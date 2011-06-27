  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Cost to Own

More about the 2015 F-150

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-150 SuperCab

XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$43,757*

Total Cash Price

$27,632

XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,123*

Total Cash Price

$29,757

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,593*

Total Cash Price

$33,211

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,489*

Total Cash Price

$31,883

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$46,281*

Total Cash Price

$29,226

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,696*

Total Cash Price

$34,540

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,690*

Total Cash Price

$39,588

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,123*

Total Cash Price

$29,757

XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,544*

Total Cash Price

$30,023

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,690*

Total Cash Price

$39,588

XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,647*

Total Cash Price

$31,351

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,013*

Total Cash Price

$33,477

F-150 Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$46,281*

Total Cash Price

$29,226

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,483*

Total Cash Price

$36,931

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,958*

Total Cash Price

$35,337

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,330*

Total Cash Price

$32,414

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,062*

Total Cash Price

$36,665

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,849*

Total Cash Price

$39,056

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,538*

Total Cash Price

$35,071

XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,641*

Total Cash Price

$36,400

F-150 SuperCrew

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,074*

Total Cash Price

$26,569

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,434*

Total Cash Price

$33,743

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,434*

Total Cash Price

$33,743

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,324*

Total Cash Price

$37,462

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,849*

Total Cash Price

$39,056

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,166*

Total Cash Price

$37,994

XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$46,281*

Total Cash Price

$29,226

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,379*

Total Cash Price

$35,602

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,330*

Total Cash Price

$32,414

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$44,178*

Total Cash Price

$27,897

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,074*

Total Cash Price

$26,569

XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,123*

Total Cash Price

$29,757

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$45,861*

Total Cash Price

$28,960

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,593*

Total Cash Price

$33,211

Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,964*

Total Cash Price

$30,289

XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$44,598*

Total Cash Price

$28,163

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,074*

Total Cash Price

$26,569

Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,074*

Total Cash Price

$26,569

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,915*

Total Cash Price

$27,100

XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,166*

Total Cash Price

$37,994

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$826$851$876$903$930$4,385
Maintenance$774$1,177$1,069$2,075$2,143$7,238
Repairs$569$660$770$901$1,051$3,951
Taxes & Fees$1,490$48$48$48$48$1,682
Financing$1,486$1,195$885$553$200$4,319
Depreciation$5,824$2,493$2,192$1,945$1,745$14,199
Fuel$1,504$1,549$1,595$1,643$1,692$7,983
True Cost to Own®$12,473$7,973$7,435$8,067$7,809$43,757

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$889$916$943$972$1,001$4,722
Maintenance$833$1,268$1,151$2,234$2,308$7,795
Repairs$613$711$829$970$1,132$4,255
Taxes & Fees$1,605$52$52$52$52$1,811
Financing$1,600$1,287$953$596$215$4,651
Depreciation$6,272$2,685$2,361$2,094$1,879$15,291
Fuel$1,620$1,668$1,718$1,770$1,822$8,597
True Cost to Own®$13,432$8,586$8,007$8,688$8,410$47,123

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$993$1,023$1,053$1,085$1,118$5,270
Maintenance$930$1,415$1,285$2,494$2,576$8,700
Repairs$684$794$925$1,083$1,264$4,749
Taxes & Fees$1,791$58$58$58$58$2,021
Financing$1,786$1,436$1,064$665$240$5,191
Depreciation$7,000$2,996$2,635$2,338$2,098$17,066
Fuel$1,808$1,861$1,918$1,975$2,034$9,595
True Cost to Own®$14,991$9,583$8,936$9,696$9,386$52,593

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$953$982$1,010$1,042$1,073$5,059
Maintenance$893$1,358$1,234$2,394$2,473$8,352
Repairs$656$762$888$1,039$1,213$4,559
Taxes & Fees$1,720$55$55$55$55$1,940
Financing$1,715$1,379$1,021$638$230$4,984
Depreciation$6,720$2,876$2,530$2,244$2,014$16,384
Fuel$1,735$1,787$1,841$1,896$1,952$9,211
True Cost to Own®$14,392$9,199$8,579$9,308$9,011$50,489

