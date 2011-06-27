  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Cost to Own

More about the 2018 F-150

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-150 SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$63,333*

Total Cash Price

$54,464

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,231*

Total Cash Price

$55,237

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,307*

Total Cash Price

$43,262

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$62,435*

Total Cash Price

$53,692

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$49,409*

Total Cash Price

$42,490

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$50,307*

Total Cash Price

$43,262

Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$58,392*

Total Cash Price

$50,215

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$44,917*

Total Cash Price

$38,627

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$53,002*

Total Cash Price

$45,580

XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,231*

Total Cash Price

$55,237

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$59,290*

Total Cash Price

$50,988

XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,536*

Total Cash Price

$52,919

XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$61,087*

Total Cash Price

$52,533

F-150 Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,189*

Total Cash Price

$51,760

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,799*

Total Cash Price

$47,125

XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,146*

Total Cash Price

$48,284

XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,960*

Total Cash Price

$42,103

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,146*

Total Cash Price

$48,284

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,756*

Total Cash Price

$43,649

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,595*

Total Cash Price

$48,670

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,494*

Total Cash Price

$49,443

F-150 SuperCrew

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,045*

Total Cash Price

$49,056

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$57,045*

Total Cash Price

$49,056

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,409*

Total Cash Price

$42,490

XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$46,714*

Total Cash Price

$40,172

Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$66,028*

Total Cash Price

$56,782

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$49,409*

Total Cash Price

$42,490

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$53,900*

Total Cash Price

$46,352

XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,163*

Total Cash Price

$40,558

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$44,917*

Total Cash Price

$38,627

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$66,926*

Total Cash Price

$57,554

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$50,307*

Total Cash Price

$43,262

Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$59,740*

Total Cash Price

$51,374

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$51,205*

Total Cash Price

$44,035

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$66,926*

Total Cash Price

$57,554

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$47,612*

Total Cash Price

$40,945

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$54,799*

Total Cash Price

$47,125

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$61,985*

Total Cash Price

$53,305

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

$44,917*

Total Cash Price

$38,627

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$44,917*

Total Cash Price

$38,627

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$45,815*

Total Cash Price

$39,400

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,028*

Total Cash Price

$56,782

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$46,714*

Total Cash Price

$40,172

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

$56,595*

Total Cash Price

$48,670

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,163$1,199$1,234$1,270$1,310$6,176
Maintenance$1,060$1,782$2,634$1,667$1,657$8,800
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$2,905$65$65$65$65$3,164
Financing$2,929$2,356$1,744$1,090$395$8,514
Depreciation$8,559$3,768$3,378$3,109$2,875$21,689
Fuel$2,242$2,310$2,379$2,449$2,524$11,903
True Cost to Own®$19,055$11,947$12,120$10,451$9,760$63,333

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,216$1,251$1,288$1,328$6,263
Maintenance$1,075$1,808$2,671$1,690$1,680$8,925
Repairs$200$475$696$812$948$3,132
Taxes & Fees$2,946$66$66$66$66$3,209
Financing$2,970$2,390$1,769$1,105$400$8,634
Depreciation$8,680$3,821$3,426$3,153$2,916$21,996
Fuel$2,274$2,342$2,412$2,484$2,560$12,072
True Cost to Own®$19,325$12,116$12,292$10,599$9,898$64,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$842$1,416$2,092$1,324$1,316$6,990
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$2,307$52$52$52$52$2,513
Financing$2,326$1,872$1,385$866$314$6,763
Depreciation$6,798$2,993$2,684$2,470$2,284$17,228
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$15,136$9,490$9,628$8,301$7,753$50,307

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,182$1,216$1,252$1,291$6,088
Maintenance$1,045$1,757$2,597$1,643$1,633$8,675
Repairs$195$461$677$790$922$3,044
Taxes & Fees$2,863$64$64$64$64$3,119
Financing$2,887$2,323$1,719$1,074$389$8,393
Depreciation$8,437$3,714$3,330$3,065$2,834$21,381
Fuel$2,210$2,277$2,345$2,414$2,488$11,734
True Cost to Own®$18,784$11,777$11,948$10,303$9,622$62,435

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$827$1,390$2,055$1,300$1,293$6,865
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$2,266$51$51$51$51$2,468
Financing$2,285$1,838$1,361$850$308$6,642
Depreciation$6,677$2,939$2,636$2,426$2,243$16,920
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$14,865$9,320$9,456$8,153$7,614$49,409

