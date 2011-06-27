  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2011 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,505
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Torque434 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower411 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,505
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,505
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,505
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,505
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,505
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5612 lbs.
Gross weight7350 lbs.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Smoked Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,505
22 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P275/45R V tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,505
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles