Used 2011 Ford F-150 Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
$44,410
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$44,410
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$44,410
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$44,410
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$44,410
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$44,410
Premium Package Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$44,410
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$44,410
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$44,410
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$44,410
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$44,410
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$44,410
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
$44,410
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$44,410
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
$44,410
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5378 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length243.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base156.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
$44,410
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$44,410
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
$44,410
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$44,410
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
