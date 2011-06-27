  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)540.0/756.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3850 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 700Ayes
Equipment Group 701Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Technology Package Discountyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Twin Panel Moonroofyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discountyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base156.8 in.
Length243.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brunello/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