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$842$1,416$2,092$1,324$1,316$6,990
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$2,307$52$52$52$52$2,513
Financing$2,326$1,872$1,385$866$314$6,763
Depreciation$6,798$2,993$2,684$2,470$2,284$17,228
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$15,136$9,490$9,628$8,301$7,753$50,307

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,073$1,105$1,138$1,171$1,208$5,694
Maintenance$978$1,643$2,428$1,537$1,528$8,113
Repairs$182$432$633$738$862$2,847
Taxes & Fees$2,678$60$60$60$60$2,917
Financing$2,700$2,172$1,608$1,005$364$7,849
Depreciation$7,891$3,474$3,115$2,867$2,651$19,997
Fuel$2,067$2,129$2,193$2,258$2,327$10,975
True Cost to Own®$17,568$11,015$11,175$9,636$8,999$58,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$752$1,264$1,868$1,182$1,175$6,241
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,060$46$46$46$46$2,244
Financing$2,077$1,671$1,237$773$280$6,038
Depreciation$6,070$2,672$2,396$2,205$2,039$15,382
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$13,514$8,473$8,596$7,412$6,922$44,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,003$1,033$1,063$1,096$5,168
Maintenance$887$1,492$2,204$1,395$1,387$7,364
Repairs$165$392$575$670$782$2,584
Taxes & Fees$2,431$54$54$54$54$2,648
Financing$2,451$1,972$1,460$912$330$7,125
Depreciation$7,163$3,153$2,827$2,602$2,406$18,151
Fuel$1,876$1,933$1,991$2,050$2,112$9,962
True Cost to Own®$15,947$9,998$10,143$8,746$8,168$53,002

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,216$1,251$1,288$1,328$6,263
Maintenance$1,075$1,808$2,671$1,690$1,680$8,925
Repairs$200$475$696$812$948$3,132
Taxes & Fees$2,946$66$66$66$66$3,209
Financing$2,970$2,390$1,769$1,105$400$8,634
Depreciation$8,680$3,821$3,426$3,153$2,916$21,996
Fuel$2,274$2,342$2,412$2,484$2,560$12,072
True Cost to Own®$19,325$12,116$12,292$10,599$9,898$64,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,089$1,122$1,155$1,189$1,226$5,782
Maintenance$993$1,668$2,466$1,560$1,551$8,238
Repairs$185$438$643$750$875$2,891
Taxes & Fees$2,719$61$61$61$61$2,962
Financing$2,742$2,206$1,633$1,020$370$7,970
Depreciation$8,012$3,527$3,163$2,911$2,691$20,304
Fuel$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$2,363$11,143
True Cost to Own®$17,838$11,184$11,347$9,784$9,137$59,290

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,165$1,199$1,234$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$1,030$1,732$2,559$1,619$1,610$8,550
Repairs$192$455$667$778$908$3,000
Taxes & Fees$2,822$63$63$63$63$3,074
Financing$2,845$2,289$1,695$1,059$384$8,272
Depreciation$8,316$3,661$3,283$3,021$2,793$21,073
Fuel$2,178$2,244$2,311$2,380$2,452$11,566
True Cost to Own®$18,514$11,608$11,777$10,154$9,483$61,536

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,122$1,156$1,190$1,225$1,263$5,957
Maintenance$1,023$1,719$2,540$1,608$1,598$8,488
Repairs$190$452$662$772$902$2,978
Taxes & Fees$2,802$63$63$63$63$3,052
Financing$2,825$2,273$1,682$1,051$381$8,212
Depreciation$8,255$3,634$3,259$2,999$2,773$20,920
Fuel$2,162$2,228$2,294$2,362$2,434$11,481
True Cost to Own®$18,379$11,523$11,691$10,080$9,414$61,087

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,106$1,139$1,173$1,207$1,245$5,869
Maintenance$1,008$1,694$2,503$1,584$1,575$8,363
Repairs$188$445$653$761$888$2,935
Taxes & Fees$2,760$62$62$62$62$3,007
Financing$2,783$2,239$1,658$1,036$375$8,091
Depreciation$8,134$3,580$3,211$2,955$2,732$20,612
Fuel$2,131$2,195$2,261$2,328$2,399$11,312
True Cost to Own®$18,109$11,354$11,519$9,932$9,275$60,189

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,037$1,068$1,099$1,133$5,344
Maintenance$917$1,542$2,279$1,442$1,434$7,614
Repairs$171$405$594$693$809$2,672
Taxes & Fees$2,513$56$56$56$56$2,738
Financing$2,534$2,039$1,509$943$342$7,366
Depreciation$7,405$3,260$2,923$2,690$2,488$18,766
Fuel$1,940$1,998$2,058$2,119$2,184$10,299
True Cost to Own®$16,487$10,337$10,487$9,043$8,445$54,799

