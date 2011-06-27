  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsyes
Lariat Chrome Packageyes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
Equipment Group 501A w/Navigation & Moonroof Discountyes
Equipment Group 502A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,460
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,460
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifteryes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Navigationyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Sony Audio System with HD Radio and Single-CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,460
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Two-Tone Paintyes
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
P275/55R20 Black Side Wall Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
6" Chrome Angular Step Baryes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Front track67.0 in.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1700 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length243.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base156.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pale Adobe, leather
  • Steel Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,460
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