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$873$900$926$955$983$4,638
Maintenance$818$1,245$1,131$2,195$2,267$7,656
Repairs$602$699$814$953$1,112$4,179
Taxes & Fees$1,576$51$51$51$51$1,779
Financing$1,572$1,264$936$585$211$4,568
Depreciation$6,160$2,637$2,319$2,057$1,846$15,018
Fuel$1,591$1,638$1,687$1,738$1,790$8,444
True Cost to Own®$13,192$8,433$7,864$8,533$8,260$46,281

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,032$1,063$1,095$1,128$1,162$5,481
Maintenance$967$1,472$1,336$2,594$2,679$9,048
Repairs$711$826$962$1,126$1,314$4,939
Taxes & Fees$1,863$60$60$60$60$2,102
Financing$1,858$1,494$1,106$692$250$5,399
Depreciation$7,280$3,116$2,740$2,431$2,181$17,749
Fuel$1,880$1,936$1,994$2,054$2,115$9,979
True Cost to Own®$15,591$9,966$9,294$10,084$9,762$54,696

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,183$1,219$1,255$1,293$1,332$6,282
Maintenance$1,109$1,687$1,532$2,973$3,071$10,370
Repairs$815$946$1,103$1,290$1,506$5,661
Taxes & Fees$2,135$69$69$69$69$2,409
Financing$2,129$1,712$1,268$793$286$6,188
Depreciation$8,344$3,572$3,141$2,786$2,500$20,343
Fuel$2,155$2,219$2,286$2,354$2,424$11,437
True Cost to Own®$17,870$11,422$10,652$11,558$11,188$62,690

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$889$916$943$972$1,001$4,722
Maintenance$833$1,268$1,151$2,234$2,308$7,795
Repairs$613$711$829$970$1,132$4,255
Taxes & Fees$1,605$52$52$52$52$1,811
Financing$1,600$1,287$953$596$215$4,651
Depreciation$6,272$2,685$2,361$2,094$1,879$15,291
Fuel$1,620$1,668$1,718$1,770$1,822$8,597
True Cost to Own®$13,432$8,586$8,007$8,688$8,410$47,123

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$897$924$951$981$1,010$4,764
Maintenance$841$1,279$1,162$2,254$2,329$7,865
Repairs$618$718$836$979$1,142$4,293
Taxes & Fees$1,619$52$52$52$52$1,827
Financing$1,615$1,298$962$601$217$4,693
Depreciation$6,328$2,709$2,382$2,113$1,896$15,428
Fuel$1,634$1,683$1,733$1,785$1,839$8,674
True Cost to Own®$13,552$8,663$8,078$8,765$8,485$47,544

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,183$1,219$1,255$1,293$1,332$6,282
Maintenance$1,109$1,687$1,532$2,973$3,071$10,370
Repairs$815$946$1,103$1,290$1,506$5,661
Taxes & Fees$2,135$69$69$69$69$2,409
Financing$2,129$1,712$1,268$793$286$6,188
Depreciation$8,344$3,572$3,141$2,786$2,500$20,343
Fuel$2,155$2,219$2,286$2,354$2,424$11,437
True Cost to Own®$17,870$11,422$10,652$11,558$11,188$62,690

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$937$965$994$1,024$1,055$4,975
Maintenance$878$1,336$1,213$2,354$2,432$8,213
Repairs$645$749$873$1,022$1,193$4,483
Taxes & Fees$1,691$54$54$54$54$1,908
Financing$1,686$1,356$1,004$628$227$4,901
Depreciation$6,608$2,828$2,487$2,207$1,980$16,111
Fuel$1,706$1,757$1,810$1,864$1,920$9,058
True Cost to Own®$14,152$9,046$8,436$9,153$8,861$49,647