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,063$1,094$1,126$1,161$5,475
Maintenance$940$1,580$2,335$1,478$1,469$7,801
Repairs$175$415$609$710$829$2,738
Taxes & Fees$2,575$58$58$58$58$2,805
Financing$2,596$2,089$1,546$966$350$7,548
Depreciation$7,588$3,340$2,995$2,756$2,549$19,228
Fuel$1,988$2,048$2,109$2,171$2,238$10,553
True Cost to Own®$16,893$10,591$10,745$9,265$8,653$56,146

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$899$927$954$982$1,013$4,774
Maintenance$820$1,378$2,036$1,288$1,281$6,803
Repairs$153$362$531$619$723$2,387
Taxes & Fees$2,245$50$50$50$50$2,446
Financing$2,264$1,821$1,348$843$305$6,581
Depreciation$6,616$2,912$2,612$2,403$2,223$16,766
Fuel$1,733$1,785$1,839$1,893$1,951$9,202
True Cost to Own®$14,730$9,236$9,370$8,079$7,545$48,960

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,063$1,094$1,126$1,161$5,475
Maintenance$940$1,580$2,335$1,478$1,469$7,801
Repairs$175$415$609$710$829$2,738
Taxes & Fees$2,575$58$58$58$58$2,805
Financing$2,596$2,089$1,546$966$350$7,548
Depreciation$7,588$3,340$2,995$2,756$2,549$19,228
Fuel$1,988$2,048$2,109$2,171$2,238$10,553
True Cost to Own®$16,893$10,591$10,745$9,265$8,653$56,146

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$960$989$1,018$1,050$4,949
Maintenance$850$1,428$2,111$1,336$1,328$7,052
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$2,328$52$52$52$52$2,536
Financing$2,347$1,888$1,398$873$316$6,823
Depreciation$6,859$3,019$2,707$2,492$2,304$17,382
Fuel$1,797$1,851$1,906$1,963$2,023$9,539
True Cost to Own®$15,271$9,574$9,713$8,376$7,822$50,756

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,135$1,171$5,519
Maintenance$948$1,593$2,354$1,489$1,481$7,864
Repairs$176$418$614$716$835$2,759
Taxes & Fees$2,596$58$58$58$58$2,827
Financing$2,617$2,105$1,559$974$353$7,608
Depreciation$7,648$3,367$3,019$2,778$2,569$19,381
Fuel$2,003$2,064$2,126$2,189$2,255$10,637
True Cost to Own®$17,028$10,676$10,831$9,339$8,722$56,595

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,088$1,120$1,153$1,189$5,606
Maintenance$963$1,618$2,391$1,513$1,504$7,988
Repairs$179$425$623$727$849$2,803
Taxes & Fees$2,637$59$59$59$59$2,872
Financing$2,659$2,139$1,583$989$358$7,729
Depreciation$7,770$3,420$3,067$2,822$2,610$19,689
Fuel$2,035$2,097$2,159$2,223$2,291$10,806
True Cost to Own®$17,298$10,845$11,003$9,487$8,860$57,494

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,144$1,180$5,563
Maintenance$955$1,605$2,372$1,501$1,492$7,926
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$2,616$58$58$58$58$2,850
Financing$2,638$2,122$1,571$982$356$7,668
Depreciation$7,709$3,393$3,043$2,800$2,590$19,535
Fuel$2,019$2,080$2,142$2,206$2,273$10,721
True Cost to Own®$17,163$10,761$10,917$9,413$8,791$57,045

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,144$1,180$5,563
Maintenance$955$1,605$2,372$1,501$1,492$7,926
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$2,616$58$58$58$58$2,850
Financing$2,638$2,122$1,571$982$356$7,668
Depreciation$7,709$3,393$3,043$2,800$2,590$19,535
Fuel$2,019$2,080$2,142$2,206$2,273$10,721
True Cost to Own®$17,163$10,761$10,917$9,413$8,791$57,045

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$827$1,390$2,055$1,300$1,293$6,865
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$2,266$51$51$51$51$2,468
Financing$2,285$1,838$1,361$850$308$6,642
Depreciation$6,677$2,939$2,636$2,426$2,243$16,920
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$14,865$9,320$9,456$8,153$7,614$49,409

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$937$966$4,555
Maintenance$782$1,315$1,943$1,229$1,222$6,491
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$2,142$48$48$48$48$2,334
Financing$2,160$1,738$1,286$804$291$6,280
Depreciation$6,313$2,779$2,492$2,293$2,121$15,997
Fuel$1,654$1,704$1,754$1,806$1,862$8,780
True Cost to Own®$14,055$8,812$8,940$7,708$7,199$46,714

