Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Equipment Group 301A Discount
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Heavy Duty Payload Package
|yes
|XLT HID Headlamps and Leather 40/Console/40 Front Seats Package Discount
|yes
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Equipment Group 301A
|yes
|Mid-Box Prep Package
|yes
|3.7L CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|Kicker Subwoofer
|yes
|Black Vinyl Flooring
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Full Coverage Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|4" Polished Stainless Steel Tubular Step Bar
|yes
|Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|Drop-In Plastic Bedliner
|yes
|Chrome Bug Shield
|yes
|P255/65R17 Outside White Lettering All-Season Tires
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Pickup Box Access Steps
|yes
|Rear Wheel Well Liner
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4685 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6450 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|22.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1710 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.9 degrees
|Length
|213.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|74.8 in.
|Wheel base
|125.9 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|P235/75R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,335
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
