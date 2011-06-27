Used 2018 Ford F-150 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-150 SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,333*
Total Cash Price
$54,464
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,231*
Total Cash Price
$55,237
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,307*
Total Cash Price
$43,262
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,435*
Total Cash Price
$53,692
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$49,409*
Total Cash Price
$42,490
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$50,307*
Total Cash Price
$43,262
Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$58,392*
Total Cash Price
$50,215
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,917*
Total Cash Price
$38,627
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$53,002*
Total Cash Price
$45,580
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,231*
Total Cash Price
$55,237
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$59,290*
Total Cash Price
$50,988
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,536*
Total Cash Price
$52,919
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$61,087*
Total Cash Price
$52,533
F-150 Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,189*
Total Cash Price
$51,760
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,799*
Total Cash Price
$47,125
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,146*
Total Cash Price
$48,284
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,960*
Total Cash Price
$42,103
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,146*
Total Cash Price
$48,284
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,756*
Total Cash Price
$43,649
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,595*
Total Cash Price
$48,670
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,494*
Total Cash Price
$49,443
F-150 SuperCrew
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,045*
Total Cash Price
$49,056
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,045*
Total Cash Price
$49,056
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,409*
Total Cash Price
$42,490
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$46,714*
Total Cash Price
$40,172
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,028*
Total Cash Price
$56,782
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$49,409*
Total Cash Price
$42,490
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$53,900*
Total Cash Price
$46,352
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,163*
Total Cash Price
$40,558
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,917*
Total Cash Price
$38,627
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,926*
Total Cash Price
$57,554
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$50,307*
Total Cash Price
$43,262
Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$59,740*
Total Cash Price
$51,374
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$51,205*
Total Cash Price
$44,035
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,926*
Total Cash Price
$57,554
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$47,612*
Total Cash Price
$40,945
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$54,799*
Total Cash Price
$47,125
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$61,985*
Total Cash Price
$53,305
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,917*
Total Cash Price
$38,627
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,917*
Total Cash Price
$38,627
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$45,815*
Total Cash Price
$39,400
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,028*
Total Cash Price
$56,782
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$46,714*
Total Cash Price
$40,172
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,595*
Total Cash Price
$48,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,310
|$6,176
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$1,782
|$2,634
|$1,667
|$1,657
|$8,800
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,905
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,164
|Financing
|$2,929
|$2,356
|$1,744
|$1,090
|$395
|$8,514
|Depreciation
|$8,559
|$3,768
|$3,378
|$3,109
|$2,875
|$21,689
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,055
|$11,947
|$12,120
|$10,451
|$9,760
|$63,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$1,808
|$2,671
|$1,690
|$1,680
|$8,925
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,946
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,209
|Financing
|$2,970
|$2,390
|$1,769
|$1,105
|$400
|$8,634
|Depreciation
|$8,680
|$3,821
|$3,426
|$3,153
|$2,916
|$21,996
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,325
|$12,116
|$12,292
|$10,599
|$9,898
|$64,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$842
|$1,416
|$2,092
|$1,324
|$1,316
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,326