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,250$1,286$1,324$1,366$6,439
Maintenance$1,105$1,858$2,746$1,738$1,727$9,174
Repairs$206$488$716$835$975$3,219
Taxes & Fees$3,028$68$68$68$68$3,299
Financing$3,053$2,456$1,818$1,136$412$8,876
Depreciation$8,923$3,928$3,522$3,241$2,997$22,612
Fuel$2,337$2,408$2,480$2,553$2,631$12,410
True Cost to Own®$19,866$12,455$12,636$10,896$10,175$66,028

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$827$1,390$2,055$1,300$1,293$6,865
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$2,266$51$51$51$51$2,468
Financing$2,285$1,838$1,361$850$308$6,642
Depreciation$6,677$2,939$2,636$2,426$2,243$16,920
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,911$1,969$9,286
True Cost to Own®$14,865$9,320$9,456$8,153$7,614$49,409

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,020$1,050$1,081$1,115$5,256
Maintenance$902$1,517$2,242$1,418$1,410$7,489
Repairs$168$398$584$682$796$2,628
Taxes & Fees$2,472$55$55$55$55$2,693
Financing$2,492$2,005$1,484$928$336$7,246
Depreciation$7,284$3,206$2,875$2,646$2,447$18,458
Fuel$1,908$1,966$2,024$2,084$2,148$10,130
True Cost to Own®$16,217$10,168$10,315$8,894$8,306$53,900

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$866$893$919$946$975$4,599
Maintenance$790$1,327$1,961$1,241$1,234$6,553
Repairs$147$349$511$596$696$2,300
Taxes & Fees$2,163$48$48$48$48$2,356
Financing$2,181$1,755$1,299$812$294$6,340
Depreciation$6,374$2,806$2,516$2,315$2,141$16,151
Fuel$1,670$1,720$1,771$1,824$1,880$8,864
True Cost to Own®$14,190$8,897$9,026$7,783$7,268$47,163

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$752$1,264$1,868$1,182$1,175$6,241
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,060$46$46$46$46$2,244
Financing$2,077$1,671$1,237$773$280$6,038
Depreciation$6,070$2,672$2,396$2,205$2,039$15,382
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$13,514$8,473$8,596$7,412$6,922$44,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,267$1,304$1,342$1,384$6,526
Maintenance$1,120$1,883$2,783$1,761$1,751$9,299
Repairs$209$495$726$846$988$3,263
Taxes & Fees$3,069$69$69$69$69$3,344
Financing$3,095$2,490$1,843$1,152$417$8,997
Depreciation$9,044$3,981$3,570$3,285$3,038$22,919
Fuel$2,369$2,441$2,514$2,588$2,667$12,579
True Cost to Own®$20,136$12,625$12,808$11,044$10,314$66,926

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$842$1,416$2,092$1,324$1,316$6,990
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$2,307$52$52$52$52$2,513
Financing$2,326$1,872$1,385$866$314$6,763
Depreciation$6,798$2,993$2,684$2,470$2,284$17,228
Fuel$1,781$1,835$1,889$1,945$2,005$9,455
True Cost to Own®$15,136$9,490$9,628$8,301$7,753$50,307

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,097$1,131$1,164$1,198$1,236$5,825
Maintenance$1,000$1,681$2,484$1,572$1,563$8,301
Repairs$186$442$648$755$882$2,913
Taxes & Fees$2,740$61$61$61$61$2,985
Financing$2,762$2,222$1,645$1,028$372$8,031
Depreciation$8,073$3,554$3,187$2,933$2,712$20,458
Fuel$2,115$2,179$2,244$2,310$2,381$11,228
True Cost to Own®$17,974$11,269$11,433$9,858$9,206$59,740

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$969$997$1,027$1,059$4,993
Maintenance$857$1,441$2,130$1,347$1,339$7,115
Repairs$160$378$555$648$756$2,497
Taxes & Fees$2,348$52$52$52$52$2,558
Financing$2,368$1,905$1,410$881$319$6,883
Depreciation$6,920$3,046$2,731$2,514$2,324$17,535
Fuel$1,813$1,867$1,923$1,980$2,041$9,624
True Cost to Own®$15,406$9,659$9,799$8,450$7,891$51,205

