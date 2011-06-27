  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,050
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,050
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Equipment Group 301A Discountyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 302A Discountyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
XLT Special Edition Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,050
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,050
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
SYNC 3yes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
SYNC Connectyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Rear head room43.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,050
BoxLinkyes
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsyes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyes
Bed Divideryes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
LT275/65R18E Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Tailgate Stepyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Length243.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11900 lbs.
Curb weight4585 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Height75.3 in.
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Wheel base156.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue/Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Lithium Gray
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,050
245/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles