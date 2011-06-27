  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2017 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,080
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3850 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,080
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 600Ayes
Equipment Group 601Ayes
Smokers Packyes
Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 601A Discountyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Packageyes
King Ranch Chrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Sony premium brand speakersyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,080
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,080
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,080
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pocketsyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
LT275/65R18E Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11800 lbs.
Curb weight4590 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height75.3 in.
Maximum payload2160 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • White Gold/Caribou Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • White Gold
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black/Caribou Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Mesa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,080
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles