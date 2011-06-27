  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,335
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,335
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Equipment Group 301A Discountyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
XLT HID Headlamps and Leather 40/Console/40 Front Seats Package Discountyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Mid-Box Prep Packageyes
3.7L CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,335
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,335
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,335
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,335
4" Polished Stainless Steel Tubular Step Baryes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
P255/65R17 Outside White Lettering All-Season Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4685 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length213.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Gray Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White/Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pale Adobe, leather
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
  • Steel Gray, leather
  • Steel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,335
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,335
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,335
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles