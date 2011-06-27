  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,285
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,285
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,285
XLT Convenience Packageyes
XLT Chrome Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Convenience, Chrome and Tow Discount Packageyes
XLT Convenience and Tow Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
XLT Custom Packageyes
XLT Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,285
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,285
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Black Vinyl Flooringyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Telogisyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,285
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Two-Tone Paintyes
Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
License Plate Bracketyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
P275/55R20 BSW All-Season Tiresyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
5" Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5128 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel Gray, premium cloth
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,285
P255/65R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,285
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles