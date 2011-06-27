Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
FX Plus Packageyes
FX Luxury Packageyes
FX Luxury Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
FX Premium Discount Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereoyes
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
Exterior Options
Spray-In Bedlineryes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
License Plate Bracketyes
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5245 lbs.
Gross weight7350 lbs.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
