Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Snow Plow Prepyes
Medium Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Off-Road Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
SYNC w/MyFord Touchyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Bed Divideryes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Mirrors w/Heat/Turn Signalsyes
Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discountyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Measurements
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Length209.3 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
