Used 2015 Ford F-150 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-150 SuperCab
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,757*
Total Cash Price
$27,632
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,123*
Total Cash Price
$29,757
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,593*
Total Cash Price
$33,211
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,489*
Total Cash Price
$31,883
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,281*
Total Cash Price
$29,226
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,696*
Total Cash Price
$34,540
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,690*
Total Cash Price
$39,588
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,123*
Total Cash Price
$29,757
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,544*
Total Cash Price
$30,023
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,690*
Total Cash Price
$39,588
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,647*
Total Cash Price
$31,351
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,013*
Total Cash Price
$33,477
F-150 Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,281*
Total Cash Price
$29,226
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,483*
Total Cash Price
$36,931
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,958*
Total Cash Price
$35,337
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,330*
Total Cash Price
$32,414
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,062*
Total Cash Price
$36,665
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,849*
Total Cash Price
$39,056
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,538*
Total Cash Price
$35,071
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,641*
Total Cash Price
$36,400
F-150 SuperCrew
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,074*
Total Cash Price
$26,569
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,434*
Total Cash Price
$33,743
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,434*
Total Cash Price
$33,743
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,324*
Total Cash Price
$37,462
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,849*
Total Cash Price
$39,056
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,166*
Total Cash Price
$37,994
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,281*
Total Cash Price
$29,226
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,379*
Total Cash Price
$35,602
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,330*
Total Cash Price
$32,414
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,178*
Total Cash Price
$27,897
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,074*
Total Cash Price
$26,569
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,123*
Total Cash Price
$29,757
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,861*
Total Cash Price
$28,960
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,593*
Total Cash Price
$33,211
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,964*
Total Cash Price
$30,289
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,598*
Total Cash Price
$28,163
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,074*
Total Cash Price
$26,569
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,074*
Total Cash Price
$26,569
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,915*
Total Cash Price
$27,100
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,166*
Total Cash Price
$37,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,385
|Maintenance
|$774
|$1,177
|$1,069
|$2,075
|$2,143
|$7,238
|Repairs
|$569
|$660
|$770
|$901
|$1,051
|$3,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,682
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,195
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,319
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,493
|$2,192
|$1,945
|$1,745
|$14,199
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,473
|$7,973
|$7,435
|$8,067
|$7,809
|$43,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,270
|Maintenance
|$930
|$1,415
|$1,285
|$2,494
|$2,576
|$8,700
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$925
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,749
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,791
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,021
|Financing
|$1,786
|$1,436
|$1,064
|$665
|$240
|$5,191
|Depreciation
|$7,000
|$2,996
|$2,635
|$2,338
|$2,098
|$17,066
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,991
|$9,583
|$8,936
|$9,696
|$9,386
|$52,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,010
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,059
|Maintenance
|$893
|$1,358
|$1,234
|$2,394
|$2,473
|$8,352
|Repairs
|$656
|$762
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,213
|$4,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,940
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,379
|$1,021
|$638
|$230
|$4,984
|Depreciation
|$6,720