|$1,872
|$1,385
|$866
|$314
|$6,763
|Depreciation
|$6,798
|$2,993
|$2,684
|$2,470
|$2,284
|$17,228
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,136
|$9,490
|$9,628
|$8,301
|$7,753
|$50,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$1,757
|$2,597
|$1,643
|$1,633
|$8,675
|Repairs
|$195
|$461
|$677
|$790
|$922
|$3,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,863
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,119
|Financing
|$2,887
|$2,323
|$1,719
|$1,074
|$389
|$8,393
|Depreciation
|$8,437
|$3,714
|$3,330
|$3,065
|$2,834
|$21,381
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$2,345
|$2,414
|$2,488
|$11,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,784
|$11,777
|$11,948
|$10,303
|$9,622
|$62,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$827
|$1,390
|$2,055
|$1,300
|$1,293
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,266
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,468
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,838
|$1,361
|$850
|$308
|$6,642
|Depreciation
|$6,677
|$2,939
|$2,636
|$2,426
|$2,243
|$16,920
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,865
|$9,320
|$9,456
|$8,153
|$7,614
|$49,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$842
|$1,416
|$2,092
|$1,324
|$1,316
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,326
|$1,872
|$1,385
|$866
|$314
|$6,763
|Depreciation
|$6,798
|$2,993
|$2,684
|$2,470
|$2,284
|$17,228
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,136
|$9,490
|$9,628
|$8,301
|$7,753
|$50,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,171
|$1,208
|$5,694
|Maintenance
|$978
|$1,643
|$2,428
|$1,537
|$1,528
|$8,113
|Repairs
|$182
|$432
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$2,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,678
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,917
|Financing
|$2,700
|$2,172
|$1,608
|$1,005
|$364
|$7,849
|Depreciation
|$7,891
|$3,474
|$3,115
|$2,867
|$2,651
|$19,997
|Fuel
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,193
|$2,258
|$2,327
|$10,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,568
|$11,015
|$11,175
|$9,636
|$8,999
|$58,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$752
|$1,264
|$1,868
|$1,182
|$1,175
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$773
|$280
|$6,038
|Depreciation
|$6,070
|$2,672
|$2,396
|$2,205
|$2,039
|$15,382
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,514
|$8,473
|$8,596
|$7,412
|$6,922
|$44,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,168
|Maintenance
|$887
|$1,492
|$2,204
|$1,395
|$1,387
|$7,364
|Repairs
|$165
|$392
|$575
|$670
|$782
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,431
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,648
|Financing
|$2,451
|$1,972
|$1,460
|$912
|$330
|$7,125
|Depreciation
|$7,163
|$3,153
|$2,827
|$2,602
|$2,406
|$18,151
|Fuel
|$1,876
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$9,962
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,947
|$9,998
|$10,143
|$8,746
|$8,168
|$53,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$1,808
|$2,671
|$1,690
|$1,680
|$8,925
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,946
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,209
|Financing
|$2,970
|$2,390
|$1,769
|$1,105
|$400
|$8,634
|Depreciation
|$8,680
|$3,821
|$3,426
|$3,153
|$2,916
|$21,996
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,325
|$12,116
|$12,292
|$10,599
|$9,898
|$64,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,226
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$993
|$1,668
|$2,466
|$1,560
|$1,551
|$8,238
|Repairs
|$185
|$438
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,719
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,962
|Financing
|$2,742
|$2,206
|$1,633
|$1,020
|$370
|$7,970
|Depreciation
|$8,012
|$3,527
|$3,163
|$2,911
|$2,691
|$20,304
|Fuel
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$2,363
|$11,143
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,838
|$11,184
|$11,347
|$9,784
|$9,137
|$59,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$1,030
|$1,732
|$2,559
|$1,619
|$1,610
|$8,550
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,822
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,074
|Financing
|$2,845
|$2,289
|$1,695
|$1,059
|$384
|$8,272
|Depreciation
|$8,316
|$3,661
|$3,283
|$3,021
|$2,793
|$21,073
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,514
|$11,608
|$11,777
|$10,154
|$9,483
|$61,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,263
|$5,957
|Maintenance
|$1,023
|$1,719
|$2,540
|$1,608
|$1,598
|$8,488
|Repairs
|$190
|$452
|$662
|$772
|$902
|$2,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,802
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,052
|Financing
|$2,825
|$2,273
|$1,682
|$1,051
|$381
|$8,212
|Depreciation
|$8,255
|$3,634
|$3,259
|$2,999
|$2,773
|$20,920
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,379
|$11,523
|$11,691
