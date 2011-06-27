  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,225
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,225
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
Lariat Sport Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Lariat Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Lariat Special Edition Packageyes
Equipment Group 502A Discountyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,225
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,225
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,225
SYNC Connectyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony Single-CD w/HD Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifteryes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,225
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,225
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Power Deployable Running Boardsyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bed Rampsyes
LT275/65R18E Outline White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11900 lbs.
Curb weight4585 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Height76.9 in.
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Wheel base145.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Exterior Colors
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Lithium Gray
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • White Gold/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Caribou Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,225
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,225
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