|$2,876
|$2,530
|$2,244
|$2,014
|$16,384
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,392
|$9,199
|$8,579
|$9,308
|$9,011
|$50,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$818
|$1,245
|$1,131
|$2,195
|$2,267
|$7,656
|Repairs
|$602
|$699
|$814
|$953
|$1,112
|$4,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$936
|$585
|$211
|$4,568
|Depreciation
|$6,160
|$2,637
|$2,319
|$2,057
|$1,846
|$15,018
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,192
|$8,433
|$7,864
|$8,533
|$8,260
|$46,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$967
|$1,472
|$1,336
|$2,594
|$2,679
|$9,048
|Repairs
|$711
|$826
|$962
|$1,126
|$1,314
|$4,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,863
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,858
|$1,494
|$1,106
|$692
|$250
|$5,399
|Depreciation
|$7,280
|$3,116
|$2,740
|$2,431
|$2,181
|$17,749
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,591
|$9,966
|$9,294
|$10,084
|$9,762
|$54,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$6,282
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$1,687
|$1,532
|$2,973
|$3,071
|$10,370
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,103
|$1,290
|$1,506
|$5,661
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,409
|Financing
|$2,129
|$1,712
|$1,268
|$793
|$286
|$6,188
|Depreciation
|$8,344
|$3,572
|$3,141
|$2,786
|$2,500
|$20,343
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,354
|$2,424
|$11,437
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,870
|$11,422
|$10,652
|$11,558
|$11,188
|$62,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,764
|Maintenance
|$841
|$1,279
|$1,162
|$2,254
|$2,329
|$7,865
|Repairs
|$618
|$718
|$836
|$979
|$1,142
|$4,293
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,827
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,298
|$962
|$601
|$217
|$4,693
|Depreciation
|$6,328
|$2,709
|$2,382
|$2,113
|$1,896
|$15,428
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,552
|$8,663
|$8,078
|$8,765
|$8,485
|$47,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$6,282
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$1,687
|$1,532
|$2,973
|$3,071
|$10,370
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,103
|$1,290
|$1,506
|$5,661
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,409
|Financing
|$2,129
|$1,712
|$1,268
|$793
|$286
|$6,188
|Depreciation
|$8,344
|$3,572
|$3,141
|$2,786
|$2,500
|$20,343
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,354
|$2,424
|$11,437
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,870
|$11,422
|$10,652
|$11,558
|$11,188
|$62,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$4,975
|Maintenance
|$878
|$1,336
|$1,213
|$2,354
|$2,432
|$8,213
|Repairs
|$645
|$749
|$873
|$1,022
|$1,193
|$4,483
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,356
|$1,004
|$628
|$227
|$4,901
|Depreciation
|$6,608
|$2,828
|$2,487
|$2,207
|$1,980
|$16,111
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$9,058
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,152
|$9,046
|$8,436
|$9,153
|$8,861
|$49,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$937
|$1,426
|$1,295
|$2,514
|$2,597
|$8,770
|Repairs
|$689
|$800
|$932
|$1,091
|$1,274
|$4,787
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,806
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,037
|Financing
|$1,801
|$1,448
|$1,072
|$670
|$242
|$5,233
|Depreciation
|$7,056
|$3,020
|$2,656
|$2,356
|$2,114
|$17,203
|Fuel
|$1,822
|$1,876
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$9,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,111
|$9,659
|$9,008
|$9,774
|$9,461
|$53,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$818
|$1,245
|$1,131
|$2,195
|$2,267
|$7,656
|Repairs
|$602
|$699
|$814
|$953
|$1,112
|$4,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$936
|$585
|$211
|$4,568
|Depreciation
|$6,160
|$2,637
|$2,319
|$2,057
|$1,846
|$15,018
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,192
|$8,433
|$7,864
|$8,533
|$8,260
|$46,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,170
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,860
|Maintenance
|$1,034
|$1,573
|$1,429
|$2,773
|$2,865
|$9,674
|Repairs
|$760
|$883
|$1,029
|$1,204
|$1,405
|$5,281
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,992
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,248
|Financing
|$1,986
|$1,597
|$1,183
|$739
|$267
|$5,773
|Depreciation
|$7,784
|$3,332
|$2,930
|$2,599
|$2,332
|$18,978
|Fuel
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,670
|$10,656
|$9,937
|$10,782
|$10,438
|$58,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,607
|Maintenance
|$990
|$1,506
|$1,367
|$2,653
|$2,741
|$9,257
|Repairs
|$728
|$845
|$984
|$1,152
|$1,345
|$5,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,906
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,151
|Financing
|$1,901
|$1,528
|$1,132
|$708
|$255
|$5,523
|Depreciation
|$7,448
|$3,188
|$2,804
|$2,487
|$2,232
