group 301Ayesnono
Equipment Group 501Anoyesno
Equipment Group 500Anoyesno
Equipment Group 502Anoyesno
Lariat Sport Packagenoyesno
Lariat Chrome Appearance Packagenoyesno
Lariat Special Edition Packagenoyesno
Lariat Special Edition Package - Graphic Deletenoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesyes
Equipment Group 600Anonoyes
Equipment Group 601Anonoyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Packagenonoyes
King Ranch Chrome Appearance Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
memory card slotnoyesyes
video monitornoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
7 total speakersnoyesno
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyesnono
SYNC 3yesnono
Kicker Subwooferyesnono
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesno
SYNC Connectyesyesno
Vinyl Flooring Blackyesnono
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis (Fleet)yesyesyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyesyesno
110v/400w Outletyesyesno
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
B&O PLAY Premium Audio System Single-CD w/HD Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radionoyesno
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifternoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Rear head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
folding center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
BoxLinkyesnono
Twin Panel Moonroofyesyesyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyesyesyes
Two-Tone Paintyesyesno
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyesnono
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyesnono
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Flash Gray Painted Pocketsyesyesno
Box Side Stepsyesyesyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Assistyesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extenderyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyesnono
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesnono
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyesyesno
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsyesnono
Class IV Trailer Hitchyesnono
Bed Divideryesyesyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyesnono
Wheel Well Lineryesyesyes
Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Bed Rampsyesyesyes
LT275/65R18E Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Window Defrosteryesnono
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyesyesno
Chrome Angular Running Boardsnoyesno
Power Deployable Running Boardsnoyesno
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsnoyesyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pocketsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Angle of departure26.0 degrees26.0 degrees26.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.231.9 in.231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12700 lbs.12700 lbs.12700 lbs.
Curb weight4769 lbs.4858 lbs.4867 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.6600 lbs.7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.9.4 in.9.4 in.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees25.5 degrees25.5 degrees
Height77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Maximum payload1680 lbs.1690 lbs.2080 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.145.0 in.145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Lead Foot
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Gold/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Gold/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Kingsville, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
All season tiresyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
265/70R17 tiresyesnono
275/65R18 tiresnoyesyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesyes
partial wheel coversnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,055
Starting MSRP
$47,300
Starting MSRP
$55,355
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