|$10,080
|$9,414
|$61,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$1,245
|$5,869
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$1,694
|$2,503
|$1,584
|$1,575
|$8,363
|Repairs
|$188
|$445
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$2,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,760
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,007
|Financing
|$2,783
|$2,239
|$1,658
|$1,036
|$375
|$8,091
|Depreciation
|$8,134
|$3,580
|$3,211
|$2,955
|$2,732
|$20,612
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,109
|$11,354
|$11,519
|$9,932
|$9,275
|$60,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,542
|$2,279
|$1,442
|$1,434
|$7,614
|Repairs
|$171
|$405
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,513
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,738
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,039
|$1,509
|$943
|$342
|$7,366
|Depreciation
|$7,405
|$3,260
|$2,923
|$2,690
|$2,488
|$18,766
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,487
|$10,337
|$10,487
|$9,043
|$8,445
|$54,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$940
|$1,580
|$2,335
|$1,478
|$1,469
|$7,801
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$2,738
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,575
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,805
|Financing
|$2,596
|$2,089
|$1,546
|$966
|$350
|$7,548
|Depreciation
|$7,588
|$3,340
|$2,995
|$2,756
|$2,549
|$19,228
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,893
|$10,591
|$10,745
|$9,265
|$8,653
|$56,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$982
|$1,013
|$4,774
|Maintenance
|$820
|$1,378
|$2,036
|$1,288
|$1,281
|$6,803
|Repairs
|$153
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,245
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,446
|Financing
|$2,264
|$1,821
|$1,348
|$843
|$305
|$6,581
|Depreciation
|$6,616
|$2,912
|$2,612
|$2,403
|$2,223
|$16,766
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,202
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,730
|$9,236
|$9,370
|$8,079
|$7,545
|$48,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$940
|$1,580
|$2,335
|$1,478
|$1,469
|$7,801
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$2,738
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,575
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,805
|Financing
|$2,596
|$2,089
|$1,546
|$966
|$350
|$7,548
|Depreciation
|$7,588
|$3,340
|$2,995
|$2,756
|$2,549
|$19,228
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,893
|$10,591
|$10,745
|$9,265
|$8,653
|$56,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$850
|$1,428
|$2,111
|$1,336
|$1,328
|$7,052
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,328
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,536
|Financing
|$2,347
|$1,888
|$1,398
|$873
|$316
|$6,823
|Depreciation
|$6,859
|$3,019
|$2,707
|$2,492
|$2,304
|$17,382
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,271
|$9,574
|$9,713
|$8,376
|$7,822
|$50,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,171
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,593
|$2,354
|$1,489
|$1,481
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,596
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,827
|Financing
|$2,617
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$974
|$353
|$7,608
|Depreciation
|$7,648
|$3,367
|$3,019
|$2,778
|$2,569
|$19,381
|Fuel
|$2,003
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,028
|$10,676
|$10,831
|$9,339
|$8,722
|$56,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$963
|$1,618
|$2,391
|$1,513
|$1,504
|$7,988
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$623
|$727
|$849
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,637
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,872
|Financing
|$2,659
|$2,139
|$1,583
|$989
|$358
|$7,729
|Depreciation
|$7,770
|$3,420
|$3,067
|$2,822
|$2,610
|$19,689
|Fuel
|$2,035
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,223
|$2,291
|$10,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,298
|$10,845
|$11,003
|$9,487
|$8,860
|$57,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,180
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$955
|$1,605
|$2,372
|$1,501
|$1,492
|$7,926
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,616
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,850
|Financing
|$2,638
|$2,122
|$1,571
|$982
|$356
|$7,668
|Depreciation
|$7,709
|$3,393
|$3,043
|$2,800
|$2,590
|$19,535
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,163
|$10,761
|$10,917
|$9,413
|$8,791
|$57,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,180
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$955
|$1,605
|$2,372
|$1,501
|$1,492
|$7,926
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,616
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,850
|Financing
|$2,638
|$2,122
|$1,571
|$982
|$356
|$7,668
|Depreciation
|$7,709
|$3,393
|$3,043
|$2,800
|$2,590
|$19,535