|$18,158
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,209
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,951
|$10,196
|$9,508
|$10,317
|$9,987
|$55,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,144
|Maintenance
|$908
|$1,381
|$1,254
|$2,434
|$2,514
|$8,491
|Repairs
|$667
|$775
|$903
|$1,057
|$1,233
|$4,635
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,402
|$1,038
|$649
|$234
|$5,067
|Depreciation
|$6,832
|$2,924
|$2,572
|$2,281
|$2,047
|$16,657
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,631
|$9,353
|$8,722
|$9,464
|$9,161
|$51,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,162
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,818
|Maintenance
|$1,027
|$1,562
|$1,419
|$2,753
|$2,844
|$9,605
|Repairs
|$755
|$876
|$1,021
|$1,195
|$1,395
|$5,243
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,978
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,231
|Financing
|$1,972
|$1,586
|$1,174
|$734
|$265
|$5,731
|Depreciation
|$7,728
|$3,308
|$2,909
|$2,581
|$2,316
|$18,841
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,550
|$10,579
|$9,866
|$10,705
|$10,362
|$58,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$1,094
|$1,664
|$1,511
|$2,933
|$3,030
|$10,231
|Repairs
|$804
|$933
|$1,088
|$1,273
|$1,486
|$5,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,107
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,377
|Financing
|$2,101
|$1,689
|$1,251
|$782
|$282
|$6,105
|Depreciation
|$8,232
|$3,524
|$3,099
|$2,749
|$2,467
|$20,070
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,630
|$11,269
|$10,509
|$11,403
|$11,038
|$61,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,565
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,494
|$1,357
|$2,633
|$2,721
|$9,187
|Repairs
|$722
|$838
|$977
|$1,143
|$1,335
|$5,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,892
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,134
|Financing
|$1,886
|$1,517
|$1,123
|$702
|$253
|$5,482
|Depreciation
|$7,392
|$3,164
|$2,783
|$2,468
|$2,215
|$18,022
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,831
|$10,119
|$9,437
|$10,239
|$9,912
|$55,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$5,776
|Maintenance
|$1,019
|$1,551
|$1,408
|$2,733
|$2,824
|$9,535
|Repairs
|$749
|$870
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,385
|$5,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,215
|Financing
|$1,958
|$1,574
|$1,166
|$729
|$263
|$5,690
|Depreciation
|$7,672
|$3,284
|$2,888
|$2,562
|$2,299
|$18,705
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,430
|$10,502
|$9,794
|$10,627
|$10,287
|$57,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$744
|$1,132
|$1,028
|$1,995
|$2,061
|$6,960
|Repairs
|$547
|$635
|$740
|$866
|$1,011
|$3,799
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$851
|$532
|$192
|$4,153
|Depreciation
|$5,600
|$2,397
|$2,108
|$1,870
|$1,678
|$13,653
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,993
|$7,666
|$7,149
|$7,757
|$7,509
|$42,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$5,945
|Maintenance
|$1,049
|$1,596
|$1,449
|$2,813
|$2,906
|$9,814
|Repairs
|$771
|$895
|$1,043
|$1,221
|$1,426
|$5,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,021
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,280
|Financing
|$2,015
|$1,620
|$1,200
|$750
|$271
|$5,856
|Depreciation
|$7,896
|$3,380
|$2,972
|$2,637
|$2,366
|$19,251
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,910
|$10,809
|$10,080
|$10,937
|$10,588
|$59,324
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$1,094
|$1,664
|$1,511
|$2,933
|$3,030
|$10,231
|Repairs
|$804
|$933
|$1,088
|$1,273
|$1,486
|$5,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,107
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,377
|Financing
|$2,101
|$1,689
|$1,251
|$782
|$282
|$6,105
|Depreciation
|$8,232
|$3,524
|$3,099
|$2,749
|$2,467
|$20,070
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,630
|$11,269
|$10,509
|$11,403
|$11,038
|$61,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,029
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$1,619
|$1,470
|$2,853
|$2,947
|$9,953
|Repairs
|$782
|$908
|$1,058
|$1,238
|$1,446
|$5,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,312
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$275
|$5,939
|Depreciation
|$8,008
|$3,428
|$3,014
|$2,674
|$2,400
|$19,524
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,150
|$10,962
|$10,223
|$11,093
|$10,738
|$60,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$818
|$1,245
|$1,131
|$2,195
|$2,267
|$7,656
|Repairs
|$602
|$699
|$814
|$953
|$1,112
|$4,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$936
|$585
|$211
|$4,568
|Depreciation
|$6,160
|$2,637
|$2,319
|$2,057
|$1,846
|$15,018
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,192
|$8,433
|$7,864
|$8,533
|$8,260
|$46,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$997
|$1,517
|$1,378
|$2,673
|$2,762
|$9,326
|Repairs