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,000$1,031$1,061$1,094$1,126$5,312
Maintenance$937$1,426$1,295$2,514$2,597$8,770
Repairs$689$800$932$1,091$1,274$4,787
Taxes & Fees$1,806$58$58$58$58$2,037
Financing$1,801$1,448$1,072$670$242$5,233
Depreciation$7,056$3,020$2,656$2,356$2,114$17,203
Fuel$1,822$1,876$1,933$1,991$2,050$9,672
True Cost to Own®$15,111$9,659$9,008$9,774$9,461$53,013

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$873$900$926$955$983$4,638
Maintenance$818$1,245$1,131$2,195$2,267$7,656
Repairs$602$699$814$953$1,112$4,179
Taxes & Fees$1,576$51$51$51$51$1,779
Financing$1,572$1,264$936$585$211$4,568
Depreciation$6,160$2,637$2,319$2,057$1,846$15,018
Fuel$1,591$1,638$1,687$1,738$1,790$8,444
True Cost to Own®$13,192$8,433$7,864$8,533$8,260$46,281

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,104$1,137$1,170$1,207$1,243$5,860
Maintenance$1,034$1,573$1,429$2,773$2,865$9,674
Repairs$760$883$1,029$1,204$1,405$5,281
Taxes & Fees$1,992$64$64$64$64$2,248
Financing$1,986$1,597$1,183$739$267$5,773
Depreciation$7,784$3,332$2,930$2,599$2,332$18,978
Fuel$2,010$2,070$2,132$2,196$2,262$10,670
True Cost to Own®$16,670$10,656$9,937$10,782$10,438$58,483

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,088$1,120$1,154$1,189$5,607
Maintenance$990$1,506$1,367$2,653$2,741$9,257
Repairs$728$845$984$1,152$1,345$5,053
Taxes & Fees$1,906$61$61$61$61$2,151
Financing$1,901$1,528$1,132$708$255$5,523
Depreciation$7,448$3,188$2,804$2,487$2,232$18,158
Fuel$1,923$1,980$2,040$2,101$2,164$10,209
True Cost to Own®$15,951$10,196$9,508$10,317$9,987$55,958

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$969$998$1,027$1,059$1,091$5,144
Maintenance$908$1,381$1,254$2,434$2,514$8,491
Repairs$667$775$903$1,057$1,233$4,635
Taxes & Fees$1,748$56$56$56$56$1,973
Financing$1,743$1,402$1,038$649$234$5,067
Depreciation$6,832$2,924$2,572$2,281$2,047$16,657
Fuel$1,764$1,817$1,871$1,928$1,985$9,365
True Cost to Own®$14,631$9,353$8,722$9,464$9,161$51,330

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,096$1,129$1,162$1,198$1,234$5,818
Maintenance$1,027$1,562$1,419$2,753$2,844$9,605
Repairs$755$876$1,021$1,195$1,395$5,243
Taxes & Fees$1,978$63$63$63$63$2,231
Financing$1,972$1,586$1,174$734$265$5,731
Depreciation$7,728$3,308$2,909$2,581$2,316$18,841
Fuel$1,995$2,055$2,117$2,180$2,245$10,593
True Cost to Own®$16,550$10,579$9,866$10,705$10,362$58,062

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,167$1,202$1,238$1,276$1,314$6,198
Maintenance$1,094$1,664$1,511$2,933$3,030$10,231
Repairs$804$933$1,088$1,273$1,486$5,585
Taxes & Fees$2,107$68$68$68$68$2,377
Financing$2,101$1,689$1,251$782$282$6,105
Depreciation$8,232$3,524$3,099$2,749$2,467$20,070
Fuel$2,126$2,189$2,255$2,323$2,392$11,284
True Cost to Own®$17,630$11,269$10,509$11,403$11,038$61,849

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,146$1,180$5,565
Maintenance$982$1,494$1,357$2,633$2,721$9,187
Repairs$722$838$977$1,143$1,335$5,015
Taxes & Fees$1,892$61$61$61$61$2,134
Financing$1,886$1,517$1,123$702$253$5,482
Depreciation$7,392$3,164$2,783$2,468$2,215$18,022
Fuel$1,909$1,965$2,025$2,086$2,148$10,132
True Cost to Own®$15,831$10,119$9,437$10,239$9,912$55,538

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,088$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$5,776
Maintenance$1,019$1,551$1,408$2,733$2,824$9,535
Repairs$749$870$1,014$1,186$1,385$5,205
Taxes & Fees$1,963$63$63$63$63$2,215
Financing$1,958$1,574$1,166$729$263$5,690
Depreciation$7,672$3,284$2,888$2,562$2,299$18,705
Fuel$1,981$2,040$2,102$2,165$2,229$10,516
True Cost to Own®$16,430$10,502$9,794$10,627$10,287$57,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$13,653

Taxes & Fees

$1,617

Financing

$4,153

Fuel

$7,676

Insurance

$4,216

Repairs

$3,799

Maintenance

$6,960

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$842$868$894$4,216
Maintenance$744$1,132$1,028$1,995$2,061$6,960
Repairs$547$635$740$866$1,011$3,799
Taxes & Fees$1,433$46$46$46$46$1,617
Financing$1,429$1,149$851$532$192$4,153
Depreciation$5,600$2,397$2,108$1,870$1,678$13,653
Fuel$1,446$1,489$1,534$1,580$1,627$7,676
True Cost to Own®$11,993$7,666$7,149$7,757$7,509$42,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,008$1,039$1,069$1,102$1,135$5,354
Maintenance$945$1,438$1,306$2,534$2,617$8,839
Repairs$695$806$940$1,100$1,284$4,825
Taxes & Fees$1,820$58$58$58$58$2,054
Financing$1,815$1,459$1,081$676$244$5,274
Depreciation$7,112$3,044$2,677$2,375$2,131$17,339
Fuel$1,836$1,891$1,948$2,007$2,066$9,749
True Cost to Own®$15,231$9,736$9,079$9,851$9,536$53,434

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,008$1,039$1,069$1,102$1,135$5,354
Maintenance$945$1,438$1,306$2,534$2,617$8,839
Repairs$695$806$940$1,100$1,284$4,825
Taxes & Fees$1,820$58$58$58$58$2,054
Financing$1,815$1,459$1,081$676$244$5,274
Depreciation$7,112$3,044$2,677$2,375$2,131$17,339
Fuel$1,836$1,891$1,948$2,007$2,066$9,749
True Cost to Own®$15,231$9,736$9,079$9,851$9,536$53,434

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,153$1,187$1,224$1,261$5,945
Maintenance$1,049$1,596$1,449$2,813$2,906$9,814
Repairs$771$895$1,043$1,221$1,426$5,357
Taxes & Fees$2,021$65$65$65$65$2,280
Financing$2,015$1,620$1,200$750$271$5,856
Depreciation$7,896$3,380$2,972$2,637$2,366$19,251
Fuel$2,039$2,099$2,163$2,228$2,294$10,823
True Cost to Own®$16,910$10,809$10,080$10,937$10,588$59,324

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,167$1,202$1,238$1,276$1,314$6,198
Maintenance$1,094$1,664$1,511$2,933$3,030$10,231
Repairs$804$933$1,088$1,273$1,486$5,585
Taxes & Fees$2,107$68$68$68$68$2,377
Financing$2,101$1,689$1,251$782$282$6,105
Depreciation$8,232$3,524$3,099$2,749$2,467$20,070
Fuel$2,126$2,189$2,255$2,323$2,392$11,284
True Cost to Own®$17,630$11,269$10,509$11,403$11,038$61,849

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,135$1,170$1,204$1,241$1,278$6,029
Maintenance$1,064$1,619$1,470$2,853$2,947$9,953
Repairs$782$908$1,058$1,238$1,446$5,433
Taxes & Fees$2,049$66$66$66$66$2,312
Financing$2,043$1,643$1,217$761$275$5,939
Depreciation$8,008$3,428$3,014$2,674$2,400$19,524
Fuel$2,068$2,129$2,194$2,259$2,327$10,977
True Cost to Own®$17,150$10,962$10,223$11,093$10,738$60,166

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$873$900$926$955$983$4,638
Maintenance$818$1,245$1,131$2,195$2,267$7,656
Repairs$602$699$814$953$1,112$4,179
Taxes & Fees$1,576$51$51$51$51$1,779
Financing$1,572$1,264$936$585$211$4,568
Depreciation$6,160$2,637$2,319$2,057$1,846$15,018
Fuel$1,591$1,638$1,687$1,738$1,790$8,444
True Cost to Own®$13,192$8,433$7,864$8,533$8,260$46,281

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$997$1,517$1,378$2,673$2,762$9,326
Repairs$733$851$992$1,160$1,355$5,091
Taxes & Fees$1,920$62$62$62$62$2,167
Financing$1,915$1,540$1,140$713$257$5,565
Depreciation$7,504$3,212$2,825$2,506$2,249$18,295
Fuel$1,938$1,995$2,056$2,117$2,180$10,286
True Cost to Own®$16,071$10,272$9,580$10,394$10,062$56,379

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$969$998$1,027$1,059$1,091$5,144
Maintenance$908$1,381$1,254$2,434$2,514$8,491
Repairs$667$775$903$1,057$1,233$4,635
Taxes & Fees$1,748$56$56$56$56$1,973
Financing$1,743$1,402$1,038$649$234$5,067
Depreciation$6,832$2,924$2,572$2,281$2,047$16,657
Fuel$1,764$1,817$1,871$1,928$1,985$9,365
True Cost to Own®$14,631$9,353$8,722$9,464$9,161$51,330

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$834$859$884$911$939$4,427
Maintenance$781$1,189$1,079$2,095$2,164$7,308
Repairs$574$667$777$909$1,062$3,989
Taxes & Fees$1,505$48$48$48$48$1,698
Financing$1,500$1,206$894$559$202$4,361
Depreciation$5,880$2,517$2,213$1,964$1,762$14,336
Fuel$1,518$1,563$1,611$1,659$1,708$8,060
True Cost to Own®$12,593$8,049$7,506$8,145$7,884$44,178

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$842$868$894$4,216
Maintenance$744$1,132$1,028$1,995$2,061$6,960
Repairs$547$635$740$866$1,011$3,799
Taxes & Fees$1,433$46$46$46$46$1,617
Financing$1,429$1,149$851$532$192$4,153
Depreciation$5,600$2,397$2,108$1,870$1,678$13,653
Fuel$1,446$1,489$1,534$1,580$1,627$7,676
True Cost to Own®$11,993$7,666$7,149$7,757$7,509$42,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$889$916$943$972$1,001$4,722
Maintenance$833$1,268$1,151$2,234$2,308$7,795
Repairs$613$711$829$970$1,132$4,255
Taxes & Fees$1,605$52$52$52$52$1,811
Financing$1,600$1,287$953$596$215$4,651
Depreciation$6,272$2,685$2,361$2,094$1,879$15,291
Fuel$1,620$1,668$1,718$1,770$1,822$8,597
True Cost to Own®$13,432$8,586$8,007$8,688$8,410$47,123

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$865$892$918$946$974$4,595
Maintenance$811$1,234$1,121$2,175$2,246$7,586
Repairs$596$692$807$944$1,102$4,141
Taxes & Fees$1,562$50$50$50$50$1,763
Financing$1,558$1,252$928$580$209$4,527
Depreciation$6,104$2,613$2,298$2,038$1,829$14,882
Fuel$1,576$1,623$1,672$1,722$1,773$8,367
True Cost to Own®$13,072$8,356$7,792$8,455$8,185$45,861

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$993$1,023$1,053$1,085$1,118$5,270
Maintenance$930$1,415$1,285$2,494$2,576$8,700
Repairs$684$794$925$1,083$1,264$4,749
Taxes & Fees$1,791$58$58$58$58$2,021
Financing$1,786$1,436$1,064$665$240$5,191
Depreciation$7,000$2,996$2,635$2,338$2,098$17,066
Fuel$1,808$1,861$1,918$1,975$2,034$9,595
True Cost to Own®$14,991$9,583$8,936$9,696$9,386$52,593

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$905$933$960$990$1,019$4,806
Maintenance$848$1,290$1,172$2,274$2,350$7,934
Repairs$624$724$844$987$1,153$4,331
Taxes & Fees$1,634$52$52$52$52$1,843
Financing$1,629$1,310$970$606$219$4,734
Depreciation$6,384$2,733$2,403$2,132$1,913$15,564
Fuel$1,648$1,697$1,749$1,801$1,855$8,751
True Cost to Own®$13,672$8,739$8,150$8,843$8,560$47,964

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$867$893$920$948$4,469
Maintenance$789$1,200$1,090$2,115$2,185$7,378
Repairs$580$673$784$918$1,072$4,027
Taxes & Fees$1,519$49$49$49$49$1,714
Financing$1,515$1,218$902$564$204$4,402
Depreciation$5,936$2,541$2,234$1,982$1,779$14,472
Fuel$1,533$1,578$1,626$1,675$1,725$8,137
True Cost to Own®$12,713$8,126$7,578$8,222$7,960$44,598

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$842$868$894$4,216
Maintenance$744$1,132$1,028$1,995$2,061$6,960
Repairs$547$635$740$866$1,011$3,799
Taxes & Fees$1,433$46$46$46$46$1,617
Financing$1,429$1,149$851$532$192$4,153
Depreciation$5,600$2,397$2,108$1,870$1,678$13,653
Fuel$1,446$1,489$1,534$1,580$1,627$7,676
True Cost to Own®$11,993$7,666$7,149$7,757$7,509$42,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$842$868$894$4,216
Maintenance$744$1,132$1,028$1,995$2,061$6,960
Repairs$547$635$740$866$1,011$3,799
Taxes & Fees$1,433$46$46$46$46$1,617
Financing$1,429$1,149$851$532$192$4,153
Depreciation$5,600$2,397$2,108$1,870$1,678$13,653
Fuel$1,446$1,489$1,534$1,580$1,627$7,676
True Cost to Own®$11,993$7,666$7,149$7,757$7,509$42,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$810$834$859$885$912$4,300
Maintenance$759$1,155$1,049$2,035$2,102$7,099
Repairs$558$648$755$883$1,031$3,875
Taxes & Fees$1,462$47$47$47$47$1,649
Financing$1,458$1,172$868$543$196$4,236
Depreciation$5,712$2,445$2,150$1,907$1,712$13,926
Fuel$1,475$1,519$1,565$1,612$1,660$7,830
True Cost to Own®$12,233$7,819$7,292$7,912$7,659$42,915

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,135$1,170$1,204$1,241$1,278$6,029
Maintenance$1,064$1,619$1,470$2,853$2,947$9,953
Repairs$782$908$1,058$1,238$1,446$5,433
Taxes & Fees$2,049$66$66$66$66$2,312
Financing$2,043$1,643$1,217$761$275$5,939
Depreciation$8,008$3,428$3,014$2,674$2,400$19,524
Fuel$2,068$2,129$2,194$2,259$2,327$10,977
True Cost to Own®$17,150$10,962$10,223$11,093$10,738$60,166

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-150

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