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,267$1,304$1,342$1,384$6,526
Maintenance$1,120$1,883$2,783$1,761$1,751$9,299
Repairs$209$495$726$846$988$3,263
Taxes & Fees$3,069$69$69$69$69$3,344
Financing$3,095$2,490$1,843$1,152$417$8,997
Depreciation$9,044$3,981$3,570$3,285$3,038$22,919
Fuel$2,369$2,441$2,514$2,588$2,667$12,579
True Cost to Own®$20,136$12,625$12,808$11,044$10,314$66,926

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$901$928$955$985$4,643
Maintenance$797$1,340$1,980$1,253$1,246$6,615
Repairs$148$352$516$602$703$2,321
Taxes & Fees$2,184$49$49$49$49$2,379
Financing$2,202$1,771$1,311$819$297$6,400
Depreciation$6,434$2,832$2,540$2,337$2,161$16,305
Fuel$1,685$1,736$1,788$1,841$1,897$8,949
True Cost to Own®$14,325$8,981$9,112$7,857$7,337$47,612

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,037$1,068$1,099$1,133$5,344
Maintenance$917$1,542$2,279$1,442$1,434$7,614
Repairs$171$405$594$693$809$2,672
Taxes & Fees$2,513$56$56$56$56$2,738
Financing$2,534$2,039$1,509$943$342$7,366
Depreciation$7,405$3,260$2,923$2,690$2,488$18,766
Fuel$1,940$1,998$2,058$2,119$2,184$10,299
True Cost to Own®$16,487$10,337$10,487$9,043$8,445$54,799

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,243$1,282$6,044
Maintenance$1,038$1,744$2,578$1,631$1,621$8,613
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$2,843$63$63$63$63$3,097
Financing$2,866$2,306$1,707$1,067$386$8,332
Depreciation$8,377$3,687$3,306$3,043$2,814$21,227
Fuel$2,194$2,260$2,328$2,397$2,470$11,650
True Cost to Own®$18,649$11,693$11,862$10,229$9,552$61,985

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$752$1,264$1,868$1,182$1,175$6,241
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,060$46$46$46$46$2,244
Financing$2,077$1,671$1,237$773$280$6,038
Depreciation$6,070$2,672$2,396$2,205$2,039$15,382
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$13,514$8,473$8,596$7,412$6,922$44,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$15,382

Taxes & Fees

$2,244

Financing

$6,038

Fuel

$8,442

Insurance

$4,380

Repairs

$2,190

Maintenance

$6,241

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$752$1,264$1,868$1,182$1,175$6,241
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,060$46$46$46$46$2,244
Financing$2,077$1,671$1,237$773$280$6,038
Depreciation$6,070$2,672$2,396$2,205$2,039$15,382
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,687$1,737$1,790$8,442
True Cost to Own®$13,514$8,473$8,596$7,412$6,922$44,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$867$893$919$948$4,468
Maintenance$767$1,289$1,905$1,206$1,199$6,366
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$2,101$47$47$47$47$2,289
Financing$2,119$1,704$1,262$788$286$6,159
Depreciation$6,191$2,725$2,444$2,249$2,080$15,690
Fuel$1,622$1,671$1,721$1,772$1,826$8,611
True Cost to Own®$13,784$8,642$8,768$7,560$7,060$45,815

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,250$1,286$1,324$1,366$6,439
Maintenance$1,105$1,858$2,746$1,738$1,727$9,174
Repairs$206$488$716$835$975$3,219
Taxes & Fees$3,028$68$68$68$68$3,299
Financing$3,053$2,456$1,818$1,136$412$8,876
Depreciation$8,923$3,928$3,522$3,241$2,997$22,612
Fuel$2,337$2,408$2,480$2,553$2,631$12,410
True Cost to Own®$19,866$12,455$12,636$10,896$10,175$66,028

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$937$966$4,555
Maintenance$782$1,315$1,943$1,229$1,222$6,491
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$2,142$48$48$48$48$2,334
Financing$2,160$1,738$1,286$804$291$6,280
Depreciation$6,313$2,779$2,492$2,293$2,121$15,997
Fuel$1,654$1,704$1,754$1,806$1,862$8,780
True Cost to Own®$14,055$8,812$8,940$7,708$7,199$46,714

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,135$1,171$5,519
Maintenance$948$1,593$2,354$1,489$1,481$7,864
Repairs$176$418$614$716$835$2,759
Taxes & Fees$2,596$58$58$58$58$2,827
Financing$2,617$2,105$1,559$974$353$7,608
Depreciation$7,648$3,367$3,019$2,778$2,569$19,381
Fuel$2,003$2,064$2,126$2,189$2,255$10,637
True Cost to Own®$17,028$10,676$10,831$9,339$8,722$56,595

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2018 F-150

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:

not available
