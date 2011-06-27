Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

  1. Home
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Tremor Plus Packageyes
Tremor Packageyes
FX Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Equipment Group 402A w/Navigation & Moonroof Discountyes
Equipment Group 402A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Navigationyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5375 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length213.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles