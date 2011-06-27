Used 2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|504.0/684.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|50.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Premium Package Discount Package
|yes
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrors
|yes
|Off-Road Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|700 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Sony premium brand stereo system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Player
|yes
|Full Coverage Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Bug Shield
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lock
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Pickup Box Access Steps
|yes
|P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|6" Chrome Angular Running Boards
|yes
|LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5716 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7350 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|23.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1570 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.8 degrees
|Length
|243.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|Wheel base
|156.5 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|P275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,865
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