|$733
|$851
|$992
|$1,160
|$1,355
|$5,091
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,920
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,167
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,540
|$1,140
|$713
|$257
|$5,565
|Depreciation
|$7,504
|$3,212
|$2,825
|$2,506
|$2,249
|$18,295
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,071
|$10,272
|$9,580
|$10,394
|$10,062
|$56,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,144
|Maintenance
|$908
|$1,381
|$1,254
|$2,434
|$2,514
|$8,491
|Repairs
|$667
|$775
|$903
|$1,057
|$1,233
|$4,635
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,402
|$1,038
|$649
|$234
|$5,067
|Depreciation
|$6,832
|$2,924
|$2,572
|$2,281
|$2,047
|$16,657
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,631
|$9,353
|$8,722
|$9,464
|$9,161
|$51,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$939
|$4,427
|Maintenance
|$781
|$1,189
|$1,079
|$2,095
|$2,164
|$7,308
|Repairs
|$574
|$667
|$777
|$909
|$1,062
|$3,989
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,505
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,500
|$1,206
|$894
|$559
|$202
|$4,361
|Depreciation
|$5,880
|$2,517
|$2,213
|$1,964
|$1,762
|$14,336
|Fuel
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,593
|$8,049
|$7,506
|$8,145
|$7,884
|$44,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$811
|$1,234
|$1,121
|$2,175
|$2,246
|$7,586
|Repairs
|$596
|$692
|$807
|$944
|$1,102
|$4,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,562
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,252
|$928
|$580
|$209
|$4,527
|Depreciation
|$6,104
|$2,613
|$2,298
|$2,038
|$1,829
|$14,882
|Fuel
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$1,672
|$1,722
|$1,773
|$8,367
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,072
|$8,356
|$7,792
|$8,455
|$8,185
|$45,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,270
|Maintenance
|$930
|$1,415
|$1,285
|$2,494
|$2,576
|$8,700
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$925
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,749
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,791
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,021
|Financing
|$1,786
|$1,436
|$1,064
|$665
|$240
|$5,191
|Depreciation
|$7,000
|$2,996
|$2,635
|$2,338
|$2,098
|$17,066
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,991
|$9,583
|$8,936
|$9,696
|$9,386
|$52,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$933
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$848
|$1,290
|$1,172
|$2,274
|$2,350
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$624
|$724
|$844
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,331
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,629
|$1,310
|$970
|$606
|$219
|$4,734
|Depreciation
|$6,384
|$2,733
|$2,403
|$2,132
|$1,913
|$15,564
|Fuel
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,751
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,672
|$8,739
|$8,150
|$8,843
|$8,560
|$47,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,469
|Maintenance
|$789
|$1,200
|$1,090
|$2,115
|$2,185
|$7,378
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$784
|$918
|$1,072
|$4,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,515
|$1,218
|$902
|$564
|$204
|$4,402
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,541
|$2,234
|$1,982
|$1,779
|$14,472
|Fuel
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$1,675
|$1,725
|$8,137
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,713
|$8,126
|$7,578
|$8,222
|$7,960
|$44,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$744
|$1,132
|$1,028
|$1,995
|$2,061
|$6,960
|Repairs
|$547
|$635
|$740
|$866
|$1,011
|$3,799
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$851
|$532
|$192
|$4,153
|Depreciation
|$5,600
|$2,397
|$2,108
|$1,870
|$1,678
|$13,653
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,993
|$7,666
|$7,149
|$7,757
|$7,509
|$42,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$759
|$1,155
|$1,049
|$2,035
|$2,102
|$7,099
|Repairs
|$558
|$648
|$755
|$883
|$1,031
|$3,875
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,649
|Financing
|$1,458
|$1,172
|$868
|$543
|$196
|$4,236
|Depreciation
|$5,712
|$2,445
|$2,150
|$1,907
|$1,712
|$13,926
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,233
|$7,819
|$7,292
|$7,912
|$7,659
|$42,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,029
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$1,619
|$1,470
|$2,853
|$2,947
|$9,953
|Repairs
|$782
|$908
|$1,058
|$1,238
|$1,446
|$5,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,312
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$275
|$5,939
|Depreciation
|$8,008
|$3,428
|$3,014
|$2,674
|$2,400
|$19,524
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,150
|$10,962
|$10,223
|$11,093
|$10,738
|$60,166
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-150
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-150 in Virginia is:not available
