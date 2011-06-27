  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle52.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
XLT HID Headlamps and Leather 40/Console/40 Front Seats Package Discountyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 302A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Leather Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
HID Headlampsyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Two-Tone Paintyes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
P275/55R20 Black Side Wall Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5312 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1930 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Gray Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White/Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pale Adobe, leather
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
  • Steel Gray, leather
  • Steel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
