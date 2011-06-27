  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,935
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,935
automatic locking hubsyes
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Torque434 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower411 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,935
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Equipment Group 801Ayes
Hood Graphics Packageyes
Raptor Interior Color Accent Packageyes
Raptor Plus Packageyes
Equipment Group 800Ayes
Box Side Graphics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,935
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,935
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,935
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,935
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Front track73.6 in.
Gross weight7450 lbs.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length232.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base145.2 in.
Width86.3 in.
Rear track73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Terrain
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather/cloth
  • Black w/Blue Accents, premium leather
  • Black (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,935
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,935
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles