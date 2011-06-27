  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,470
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,470
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)576.0/756.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,470
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Chrome Packageyes
Equipment Group 301A Discountyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 301A w/Chrome Package Discountyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 302A Discountyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
Off-Road Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,470
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,470
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,470
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Two-Tone Paintyes
5" Chrome Step Baryes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
P275/55R20 Black Side Wall Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
LT275/65R18C Outside White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
P265/70R17 Outside White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
P275/55R20 Outside White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Front track67.0 in.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height76.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
  • Steel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,470
P235/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,470
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,470
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles