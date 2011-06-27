  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,375
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Premium Package Discount Packageyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsyes
Lariat Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifteryes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereoyes
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
6" Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5716 lbs.
Gross weight7350 lbs.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length243.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base156.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pale Adobe, leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