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,163
|$10,761
|$10,917
|$9,413
|$8,791
|$57,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$827
|$1,390
|$2,055
|$1,300
|$1,293
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,266
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,468
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,838
|$1,361
|$850
|$308
|$6,642
|Depreciation
|$6,677
|$2,939
|$2,636
|$2,426
|$2,243
|$16,920
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,865
|$9,320
|$9,456
|$8,153
|$7,614
|$49,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$782
|$1,315
|$1,943
|$1,229
|$1,222
|$6,491
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,142
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,738
|$1,286
|$804
|$291
|$6,280
|Depreciation
|$6,313
|$2,779
|$2,492
|$2,293
|$2,121
|$15,997
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,055
|$8,812
|$8,940
|$7,708
|$7,199
|$46,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,366
|$6,439
|Maintenance
|$1,105
|$1,858
|$2,746
|$1,738
|$1,727
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$206
|$488
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,299
|Financing
|$3,053
|$2,456
|$1,818
|$1,136
|$412
|$8,876
|Depreciation
|$8,923
|$3,928
|$3,522
|$3,241
|$2,997
|$22,612
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,866
|$12,455
|$12,636
|$10,896
|$10,175
|$66,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$827
|$1,390
|$2,055
|$1,300
|$1,293
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,266
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,468
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,838
|$1,361
|$850
|$308
|$6,642
|Depreciation
|$6,677
|$2,939
|$2,636
|$2,426
|$2,243
|$16,920
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,865
|$9,320
|$9,456
|$8,153
|$7,614
|$49,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,115
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$902
|$1,517
|$2,242
|$1,418
|$1,410
|$7,489
|Repairs
|$168
|$398
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,472
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,693
|Financing
|$2,492
|$2,005
|$1,484
|$928
|$336
|$7,246
|Depreciation
|$7,284
|$3,206
|$2,875
|$2,646
|$2,447
|$18,458
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,217
|$10,168
|$10,315
|$8,894
|$8,306
|$53,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$790
|$1,327
|$1,961
|$1,241
|$1,234
|$6,553
|Repairs
|$147
|$349
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$2,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,163
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,181
|$1,755
|$1,299
|$812
|$294
|$6,340
|Depreciation
|$6,374
|$2,806
|$2,516
|$2,315
|$2,141
|$16,151
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$8,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,190
|$8,897
|$9,026
|$7,783
|$7,268
|$47,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$752
|$1,264
|$1,868
|$1,182
|$1,175
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$773
|$280
|$6,038
|Depreciation
|$6,070
|$2,672
|$2,396
|$2,205
|$2,039
|$15,382
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,514
|$8,473
|$8,596
|$7,412
|$6,922
|$44,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,384
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,883
|$2,783
|$1,761
|$1,751
|$9,299
|Repairs
|$209
|$495
|$726
|$846
|$988
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,069
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,344
|Financing
|$3,095
|$2,490
|$1,843
|$1,152
|$417
|$8,997
|Depreciation
|$9,044
|$3,981
|$3,570
|$3,285
|$3,038
|$22,919
|Fuel
|$2,369
|$2,441
|$2,514
|$2,588
|$2,667
|$12,579
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,136
|$12,625
|$12,808
|$11,044
|$10,314
|$66,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$842
|$1,416
|$2,092
|$1,324
|$1,316
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,326
|$1,872
|$1,385
|$866
|$314
|$6,763
|Depreciation
|$6,798
|$2,993
|$2,684
|$2,470
|$2,284
|$17,228
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,136
|$9,490
|$9,628
|$8,301
|$7,753
|$50,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,236
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$1,681
|$2,484
|$1,572
|$1,563
|$8,301
|Repairs
|$186
|$442
|$648
|$755
|$882
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,740
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,985
|Financing
|$2,762
|$2,222
|$1,645
|$1,028
|$372
|$8,031
|Depreciation
|$8,073
|$3,554
|$3,187
|$2,933
|$2,712
|$20,458
|Fuel
|$2,115
|$2,179
|$2,244
|$2,310
|$2,381
|$11,228
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,974
|$11,269
|$11,433
|$9,858
|$9,206
|$59,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$857
|$1,441
|$2,130
|$1,347
|$1,339
|$7,115
|Repairs
|$160
|$378
|$555
|$648
|$756
|$2,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,348
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,558
|Financing
|$2,368
|$1,905
|$1,410
|$881
|$319
|$6,883
|Depreciation
|$6,920
|$3,046
|$2,731
|$2,514
|$2,324
|$17,535
|Fuel
|$1,813
|$1,867
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,041
|$9,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,406
|$9,659
|$9,799
|$8,450
|$7,891
|$51,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,384
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,883
|$2,783
|$1,761
|$1,751
|$9,299
|Repairs
|$209
|$495
|$726
|$846
|$988
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,069
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,344
|Financing
|$3,095
|$2,490
|$1,843
|$1,152
|$417
|$8,997
|Depreciation
|$9,044
|$3,981
|$3,570
|$3,285
|$3,038
|$22,919
|Fuel
|$2,369
|$2,441
|$2,514
|$2,588
|$2,667
|$12,579
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,136
|$12,625
|$12,808
|$11,044
|$10,314
|$66,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$955
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$797
|$1,340
|$1,980
|$1,253
|$1,246
|$6,615
|Repairs
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$703
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,184
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,379
|Financing
|$2,202
|$1,771
|$1,311
|$819
|$297
|$6,400
|Depreciation
|$6,434
|$2,832
|$2,540
|$2,337
|$2,161
|$16,305
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,325
|$8,981
|$9,112
|$7,857
|$7,337
|$47,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,542
|$2,279
|$1,442
|$1,434
|$7,614
|Repairs
|$171
|$405
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,513
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,738
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,039
|$1,509
|$943
|$342
|$7,366
|Depreciation
|$7,405
|$3,260
|$2,923
|$2,690
|$2,488
|$18,766
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,487
|$10,337
|$10,487
|$9,043
|$8,445
|$54,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,243
|$1,282
|$6,044
|Maintenance
|$1,038
|$1,744
|$2,578
|$1,631
|$1,621
|$8,613
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,843
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,097
|Financing
|$2,866
|$2,306
|$1,707
|$1,067
|$386
|$8,332
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$3,687
|$3,306
|$3,043
|$2,814
|$21,227
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,649
|$11,693
|$11,862
|$10,229
|$9,552
|$61,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$752
|$1,264
|$1,868
|$1,182
|$1,175
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$773
|$280
|$6,038
|Depreciation
|$6,070
|$2,672
|$2,396
|$2,205
|$2,039
|$15,382
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,514
|$8,473
|$8,596
|$7,412
|$6,922
|$44,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$752
|$1,264
|$1,868
|$1,182
|$1,175
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$773
|$280
|$6,038
|Depreciation
|$6,070
|$2,672
|$2,396
|$2,205
|$2,039
|$15,382
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,514
|$8,473
|$8,596
|$7,412
|$6,922
|$44,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$948
|$4,468
|Maintenance
|$767
|$1,289
|$1,905
|$1,206
|$1,199
|$6,366
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,101
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,289
|Financing
|$2,119
|$1,704
|$1,262
|$788
|$286
|$6,159
|Depreciation
|$6,191
|$2,725
|$2,444
|$2,249
|$2,080
|$15,690
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,784
|$8,642
|$8,768
|$7,560
|$7,060
|$45,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,366
|$6,439
|Maintenance
|$1,105
|$1,858
|$2,746
|$1,738
|$1,727
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$206
|$488
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,299
|Financing
|$3,053
|$2,456
|$1,818
|$1,136
|$412
|$8,876
|Depreciation
|$8,923
|$3,928
|$3,522
|$3,241
|$2,997
|$22,612
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,866
|$12,455
|$12,636
|$10,896
|$10,175
|$66,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$782
|$1,315
|$1,943
|$1,229
|$1,222
|$6,491
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,142
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,738
|$1,286
|$804
|$291
|$6,280
|Depreciation
|$6,313
|$2,779
|$2,492
|$2,293
|$2,121
|$15,997
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,055
|$8,812
|$8,940
|$7,708
|$7,199
|$46,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,171
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,593
|$2,354
|$1,489
|$1,481
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,596
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,827
|Financing
|$2,617
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$974
|$353
|$7,608
|Depreciation
|$7,648
|$3,367
|$3,019
|$2,778
|$2,569
|$19,381
|Fuel
|$2,003
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,028
|$10,676
|$10,831
|$9,339
|$8,722
|$56,595
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 F-150
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:not available
